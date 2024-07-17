How to Get the Biggest Bang for Your Costco Membership Buck jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) memberships are often seen as a doorway to great savings. However, maximizing these potential savings takes a little bit of know-how. To truly take advantage of your membership, you need to do more than just fill up your cart.

We scoured the internet for seven of the easiest ways to maximize your Costco membership. We’ll take a look at the best products to buy for the biggest savings and insider tips to help you save on your whole cart.

Why Does it Matter?

Source: millann / iStock via Getty Images

Costco memberships are designed to help you save money, which is crucial for maintaining financial wellness, especially in this economy. We understand that saving on groceries is important for many people’s budgets, and we’re here to help you achieve that with your Costco membership.

1. Master the Art of Bulk Buying

Source: hxyume / getty

Costco is renowned for its bulk-sized items, which is the main reason many people purchase a membership. Buying in larger quantities often means you save more per unit. But you’re only truly saving if you use everything you purchase. Otherwise, you may even up actually spending more money in the long run.

Focus on non-perishable household staples like toilet paper, paper towels, and cleaning supplies that you consistently use. These items have a long shelf life, ensuring you won’t waste money on products that expire. Don’t buy anything in bulk you aren’t sure you’ll actually use.

Freeze-friendly foods like meat, poultry, and seafood are great options if you have the freezer space. These things can be saved long-term. For even more savings, consider splitting the cost with friends or family. This way, you can share the cost and variety of items without overwhelming your own pantry or freezer.

2. Purchase Costco’s Kirkland Signature Brand

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If Costco is all about saving money, then their Kirkland brand is even more so. These products often rival or surpass name-brand counterparts in quality while boasting lower price tags. Kirkland offers many products in their discount brand, ranging from pantry staples to electronics.

Moreover, Costco has a strong reputation for standing behind its Kirkland Signature brand. Unlike some other store brands, they don’t cut corners on quality.

3. Explore Beyond Groceries

Source: Thomas De Wever / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Many people purchase a Costco membership to save money on groceries and don’t look much beyond that! Electronics and appliances often offer some of the biggest savings. For big-ticket items, Costco is often the best option. They also carry a selection of home goods, often at very attractive price points.

For healthcare needs, Costco’s pharmacy and optical centers provide affordable prescription medications and eyewear.

Simply put, expand what you purchase at Costco for the biggest savings.

4. Utilize Costco Services

Source: 24/7 Wall St / Eric Bleeker

Costco is more than just stuff. Many locations offer a range of services that are also available at a significant discount. Costco gas stations are often praised for their competitive fuel prices compared to other retailers. Filling up your tank at Costco can result in substantial savings over time, especially if you’re a frequent driver. Consider planning your week so that you can fill up during your weekly shopping trip.

You can also use the Costco food court for an affordable meal or snack. Often, this food court has fairly low prices and generous servings, making it a very budget-friendly dining option while you’re out shopping.

5. Become a Savvy Shopper

Source: Kmpzzz / Shutterstock.com

To make the most of your Costco savings, it’s important to be a smart shopper. Before buying something, compare Costco’s price to what other stores are offering to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Also, pay attention to unit prices so you can accurately compare different package sizes and pick the most cost-effective option.

Don’t assume that something is cheaper just because it is at Costco!

You should also stay on the lookout for seasonal sales and promotions. If you shop carefully, you can save even more money in this manner.

6. Maximize Your Membership Benefits

Source: Moyo Studio / E+ via Getty Images

Costco offers two membership tiers: Gold Star and Executive. If you’re a frequent shopper and spend a considerable amount at Costco annually, upgrading to an Executive Membership might be beneficial.

This tier allows you to get extra savings, like cash back on eligible purchases.

For the most savings, consider using a Costco-affiliated credit card. These cards give you extra rewards and cashback on purchases, providing extra value on top of the bulk discount.

7. Create a Shopping List and Stick to It

Source: PeopleImages / Getty Images

It’s easy to wander into Costco and just buy whatever seems cheap. However, this can actually make you spend more money. Creating a shopping list before heading to Costco helps you stay focused and avoid unnecessary spending. Review your household needs and prioritize essential items.

You can look at Costco coupons to see what is cheapest that week, potentially allowing you to plan meals around what’s the cheapest.

For even more ways to save money, take a look at these 17 Costco life hacks that can also make your membership more than worth it!