Most seniors depend on Social Security and would care deeply if payments stopped - new data confirms what we already knew

It should go without saying that with 70 million Americans participating in the Social Security program in some capacity, it’s one of the most critical institutions in the US. In fact, it’s not untrue to say that millions of Americans rely on these benefits to keep them above the poverty line and pay for food.

Well, one Redditor wanted to know exactly who would mind if Social Security payments suddenly stopped, and the answer might surprise you. Posting in r/SocialSecurity, this individual created an online panel with 300 adults, and the response was overwhelmingly in one direction.

The Poll

In this case, the Redditor wondered how regular people might feel about losing their Social Security payments. This question comes on the heels of some government officials indicating they wouldn’t be bothered if their Social Security payments stopped. Of course, this seems easy to say for those who receive government healthcare and pensions, but how would the every person feel?

To investigate this question, the original poster created an online survey between March 22 and 23, 2025, asking 300 people aged 65-84 in the United States.

Unsurprisingly, 9 out of every 10 people reported receiving Social Security benefits, and when asked if they would care if those payments stopped, a similar number indicated they would care. More importantly, 88% responded that they rely on monthly Social Security payments to help with their finances. Adding to this point, 4 out of every 10 people showed that they would not have enough money to get by monthly without Social Security.

These results aren’t surprising as they essentially confirm what most Americans already know: This program is vital for millions of Americans, who, regardless of wealth, rely on Social Security for monthly living expenses and or as part of Medicare.

For this reason, significant concerns exist about the program’s first potential depletion of funds in 90 years by 2035. Seeing benefits potentially reduced to 83% of the PIA amount for most Americans on the program would have a devastating impact across the country.

What Happens Next

Given the program’s significance, as confirmed by this Redditor’s unofficial poll, it goes without saying that if Social Security sees reduced funds by 2035, it will be a big deal. With the number of workers paying into the program per beneficiary reducing to a super low 2.7 for every individual on Social Security, there are signs that, unless Congress takes action, Social Security impacts are inevitable.

According to an AARP survey from early 2025, more than 85% of Americans polled indicated they would like to see benefit levels be maintained or increased, even if it means higher taxes. Three out of every four Republicans indicated they would be okay with raising taxes, as did 9 out of 10 Democrats and 8 out of every 10 independents, so there is clear agreement across party lines.

Needless to say, as the original poster’s poll shows, there is broad support for the Social Security program across America, and it’s one of the few programs where party lines are blurred. It might be safe to say that fights about the viability of Social Security are only in the halls of Congress, while those directly receiving payments are far more confident in the program’s ability to help.

Alongside raising taxes, another option that Congress could consider is raising the payroll tax limit on income. Instead of limiting taxes up to $176,100 in 2025, there is discussion about whether or not this number should be raised to generate more revenue for the Social Security trust fund and Medicare.

