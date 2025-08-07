I’m Buying Yieldmax MSTR (MSTY) Below $19, Here's Why relif / Getty Images

Among the biggest names in dividend investing right now, MSTY needs no introduction as it’s all the rage. This is especially true if you spend any time on Reddit, where MSTY has been one of the most aggressive investments for people looking to start or boost a passive income strategy.

Key Points This Redditor knows MSTY is an excellent investment at under $19 dollars per share.

There is the opportunity to even dollar cost average right now to keep buying as MSTY drops lower.

If MSTY stays where it is, there are going to be a lot of people making money from its high-yield dividend right now.

This is precisely what one Redditor is thinking right now with their recent post in r/YieldMaxETFs. According to the Redditor, now is the time to buy MSTY with its share price below $19 and then live large on the giant dividends that come as a result of being a shareholder.

Buy MSTY Right Now While It’s Inexpensive

While everyone has their market strategy, there is no question that this Redditor firmly believes that buying MSTY while it’s under $19 is something you will tell your kids about.

Currently, as of August 6, 2025, MSTY is trading around $18.52, which isn’t its lowest price of the year, but close enough that you are likely to feel good about buying it right now without waiting for another potential dip. On the one hand, the Redditor isn’t sure what has caused the price to drop, but they know it’s the right time to buy. This said, there is at least a question of whether it’s related to Canadian tariffs or Bitcoin passing $115,000, but no definitive answers are popping up.

To this Redditor, the why doesn’t matter nearly as much as the need to buy, of which they are doing, and they insinuate they are going to keep buying as the price declines even more.

Unsurprisingly, other Redditors are chiming in with their own feedback about MSTY, with a number of comments that the Redditor is spot on, and they, too, have already started buying. There is also a small contingent of responses indicating they are looking to get under the $18.000 mark and then pulling the trigger on as many shares as they can afford.

Dollar Cost Average Your Way Into MSTY

As this Redditor has already indicated, one strategy around MSTY is to dollar cost average your way in to help mitigate the risks of buying too high.

Outside of the original poster saying they are dollar cost averaging as a price below $19 is below their average, this might be a good time for those of you who are not invested or invested at a higher price to start buying up big blocks of MSTY and reap that dividend reward.

On the plus side, the Redditor did share their strategy, or at least a window into it by showing off a data sheet for MSTY that helps tell them when they should be purchasing. Thankfully, that time is right now.

As a quick reminder, dollar cost averaging would help you invest at regular intervals, regardless of the price of MSTY shares. This strategy helps you spread out a large investment over time, which means that if you buy shares at a higher price and others at a lower cost, you are averaging out so you don’t feel as if you are left holding the bag with your highest-priced purchases.

Keep An Eye On the Market

If you are still on the fence about picking up MSTY, then it’s the right time to closely monitor market conditions. It’s going to come as no surprise that there are a lot of factors in the world right now that could influence share pricing. Whether it’s trade, tariffs, interest rates, job numbers, or anything else, knowing what your trigger would be to start picking up shares is something you should have decided yesterday.

Keeping informed about MSTY’s performance is something to also consider. Remember, this is an ETF that is heavily dependent on AMD’s overall performance, and it has a giant block of Bitcoin holdings. This isn’t to say that MSTY is ready to burst its bubble tomorrow, but you should be aware of any news related to any of MSTY’s holdings so you can make educated investment decisions.

