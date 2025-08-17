Being Surrounded With Millionaires Feels Like Chasing Unicorns MadKruben / Getty Images

Key Points The image of a “millionaire” in today’s economy does not match with the image showcased in films and tv.

Learning tips and tricks of the trade from established individuals to emulate their success is a practice called “modeling”, and numerous advisors from Dave Ramsey to Tony Robbins have referenced it repeatedly.

Locating a “sensei” who can serve as a mentor or guide to learn such tips might be easier and closer than one might expect.

“Stop Trying to Reinvent The Wheel”

Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger once explained the secret of his business acumen: By spending more time in steam rooms with rich, successful CEOs at country clubs and picking their brains for strategies, he then absorbed, emulated, and applied them to his own merchandising and subsequent acting career to become a media superstar and screen idol action hero. The process is called “modeling”, and is something that Tony Robbins and many other self-help speakers have advocated in the past as a short-cut to progress – essentially, “stop trying to reinvent the wheel.”

Millionaires In Our Midst

Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Popular financial advisor and podcast host Dave Ramsey advises callers that, “If you want to be a millionaire, surround yourself with millionaires. Find out what they do.” This is essentially the same advice as modeling. Ingratiating oneself with millionaires to pick their brains was Arnold’s exact formula, and is a form of mentorship that has existed since time immemorial.

A Ramsey listener found the advice to be somewhat daunting. He took to Reddit to seek advice, since he was under the impression that millionaires were a rare and unapproachable breed. He even commented that Ramsey might as well have been saying “Surround yourself with unicorns“.

One of the less discussed aspects of inflation is how the debasement of currency and hyped up prices leads to paper profits that are elevated, but not outside of past ratios. This is why movie box office hits are compared to past winners with revised sales numbers to reflect 2025 dollars. Therefore, while Avatar is often cited as the all-time highest box-office grossing film in history, it ranks 14th all-time behind such past hits as: The Exorcist (#9), Jaws (#7), The Sound of Music (#3), Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (#2), and Gone With the Wind (#1) – when adjusted for inflation.

Likewise, inflation has lowered the threshold bar considerably for millionaire status. Homes that would have been worth $300,000 now regularly are assessed over $1 million. Many Mom & Pop businesses are now routinely valued at over $1 million, despite still owing a mortgage balance and driving 12-year old cars in a conventional middle-class lifestyle. The clamor from voters to repeal the Inheritance Tax has been driven by many family farms and small businesses that could not be passed on to family heirs because the taxes were too exorbitant, thus, they were forced to sell.

Therefore, millionaires are all around – a great many of them are neighbors, acquaintances, local shopkeepers – even co-workers – and some of them aren’t even aware of it. The “Find out what they do” part of Ramsey’s advice is actually the key tip: seek out mentors who are successful in their professions for mentorship or modeling.

Finding a Sensei Is Easier Than Finding a Unicorn

Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

The Karate Kid films and its Cobra Kai Netflix spinoff series introduced the term,”sensei” into modern vernacular. The sensei is a teacher, mentor, guide, and counselor rolled up into one, and is not a solely martial arts connected title. In Japan, it applies to any person who has mastered a discipline and is passing their knowledge on to eager students, whether it be cooking, dance, calligraphy, painting, or any other acquired and studied skill and collection of knowledge.

As a result, finding a sensei for business or finance tips is definitely easier than finding a unicorn – provided one knows where to look. Some suggestions might include:

Fans of Dave Ramsey can find like-minded people seeking help with personal financial management via the various clubs that offer classes on Ramsey’s advice principles. They are listed on the Dave Ramsey website.

Several online groups that espouse the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) ethos share numerous wealthbuilding tips and ideas, but the basics of financial management: saving, investing, debt elimination, maintaining a lifestyle that stays below one’s means – are omnipresent and frequently referenced, helpful specific examples.

Non-profit Organizations that hold fundraisers can offer opportunities to network with high net-worth donors that would ordinarily be unapproachable under conventional business circumstances. Online due diligence to identify those donors who made their mark in the sectors of particular interest for mentorship is a covert way to prospect for a sensei.

If one’s employer has a company break room or cafeteria, being alert for discussions on investments or business among senior colleagues or other co-workers can make for mentorship opportunities, especially from those who have quietly and successfully pursued wealthbuilding or debt elimination.

Churches, temples, and other places of worship can likewise be gathering places to meet with successful people who are accomplishing goals that are similar to the ones being pursued by the sensei seeker.



Ironically, it’s very likely that millionaires may proliferate in one’s neighborhood, without the awareness from either the seeker or the millionaires themselves. Finding a sensei, while not nearly as difficult as finding a unicorn, is a task requiring some forethought and strategic planning, but ultimately achievable.

