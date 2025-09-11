I’m A 54y Boomer Facing a Possible Layoff And Don’t Know What To Do Financially

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

One of the absolute most difficult things to navigate in anyone’s life is how to handle a layoff. It’s an emotional train wreck wrapped in fear, nerves, anxiety, and a sudden questioning of yourself as to where everything went wrong and how you ended up in this situation.

Key Points For this Redditor, an impending layoff is creating a lot of anxiety, even if they have no real reason to be worried.

With a big pension available, this Redditor doesn’t really have to go back to work at their age.

If this person were my friend, I would tell them to stop worrying and enter a Coast FIRE state of mind.

All of the emotions about being laid off aside, the financial concern is arguably the most important because your bills still need to get paid. This is exactly why one Redditor posting in r/DaveRamsey, who believes they will get laid off soon, is trying to decide just how stressed they need to be.

Doing Okay Financially, For Now

At 54 years of age, this Redditor is rightfully okay to be frightened, as they are close to retirement age but not yet close enough that they want to actually call it quits. It’s for this reason that this Redditor came to r/DaveRamsey to try to understand, with the help of others, just how concerned they should be about this impending layoff.

Currently, while they are still employed, they earn around $300,000 annually between their salary and bonus. They also have around $1.3 million in a 401(k) as well as another $418,000 in an E-Trade account. They would receive a pension from their job, assuming the layoff does happen, of either $8,000 a month or a $1.4 million lump sum.

On the plus side, they have a mortgage rate of only 2.25%, which is incredibly low, and it will be paid off in 5 years. On top of this, they have a paid off SUV, all while considering themselves pretty frugal with no credit card debt, and their only real splurge is a few modest vacations each year. All of this leads directly to the question of whether they should be concerned, considering they will receive a one-year severance, file for unemployment, and have plenty of money in the bank.

There Shouldn’t Be Any Stress At All

As soon as I get done reading this post, if this person were my friend, I would tell them they have zero reason to be stressed, less than zero to be honest. They have $1.7 million in assets and either $96,000 coming in a year through their pension or another $1.4 million as a lump sum. To be blunt, this gives them far more money than most people will ever have, and they can still go back to work.

On top of everything else, they have very few expenses, a beautiful mortgage rate they should never give up, and no credit card debt. The only thing this individual should worry about financially is not having to worry, as they are in a super strong position. They can either stop working entirely or transition into “Coast FIRE” and enjoy life to the fullest without the 9-to-5 corporate grind.

Here’s What The Redditor Should Do

If this person were someone I knew, aside from thinking they are crazy to be worried, there are some steps they can take to help mitigate their concerns should a layoff happen. First, I recommend that they start on an emergency budget and see how long they can sustain themselves, given their essential expenses (without the vacations right now), and see if they can keep going without their annual salary.

This emergency budget should be done in tandem with a consideration of whether or not taking the lump sum or annual pension is the right move. This is exactly the right time to consult a financial advisor who can help break down all of the finances this Redditor has and create a solid plan to keep going, without working, until they hit Social Security and Medicare age.

If they want to use the severance package to hold them over until they find a new job, they can absolutely do so. At this salary level, there is a good chance they have marketable skills, making it possible to find a new job, even if it’s not at the same high salary, despite the current market challenges.

There is also the idea that this Redditor can and should maintain their frugal lifestyle, but with the possibility of having well over $3 million available, living frugally isn’t a must, as their vacation lifestyle shouldn’t end.

Ultimately, the biggest move I would recommend here to this Redditor is to consult a financial advisor and walk through the pension options, as that is the biggest consideration right now.