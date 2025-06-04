Did I Make a Mistake by Selling My Apple and NVIDIA Stocks During the Dip - Here's How I Managed My Portfolio Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

Investing isn’t easy. You have to buy good stocks and stay committed to those investments amid market volatility and uncertainty. One Redditor recently posted about buying the dip in the Dividends subreddit. This individual sold off their Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), but the 90-day tariff delay and subsequent rally has left the Redditor feeling regret.

Investors can learn a lot of important lessons from this post. These are some of the key insights.

Investors who panic sell should assess what caused them to exit their positions so they don’t repeat that mistake again.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Ignore The Noise

lucasImages / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s tariff policies were the key factor that caused the Redditor to exit Nvidia and Apple. Both of those stocks have soared ever since Trump and China came to a 90-day agreement. It’s another case that demonstrates how valuable it is to ignore the noise and focus on long-term investing.

One commenter suggested not caring about Trump and using the dollar-cost averaging strategy regardless of his policies. This approach can set investors up for big paydays when the stock market recovers.

Many investors saw their portfolios go up over the past month as the stock market cheered on recent tariff updates. If you focus too much on short-term noise, it can cause you to leave valuable long-term investments and miss out on theirsubsequent rallies.

Reassess Your Risk Tolerance

Artit Wongpradu / Shutterstock.com

The investor should consider what caused them to panic and sell their stakes in Nvidia and Apple. Both companies have been solid in the long run, but Trump’s tariffs were enough to cause the investor to rush for the exits.

This reaction could have been due to several factors. The Redditor may be paying too much attention to Trump and media headlines of a potential “Trump Depression.” It’s also possible that the Redditor has all of their money in growth stocks and can’t handle the sharp volatility.

You don’t have to make flashy moves as an investor. Just set and forget your long-term investments. People often lose the most money when they try to time the market instead of spending more time in the market.

Buy The Dips

Zakharchuk / Shutterstock.com

Many Redditors have touted buying the dip. While dollar-cost averaging is nothing new, the phrase “buy the dip” has become massively popular over the past few years.

The idea is that the stock market eventually resolves its issues and equities continue to soar. Being a contrarian investor who zigs when others zag can lead to meaningful long-term profits. One commenter put it succinctly.

“You always buy when others are panicking,” the commenter explained.

Investors can also take a wider lens and look at how their favorite positions have moved over the past five years. Taking a long-term view can make it easier to hold your best stocks when others are rushing for the exits.

