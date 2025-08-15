I Used to Think a 529 Was the Perfect Educational Savings Vehicle, Until I Learned These Drawbacks Canva | Scopio and designer491 from Getty Images

For many families, 529 plans are considered the ideal way to save for education, offering tax-free growth, state tax benefits, and flexible usage for college, K–12 tuition, apprenticeships, and even student loan repayment. These tax-advantaged accounts are widely promoted as a smart, long-term investment in a child’s future.

However, despite their benefits, 529 plans come with drawbacks that are often overlooked. From strict withdrawal rules to potential tax penalties and investment limitations, these challenges can significantly impact a family’s financial strategy. While recent expansions have broadened their scope, some restrictions remain that may not make them the best fit for every saver.

Before committing to a 529 plan, it’s important to fully understand its limitations and weigh these plans against alternative education savings options. This article explores three major drawbacks that could make families rethink their reliance on 529 plans, and why a more flexible approach to education savings might be worth considering.

Penalties for Non-Qualified Withdrawals

As with any savings plan, in which invested funds are supposed to be directed toward a future obligation, taking money out of this designated pot of capital comes alongside a slap on the wrist.

In fact, withdrawing funds from a 529 plan for non-qualified expenses can result in significant penalties. The earnings portion of such a withdrawal is subject to a 10% federal penalty, in addition to any state-specific penalties, which includes California’s 2.5% state income tax penalty and varying penalties in some other states.

Furthermore, the earnings within a 539 plan are taxed as ordinary income at the federal, state, and local levels. What this ultimately means is that the value of a given withdrawal is further reduced, limiting its benefit for those who put capital into this plan to begin with. In terms of devising a plan structure that will keep folks invested for the long-term, that’s one of the upsides of this investing vehicle.

Now, if a given beneficiary receives a scholarship, enrolls in a U.S. Military Academy, becomes disabled, or passes away, the 10% penalty is waived. That said, there may be some income tax implications for those who withdraw these funds that will apply to the earnings portion within the 529 plan.

There Can Be Financial Aid Implications

Aside from saving for college via 529 plans and other investing vehicles, the hope many parents have is that they’ll raise their children to truly be the best and brightest out there. If that’s the case, scholarships and other financial aid options can help these youngsters get through the expensive (yet fun) period of their lives, with as little financial strain as possible.

Unfortunately, there can be some negative impacts with regard to 529 plans and how they affect students’ application processes for financial aid.

Parent-owned 529 plans are treated as parental assets on the FAFSA, with only up to 5.64% of the account value factored into the Expected Family Contribution (EFC). This can lead to a slight reduction in need-based aid.

However, if a student owns the account, up to 20% of its value is considered, significantly affecting aid eligibility. Grandparent-owned accounts which previously counted as untaxed student income will no longer impact financial aid under the 2024-2025 FAFSA rules.

Additionally, withdrawals for qualified education expenses are not reported as income on the FAFSA, ensuring they don’t reduce aid eligibility in later years. Using 529 plans strategically and spending funds before applying for aid or covering expenses not met by other aid sources can minimize its impact while maximizing its tax-free benefits.

Limited Investing Options and High Fees

One thing most investors (myself included) do not appreciate are high fees when it comes to any investment. I invest consistently in ETFs, and one of my key criteria I focus on when I look at competing plans is how they match up in terms of fees.

Unfortunately for investors in some 529 plans, the options are limited. One might suggest that the options are intentionally tilted toward some offerings with much higher-than-average fees.

Of course, every plan is different, and most will have some ultra-low-cost ETF options investors can choose from to put capital away for their children’s education. But with various IRS restriction to changes to investment options twice per calendar year, this is a key consideration to make before putting forward one’s elections for a given 529 plan.

