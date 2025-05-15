My wife took her benefit before I did and never filed for spousal benefits - can we retroactively claim it? monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

In 1982, Kirk O’Donnell, an aide to Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill, coined an apt metaphor that will long outlive the memory of his name in history. He referred to Social Security as “The Third Rail of Politics.” Journalists immediately adopted the analogy, comparing the risk of the electrified third rail train track to the political fallout faced by any member of Congress that would dare to tamper with Social Security. Even during the Reagan Cold War years, Social Security was such an important subject to the majority of voters, especially retirees, that it was considered sacrosanct.

Key Points Social Security retirement benefits for spouses are a potential extra income source, depending on the amount differential with their individual benefits.

A great many retired couples are unaware of this potential bonus, so self research and education are key to identifying eligibility.

Ironically, the Social Security Administration people who process a couple’s filing are supposed to notify them if they are potentially viable, but most of them overlook this obligation.

Retirement concerns and objectives can be intimidating. SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer your questions today. These advisors are trained to help you understand all the relevant factors and ensure your portfolio is prepared for the future. A call only takes five minutes, so get started by clicking here.(Sponsor) get started by click

Economists project that Social Security could become insolvent by 2035, barring any drastic spending cuts and larger influxes of capital. As a result, retirees are justifiably concerned about making sure they receive their maximum entitled share and are mindful not to leave anything on the table.

Money Left On The Table?

© CORBIS via Getty Images

Despite the abundance of information now available online and in print about Social Security’s complex rules, exemptions, and protocols, a considerable percentage of retirees are still unaware of many aspects of the program. A retired couple who filed for Social Security benefits without fully researching beforehand discovered, four years after the fact, that they might be leaving money on the table.

The husband decided to post on Reddit for advice about their scenario, asking if there was a possibility for a retroactive claim for a spousal benefit for his wife. Their details were as follows:

The wife filed for individual benefits first.

The poster filed 2 years later, also for individual benefits.

As the primary breadwinner, the husband’s benefits are greater than his wife’s, as she was a lower wage earner.

Four years into retirement, the previously unfamiliar topic of spousal benefits was brought to the couple’s attention.

Realizing that a sizable amount of money may have been left on the table, the poster inquired about filing for a retroactive claim and how much they might be able to collect.

The Spousal Benefit Open Secret

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV / Shutterstock.com

Replies to the poster from various respondents concurred on the parameters and available options, and many shared their frustration with the lack of disclosure from the Social Security Administration.

As both the poster and his wife had already filed, they were advised to examine their respective ages when they started receiving benefits, as filing before age 67 locks in lower benefit payment amounts.

Comparing the poster’s and his wife’s benefits, she would be entitled to 50% of his amount or to retain her current individual amount, whichever is greater.

Should the poster meet an early demise, his wife would be entitled to his full amount as a survivor’s benefit.

The retroactive payments would only date back a maximum of 6 months from when the wife files, and only if she has reached full retirement age.

Another respondent noted that a filing for spousal benefits would have to be made in person and was not available for online submission. However, As of May 2025, Social Security spousal benefits can be applied for online through the SSA website, provided the applicant meets the eligibility requirements.

Whether it is a covert attempt to save money or to expedite processing, the “open secret” aspect of spousal benefits appears to be a topic that needs to be proactively approached by a filer. If the respondents’ experiences are par for the course, SSA personnel are not ordinarily forthcoming with this information.

This article is intended solely for informal informational purposes. Any more comprehensive inquiries should be directed to financial professionals.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.