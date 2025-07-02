We Rely on My Great-Grandma’s Social Security - Can My Grandma Inherit Her Mother’s Benefits? zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

Millions of aging Americans rely on Social Security checks for financial aid. The SSA, which has been in place for more than 90 years, was never created to fully replace retirement income. However, for some retirees, monthly benefits are a primary source of income. And in some cases, it’s not just the beneficiary who relies on the money for assistance. Sometimes, children and grandchildren depend on the monthly checks as well.

In these situations, what happens when a beneficiary passes away? One Reddit user asked about such a scenario, expressing concern over what she will do when her great-grandmother dies. In this particular case, the poster’s great-grandparent is the sole provider. The family relies on the monthly benefits for food and basic household items. The Reddit poster’s fears highlight how crucial Social Security checks can be for entire families, not just the aging individual.

This slideshow explores how the Social Security Administration deals with the death of a beneficiary. We cover available survivor benefits and eligibility for government aid programs. If you’ve found yourself in a similar situation, in which you are grieving financial losses on top of the death of a loved one, these insights may point you in the right direction.

Social Security Matters

Michael Vi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Social Security has aided Americans for over 90 years.

Though not intended to provide full income, many rely on monthly benefits to pay their bills.

Redditor Seeks Guidance

Bill Oxford / iStock via Getty Images

A young Redditor asks what will happen to Social Security when their great-grandmother passes.

The grandmother receives $17K annually and the great-grandmother receives $26K annually.

Social Security Does Not Transfer Automatically

Rix Pix Photography / Shutterstock.com

Social Security benefits end when a recipient dies.

Death must be reported promptly.

Benefits do not pass to adult children or grandchildren.

You Could be Eligible for Survivor Benefits

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

If the great-grandmother was previously married, survivor or spousal benefits might apply.

Military service could provide additional benefits.

Planning for Life in the Future

Susan Law Cain / Shutterstock.com

The family will lose $26K annually, which will likely cause financial strain.

Explore filing for SNAP and subsidized housing.

Part-Time Work May Be Needed

filadendron / E+ via Getty Images

The Redditor may need to find part-time work to help fill the financial gap.

A $500/week job could potentially replace the lost income.

Existing Survivor Benefits

J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

The Redditor is already receiving survivor benefits from both deceased parents.

These may help but won’t fully replace the great-grandmother’s income.

College and Financial Pressure

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Balancing work and college may be necessary.

The Redditor faces tough choices to ensure stability.

Seek Government Support Now

Kwangmoozaa / iStock via Getty Images

Applying for SNAP and housing support early could limit future stress.

Preparing before the great-grandmother’s passing is essential.

Navigating a Difficult Transition

TippaPatt / Shutterstock.com

The Redditor should prepare emotionally and financially.

Support networks, guidance from social services, and smart planning will be crucial.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!