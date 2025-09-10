Why I’m Buying MSTY Right Now

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

When it comes to the YieldMax movement right now, which is arguably as hot as it has ever been, there is no name bigger than that of MSTY. Also known as MSTR, this is a YieldMax ETF that recently paid out a $1.0899 dividend on August 28, 2025, and it has gone even higher this year, which explains all of the buzz around this investment.

Key Points This Redditor has done a lot of the homework and believes now is the right time to get into MSTY.

This is a risky bet, but if the Redditor believes their strategy is a winning one, they should give it a go.

The biggest consideration here is to have the stomach to get in and stay in while the dividend yield is so strong.

It’s this huge payout that is leading one Redditor (among many others) to go all-in on MSTY and pick up a huge chunk of shares in order to take advantage of these wildly high returns while they still can. Thankfully, they know this good news can’t last forever, but they want to make some money while they can.

Why They Are Buying MSTY Now

According to this Redditor’s logic, right now is the exact right time to jump into MSTY, per their post in the r/YieldMaxETFs subreddit. What they acknowledge is that they have been watching this stock for some time, and now that it has officially reached a 200 moving average and an RSI sitting at 33, this is the right moment to strike.

Better yet, the Redditor is bullish on bitcoin, which you have to be to go in on this ETF. It’s important to note that a lot of the success of this ETF is based, in no small part, on its synthetic covered call on Microstrategy, which is currently holding around 638,460 bitcoin holdings, or around 3% of the total supply, which is equivalent to around $70.8 billion as of September 8, 2025.

To add to this, the Redditor is encouraged to continue their investment in MSTY, even if the ETF’s value starts to drop. They are going all-in with DRIP, so any returns they are making are going to get reinvested, as the plan is to milk every single penny out of their purchase as they can.

The belief, according to this Redditor, is that picking up MSTY right now is a golden opportunity, as they have been able to preserve their capital previously but can now take advantage of these giant returns while the getting is good.

Is This Truly the Right Time to Get Into MSTY?

If I were having a conversation with this Redditor, I would tell them that I am glad that they waited to see how things play out, but to go into this transaction with eyes wide open. This is proven true when, in the comment section, one Redditor highlights that they too had similar feelings on this strategy and is now $12,000 negative across their 3,300 shares of MSTY.

Of course, you also have another bunch of individuals who say now is the best time, and it’s on this front that I agree. A lot of this comes down to risk tolerance, and it’s clear this Redditor has a well-thought-out strategy, both forward and backward. They’ll likely look at DRIP to maximize their turns before seeking an exit, and they should stick to this plan.

To be fair, the most important advice I would give anyone considering an MSTY purchase is to know your entry and exit points. This Redditor needs to understand that there is a point of no return, meaning they must have the stomach for whatever wins or losses they incur and then get out.

I would also recommend this to the Redditor, though I’m not sure I need to, but if they were a friend, they should regularly look at and review this investment strategy. On the plus side, this is precisely what they seem to be doing, so there isn’t a ton of advice here that feels super necessary beyond what the Redditor is already considering.

Use Dollar Cost Averaging

One other piece of advice I would give to Redditors of all budgets is to dollar cost average, or DCA. For an experienced investor, who this Redditor appears to be, they know that this is a strategy that can remove the uncertainty of the market timing by lowering their average cost per share, all while reaping the rewards of the high-yield dividend.

Alongside dollar cost averaging, I would also advise against going all in on this strategy alone, as it will inevitably result in a loss from the share value drop. To help even this out, the Redditor should consider diversifying their portfolio by investing in more stable ETFs, such as QQQI or SPYI, which also offer strong dividend-earning potential without the same level of risk.

I think overall, this is the most solid advice I could give someone to try and figure out how to earn as much as possible from this stock, which could take a tumble if the leadership at MicroStrategy decides to wake up tomorrow and exit a chunk of their bitcoin position, which would undoubtedly ruffle that market as well.

As long as this Redditor understands they are going to take a loss on the capital gain side but make it up on the dividend side, they should be good to go with timing the market right and going in on MSTY for as long as they can ride this rollercoaster.