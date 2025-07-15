Americans Struggle With These Basic Credit Card Questions

Personal Finance

While most people carry credit cards in their wallets, there is also a lot about cards that most people don’t know. Everything from annual percentage rate, credit limits, balance transfers, and more are terms people might know, but not truly understand. Most importantly, understanding some basic credit card concepts can help you avoid trouble. 

Key Points

  • Common credit card questions are well worth knowing before you start using a card.

  • For most people, even simple things like understanding your APR can be extremely helpful in the long term.

  • The best thing you can do is to pay off your credit balance every month, which will raise your credit score.

The hope is that most Americans are familiar with these basic credit card questions and can answer them easily. Unfortunately, this is unlikely to be the reality, and for some people, the information provided below may be new. Either way, the hope is that all of this information will help current and future credit card users.  

20. Question

inflation concept, red graph arrow, Percent sign on a wooden cube with row of coins in idea for FED consider interest rate hike, world economics, and inflation control, US dollar inflation.
SomYuZu / Shutterstock.com

Can you negotiate your credit card interest rate? 

Answer

Pick a percentage. Choose the right loan plan. Determine the amount that can be afforded to borrow and repay. Money lenders can offer varying interest rates, fees, and terms. Boost your credit score
Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock.com

In fairness, you can try to negotiate your credit card interest rate, but it all depends on your history with the bank, including your payment history. If you mention a better offer from a competing card and your account is in good standing, you might get lucky with a lower interest rate. 

19. Question

Cash back concept.Female hands using mobile phone and holding credit card
panuwat phimpha / Shutterstock.com

What happens to any reward points if you miss a payment? 

Answer

CASH BACK Refund. Bonus payments after the purchase Bonus payments
one photo / Shutterstock.com

The easy answer to this question is that it depends, as different credit cards have varying policies. You could lose promotional interest rates and any cash-back or travel rewards if you make a late or missed payment. There might be a one-time grace period, but a second instance is unlikely to be accepted. 

18. Question

Top view of stressed young asian woman trying to find money to pay credit card debt.
Pormezz / Shutterstock.com

Can I pay my credit card bill more than once a month? 

Answer

Distressed young Caucasian man sit at desk paying bills feel stressed having financial problems. Unhappy upset millennial male frustrated by debt or bankruptcy managing household budget or expenses.
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Yes, absolutely. Banks are happy to accept as many payments as you want to send, as long as you meet the minimum payment amount. The more you can pay, regardless of how frequently, is only going to help you. 

17. Question

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

How many credit cards should I have? 

Answer

Sad Asian woman looking at many credit cards in her hand and worried about loan debt pay late.
Pormezz / Shutterstock.com

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer on how many credit cards you should have, as expert opinions vary. Ideally, you should have more than one card and fewer than five. The more cards you have, the more benefits you can receive, but it also increases your risk of overspending. 

16. Question

Low Credit Score
Dean Drobot and Casper1774Studio from Getty Images

Will canceling a credit card hurt my credit score? 

Answer

anyaberkut / iStock via Getty Images

If you cancel a credit card, it will reduce your total available credit, which may affect your credit score. If the card has no annual fee, you might want to consider keeping the card open and not using it. 

15. Question

Shopping online with special offer installment payments. Zero percent rate, 3d number appear when business person using mobile smart phone and pay by credit card. 0% Interest free, zero commission.
tete_escape / Shutterstock.com

How is interest calculated on a credit card? 

Answer

Close up interest rate symbol box on many credit card white background. Credit card high interest rate, overburden, past due payment, personal financial problem, household debt issues concept.
Pla2na / Shutterstock.com

When you look at the Annual Percentage Rate, it’s calculated by applying your APR, divided by 365, to your average daily balance throughout a one-month billing cycle. The bank then multiples this daily rate by your balance each day, then adds it up for the month, and charges you. 

14. Question

Upset latina female internet shopper sit on couch hold phone with opened web shop ebank page suffer of overspending money from card account. Frustrated young lady lost savings as scam operation result
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

What should you do if a credit card is lost or stolen? 

Answer

loosing a credit card at the street
LeaDigszammal / Shutterstock.com

If a credit card is lost or stolen, you should report it to the credit card company immediately. Unlike a debit card, in which transactions deduct money immediately, a credit card company will work with you and remove any fraudulent charges as well as send you a new card within 24-48 hours. 

13. Question

Credit score concept.Businessman evaluate customer statistical data with credit score icon. Online credit score ranking check. Loan, mortgage and payment cards.
witsarut sakorn / Shutterstock.com

How does using a credit card affect your credit score? 

Answer

report credit score banking borrowing application risk form document loan business market policy deployment data check workplace concept - stock image
Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

For the most part, using a credit card wisely can be beneficial for your credit score. If you pay your balance on time and often in full, your credit score will go up. The caveat is that making late payments can have a negative impact on your score, as well as making only minimum payments. 

12. Question

Female tourist withdrawing cash at ATM at the airport. Copy space.
Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock.com

How do cash advances work on a credit card? 

Answer

Women on ATM machine withdrawing cash
Web Stock Gallery / Shutterstock.com

With a cash advance, you can use a credit card as a debit card in a pinch by pulling money out at an ATM. This comes with a relatively steep fee of at least 3% and a higher interest rate, so it’s only something you should consider in an emergency. 

11. Question

Satisfied businessman with credit card and laptop screaming and celebrating reward at desk in office
Moon Safari / Shutterstock.com

What is a credit card rewards program? 

Answer

Concept of cash back. Cashback loyalty program. Return money, cash back rebate.
Panchenko Vladimir / Shutterstock.com

In today’s competitive credit card market, different credit cards offer different benefits like points, miles, or cash back rewards to entice you to spend with them. For example, if you have a 2% cash back card and pay $100 in one month, you would earn $2 in cash back bonuses. 

10. Question

Smiling young 30s woman in eyewear looking at smartphone screen, feeling satisfied with fast secure online service, paying household bills taxes or insurance, managing budget, calculating expenses.
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

What is a credit card balance transfer? 

Answer

Online Bank Ecommerce Money Transfer 2 Factor Authentication
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

With many banks offering 0% balance transfers these days, it basically involves moving your balance from one card to another. This can help you pay off your debt faster, although a fee of approximately 3% of the total amount may be incurred to facilitate any transfers. 

9. Question

Man sit at desk with laptop use online banking service, faced with blocked credit card, financial problem, check balance feels irritated. Internet fraud, unsuccessful pay, money theft, funds overspend
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Can you go over my credit limit? 

Answer

Financial or technology concept : Close up hands of people decide to cancel credit card by using scissors cut credit card for prevent expense over card limit.
Cat Box / Shutterstock.com

For the most part, you cannot exceed a credit limit that the bank has imposed, and if you attempt to do so, your card is likely to be declined. You can request a credit limit increase if you have a good payment history and believe you need a larger credit limit. 

8. Question

A woman stressed out checking her credit card debt online. Money and finances.
christinarosepix / Shutterstock.com

What is the late fee on a credit card? 

Answer

Late payment text reminder with pen on calendar. Photo concept.
AmiEn23207 / Shutterstock.com

If you make a late payment on your credit card or a payment after your grace period is over, you will be charged an additional penalty. Typically, this fee ranges from $25 to $50, depending on the card and the timing of the payment. Late payments are reported to the credit agency if they occur frequently and can negatively impact your overall credit score. 

7. Question 

Asian man calculate monthly expenses from receipt and many bill of various expenses after spending via credit card and must be pay back soon, Close-up shot
Lek_charoen / Shutterstock.com

What is a credit card grace period? 

Answer

Woman checking credit card billing information
LittlePigPower / Shutterstock.com

Most banks offer a “grace period,” which typically occurs at the end of your billing cycle and payment due date. This is generally between 21 and 25 days after your bill cycle ends. As long as you make the minimum payment within this timeframe, you won’t be charged any sort of late penalty. However, unless you make the whole payment, you will still be charged interest if you carry a balance. 

6. Question

Credit card shopping money. American money with debit card. Washington American cash, usd background
MVelishchuk / Shutterstock.com

Can you use a credit card like a debit card? 

Answer

TARIK KIZILKAYA / Getty Images

A debit card withdraws money from your existing bank account, so when you make a purchase, the money is immediately deducted. With a credit card, the amount you charge is set aside until the end of your billing cycle, at which point you only need to make a minimum payment. There is no minimum payment requirement with a debit card. 

5. Question 

business man use phone to scan barcode or QR codes to pay credit card bill after receiving document invoice online. payment, receive, paying electricity, digital payments without money, technology
shisu_ka / Shutterstock.com

What happens if you only make a minimum payment every month? 

Answer

Tero Vesalainen / iStock via Getty Images

Making only the minimum payment every month is a bad idea, as it means you will accumulate additional fees and costs. This could add up to hundreds, if not thousands more dollars to your balance and require years to pay off the total balance. Ideally, you should always aim to pay more than the minimum payment, if not the full amount you owe every month. 

4. Question

Close-up photo of a young man in the office, holding a mobile phone in his hand, looking worried and disappointed at the credit card.
TetianaKtv / Shutterstock.com

What is the difference between a credit limit and available credit? 

Answer

Credit Limit is shown as business and financial concept
Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

The credit limit you are issued is the total amount of money you can borrow from the credit card. On the other hand, your available credit is the amount you have left to spend after making any purchases. This number represents your credit limit minus your current balance. If you have a credit limit of $5,000 and you have spent $1,000, your available credit is $4,000. 

3. Question

Close up female hands holding credit card and smartphone, young woman paying online, using banking service, entering information, shopping, ordering in internet store, doing secure payment
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Can you improve your credit score by carrying a balance? 

Answer

Handsome hispanic man with beard using smartphone and holding credit card in modern apartment living room with suitcase.
Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock.com

The answer to this question is a resounding no, as carrying a balance can hurt your credit score, not improve it. The more of a balance you have every month, the more of your credit line you are carrying, which can lead to a reduction in your overall score. 

2. Question 

Annual percentage rate APR is shown on the business photo using the text
Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

What is a credit card’s Annual Percentage Rate? 

Answer

Annual percentage rate APR is shown as a business concept
Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

When you see the words APR or Annual Percentage Rate in relation to credit cards, it’s the interest cost of using your credit card and not paying it off in full every month. 

1. Question 

CREDIT CARD LIMIT word alphabet letters on puzzle. Business and finance concept
MY STOCKERS / Shutterstock.com

What is a credit card limit? 

Answer

sirastock / Getty Images

While this may seem like a straightforward question, understanding credit card limits can be confusing. There is a common misconception that credit cards allow you to spend endlessly. In reality, a limit is determined by your bank based on your creditworthiness, income, and credit history. When you hit a limit, you can’t make any more purchases. 

