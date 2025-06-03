My Family's $1,400 Monthly Grocery Budget Seems Way Too High Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock.com

Let’s assume, for a moment, that you are the person responsible for budgeting in your household. You likely have a pretty good idea of how much the family spends on food monthly. If you told your family members exactly what this number is, they’d likely be shocked.

Key Points The cost of groceries is only going up, but it shouldn’t be a family’s biggest expense.

In the case of this Redditor, the family is spending a good portion of their monthly income on food and dining out.

There are several ways to reduce the cost of groceries, such as meal prepping each week.

How much a family spends on groceries is exactly what one Redditor posting in r/MiddleClassFinance is worried about. In this family’s case, it’s far too easy to get carried away with overspending each month, especially when it comes to dining out.

Large Grocery Bill

What’s surprising is that this Redditor outright admits the family spends around $1,400 per month on groceries. For a family of three, including a two-year-old, this is entirely too much money. Having tracked their spending since June 2024, there is a real-world concern. When the Redditor breaks down this total number, we learn that the family’s average monthly grocery bill is $692. Additionally, they are spending $405 on fast food and takeout, as well as $289 on dining out.

For a family earning around $9,000 per month, this number should be alarming. In fact, the grocery budget is likely their second biggest expense, after a mortgage, which is a reasonable concern. If the question is whether or not they are spending too much, the answer is a resounding yes.

Average Monthly Spend

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average monthly cost of groceries is $504 as of late 2024. The total annual cost for families should be approximately $6,043. Compared to other families, this family spends over $16,000 on food and groceries each month, far exceeding the average amount typically spent by families.

Another consideration is that the US Department of Agriculture states that, for a family of four, the monthly budget in March 2025 should be $996. Even if you subtract a little for a family of three, their total expense is still well outpacing what the agreed-upon spending should be for a family.

How to Spend Smarter

First and foremost, this family and Redditor need to set up a detailed monthly budget to look at where they can cut back. Spending half of their grocery bill on food that is made at home is crazy. In other words, eating out and or bringing food in has to stop immediately.

Setting a Budget

There should be a budget set for how many times a month the family will order in or take out, and that’s all they can do for the whole month. Grocery spending is a necessity, but dining out or ordering fast food is a luxury. As a result, it shouldn’t be too challenging to make this change.

Finding Coupons

In addition, this family needs to become more savvy about coupons, discount grocery stores, and taking advantage of farmers’ markets, among other strategies. Using websites like iBotta or Coupons.com to save money can be a real advantage. Yes, it takes a little extra time to go through and save digital coupons, but the payoff is quickly evident in the savings.

Meal Prepping

Another potential option is meal prep for the family, which provides a set menu for the week. Let’s assume the family goes to the grocery shops on the weekend. This allows them to meal prep for the week, including lunches and dinners, which is likely where most of the excess spending goes.

House Brands

Another consideration is to buy generic brands at the grocery store, such as those from Great Value at Walmart or Favorite Day at Target. The savings here can really add up, and the food rarely tastes any different, so there is plenty of money to be saved. As someone who regularly buys Target’s house brands, I can personally attest to there being very little difference in taste, except that everything costs less.

