How To Achieve A Near-Perfect Credit Score by Age 35 Daniel Megias / Shutterstock.com

Key Points With the right strategy, you can boost your credit score so it’s nearly perfect.

Strong credit gives you more borrowing options.

It also makes borrowing money less expensive.

Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? The secret: using a card with a ‘0% Intro APR‘ period (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.

A perfect credit score of 850 is hard to attain. According to recent data from Experian, one of the three major credit bureaus, only about 1.5% of U.S. consumers have a perfect FICO score of 850. (FICO is the most commonly used scoring method. So for the purpose of this discussion, when we say “credit score,” we’re talking about FICO.)

In this Reddit post, we have someone who’s 35 years old with excellent credit. His score isn’t quite perfect at 790, but it’s a very respectable score, and one that should open the door to plenty of borrowing opportunities.

The reality is that you don’t need a perfect credit score to be able to qualify for a loan or a great credit card offer. But the higher your credit score is, the more likely you are to get approved. And a strong credit score could also make it possible to snag a lower interest rate on your next loan, thereby saving you money.

Meanwhile, our poster with a 790 shared some tips on how they attained that credit score. Let’s review them so you can take steps to boost your credit score, too.

1. Never missing a payment

The poster above says they never missed a loan or credit card payment in their life. And based on that, it’s easy to see why their credit score is so impressive.

There are different factors that go into calculating a credit score. But the factor that carries more weight than any other is payment history, which reflects whether you pay your debts on time, pay late, or blow them off completely.

If your goal is to boost your credit score, pledge to pay every debt of yours by its due date. A single late payment could cause significant damage to your credit score, so it’s best to avoid even one mishap if you can.

2. Paying all credit cards in full

Another thing the poster says they did to get great credit was pay their credit card balances in full every month. Doing so is important not just from a credit score perspective, but from an interest-related standpoint.

Another big factor in your credit score is your credit utilization, or the amount of revolving credit you’re using relative to your total credit limit. If you pay your credit cards off in full every month, you’ll keep your utilization low, which is a good thing for your credit score.

Now you should know that a big way credit card companies make money is allowing consumers to only make a minimum payment each month. That may be convenient when money is tight, but in the long run, it’ll cost you in interest.

You’re better off saving your money by paying every credit card bill in full. A small balance carried forward may not hurt your credit score if your utilization is still low, but it’s not a good move for your wallet.

3. Only having two credit cards

Finally, the poster says they only have two credit cards, one of which they opened at age 18. Another factor that goes into your credit score is the length of your credit history. Here, the poster has had one of their credit cards open for 17 years, which no doubt helped their credit score get to where it is.

It’s a good idea to keep long-standing accounts open if you want your credit score to improve (or remain in good shape). But when it comes to the number of credit cards, you may have more options.

It’s important to keep tabs on your credit card balances and not let them climb too high. But if you can manage that across three or four credit cards, then that’s not an unreasonable number of cards to have.

It may be that one of your credit cards offers outstanding gas rewards, another gives extra cash back on groceries, and a third has amazing travel perks. That right there makes the case for having more than two credit cards. But the key is to pay every card on time and, if possible, in full so you’re helping your finances and credit score at the same time.

This may seem unusual, but did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? It’s true. Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret: using a ‘0% Intro APR‘ card. Here’s how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.