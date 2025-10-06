Should I Refinance My Mortgage from 7.375% to 6% – Is It Worth the Cost?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Considering the current mortgage rate of around 6.41% in September 2025, and knowing that rates were half as much 10-15 years ago, it’s becoming increasingly hard to convince anyone that buying a house right now is a good idea.

Key Points Deciding to refinance your home isn’t something you should consider lightly.

There are several variables to consider, particularly the break-even point at which you would recoup your closing costs.

For this Redditor, deciding whether to refinance is a straightforward choice.

This uncertainty has led individuals like this Redditor, who purchased a home with a high mortgage rate and is now deciding whether or not refinancing is a good option. According to their post in r/personalfinance, they could be saving a few hundred a month, not to mention the long-term benefits of refinancing.

The Current Mortgage Story

After closing on their home in December 2023, this Redditor purchased a home for $330,000 with a 7.375% interest rate. As of September 2025, they still owe approximately $308,000 on the home, or at least that’s what they thought. Now, there is a significant decision to make, as this individual has received a call from their lender stating they can refinance at a flat 6% with $5,000 in costs rolled into the new loan. This would give the Redditor a 17-month break-even point at about $285 per month in savings.

On paper, this sounds pretty great, and it’s a total savings of around $3,420 annually, so this isn’t a number to ignore. These savings could go a long way toward putting money aside for home repairs, vacations, entertainment, education, and dozens of other possibilities. Knowing that the Redditor and their family intend to be in this house for some time thankfully makes this argument a little easier, but it’s also a good thing to stop, think, and ask for some advice.

Should You Refinance at the Lower Rate?

If I had an opportunity to talk with this individual, I would immediately say to them that a 1.375% drop in rates is a pretty significant variance from where they are currently. Assuming there are no plans to move in the future, as the Redditor suggests, I would say that the 17-month break-even point is a relatively straightforward decision. Over the course of a 30-year loan, 17 months is nothing, and it’s better to lock this in now rather than take the gamble on rates dropping even more.

As it stands, the most important number here that doesn’t come into consideration is the amortization. This is how I would present this to the individual and others, taking into account the loan’s lifetime. Based on the current mortgage rate, there is approximately $425,619 left on the total balance of the home. After refinancing to 6%, the total balance on the home would be approximately $362,573, or a roughly $63,000 savings over the course of 30 years. If you take out the $5K in closing costs, it’s roughly $58,000 saved or an extra $288 per month saved.

In other words, I’d have a hard time telling anyone that they shouldn’t take advantage of these savings.

What About Waiting for Rates to Drop Lower?

This might be controversial, but if you wait for rates to drop lower, what’s your stopping point? Let’s say I told this individual they should not perform this move and instead wait for rates to hit 5.8% instead. What’s to stop them from then saying to themselves, well, I’ll just wait until it hits 5.5%, and so on. This could result in never making a move because you’ll constantly be waiting for rates to drop, and it will only lead to paralysis by analysis.

How to Decide For Certain

The easy answer here I can give this Redditor is the same answer I would give to my parents, a friend, or any other stranger on the street. Start by considering the total refinance costs; in this case, it’s $5,000, and how it affects your long-term savings. The good news here is that it doesn’t, as this amount is built into the loan, so no long-term savings impact.

Next, I would strongly suggest that you determine your break-even point, which, in this case, is 17 months, and weigh that against how long you expect to be in the house. Assuming you are going to be in the house for 17 months or longer, this refinance makes a lot of sense, and the annual savings, while not huge, are significant enough to warrant the spending of $5,000 extra to save far more in the long run.