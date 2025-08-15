I Invested My House Down Payment in ULTY - Here's How It Changed My Life Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

The Reddit FIRE (financial independence, retire early) and DIY investor community has gone ga-ga over the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA: ULTY). The fund’s 80%+ distribution yield and weekly payouts have captured the imagination of many investors.

The stories of ULTY dividend income exceeding weekly paychecks have drawn investors like moths to a flame — with some abandoning their sense of caution and due diligence habits. As of early August, ULTY saw an increase by 33.7% with an additional 118.5 million units.

Is this an example of what former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan once described as “irrational exuberance?” Or has YieldMax found a way to successfully adapt hedge fund techniques to an ETF for the masses?

Key Points The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has developed such a reputation for its high dividends that some investors are taking very high risk bets on it.

While many may have benefited from an investment, past performance is no guarantee of future results, so other due diligence is advised.

Allocating a portion of a portfolio’s assets into a speculative but potentially lucrative investment is much more prudent than risking the entire portfolio’s assets.

Are you ahead or behind on retirement? Are you intimidated by speaking to Financial Advisors in their office? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute – learn more here.(Sponsor)

Literally Betting The House On ULTY

Lacheev / iStock via Getty Images

While more ULTY buying has come pouring in, the appetite for risk exhibited by some have been off the charts and appear more like betting on a horse to win at the Kentucky Derby than investments. One intrepid investor took a gamble and invested his entire house down payment funds ($100,000) on ULTY. Bragging about it on Reddit, he is apparently earning more with ULTY than his weekly pay check from his $50,000 per year job (probably around $960.00). At the time of this writing, ULTY payouts are roughly $0.10 per share, per week, so he is averaging $1,000 dividend income per week.

Opinions on taking what on the surface appears to be a drastic step can be surprisingly varied when put in perspective with investments in general, and with real estate in particular. For example:

It’s important to monitor ULTY closely because of its volatility, but also because of its steep price drop since its 2024 inception price of $20. At $6.00, the dividend returns can recoup principal investment more quickly, but can also spook shareholders into a larger selloff if the price falls below $5.00.

Unlike at a casino when a loss is a loss, an investment may take longer to go up in value than hoped for, can drop temporarily and recover, or fall to zero. Not every investor has the discipline to override emotional reactions to volatility for the former, nor the depth of knowledge base to properly handle the latter two.

Although buying a house can build equity over years, timing of the market is important. Many of those who bought before the 2008 subprime mortgage crash are only up 25-40% to date, whereas those who bought at the bottom before the recovery are easily up over 300%.

After paying taxes, insurance, and interest, some may find they barely break even. The added costs of taxes and insurance over 10-20 years further delay a property from rising into the black, depending on the mortgage rate and degree of real estate appreciation in the specific neighborhood..

In urban metropolitan cities, renting often wins out over home ownership, which is often grossly overvalued, and can render insurance and utilities unaffordable, increasing risk. By contrast, ULTY returns can easily cover rent in many cities, and one then has the flexibility to leave at their discretion, with the payouts from ULTY still a mobile weekly income stream.

Putting money into a house can be just as much of a gamble as investing it. With a mortgage, one assumes debt and can have their equity wiped out in a market downturn. By contrast, YieldMax funds like ULTY are actually less risky than they appear due to the large amount of capital returned.

Taxes and Worst Case Scenario

Juicy FOTO / Shutterstock.com

With all of the attention focused on the large ULTY dividend payouts, the notion of taxes is often overlooked. Until ULTY has returned more than the initial investment, the dividends are essentially returning an investor’s own money, and getting assessed at Federal income tax levels to boot. At $6.00, the chances of total recoupment within a year are positive, based on the payout levels over the past 12 months. At that point, the shareholders receive a different IRS form, notifying them that instead of subsequent dividends being taxed as income, they will be taxed at the lower capital gains rate.

The ULTY model is based on a portfolio of as many as 100 different hyper volatile stocks with open long and short call and put options that can be actual or synthetic against an average of 30 stocks at any given time. The volatility is what generates the big premiums for the dividends. However, there are market related risks that don’t get mentioned much:

If the market turns Bearish or flat, there is a strong chance that the premium margins will dry up.

In order to continue the high dividends, the NAV of ULTY risks reduction, thus eroding the stock price, which can potentially fall to zero.

The Half Glass Full Perspective

Fokusiert / iStock via Getty Images

A number of analysts have projected a ULTY 12-month price target of $18, which would be a 200% gain from its $6.00 range. Assuming the pro-business initiatives instituted by the Trump Administration continue unabated, the chances of the market turning bearish are reduced, and diminish further as the trillions of foreign investment committed become manifest.

From August 2024 to August 2025, ULTY distributed accumulated cash that offered substantial percentage returns compared to the S&P 500’s reported gains. Dividend-wise, ULTY ETF declared roughly $7.94 per share in distributions in the trailing 12 months.

That said, if payouts can continue at the current clip a full principal recoupment at the current market price range of $6 is achievable in under 15 months. Any subsequent dividends become a free ride. Food for thought.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.