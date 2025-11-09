S&P 500
6,745.80
-0.02%
Dow Jones
47,072.70
+0.10%
Nasdaq 100
25,138.20
-0.35%
Russell 2000
2,437.91
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,739.00
+0.20%
Nikkei 225
50,528.20
+0.33%

Personal Finance

My husband and I have plenty of money to retire now – should we keep working to leave our son a larger inheritance?

Key Points

  • A Reddit user with $8.1 million is thinking of retiring.
  • She feels guilty because she wants to do more for her child.
  • While she already paid for school, helping her son avoid financial stress is a top priority.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Christy Bieber Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
My husband and I have plenty of money to retire now – should we keep working to leave our son a larger inheritance?

© Canva | Darren Baker and Africa images

Should you stop working during your prime earning years, or stay on the job to provide a larger inheritance to a child who may not earn much money? A Redditor user is currently trying to answer this question.

The original poster (OP) and her husband are both 48 years old and have good jobs and simple tastes. This has resulted in them having a combined net worth of $8.1 million. She said they are thinking about retiring and moving at the end of the year, but she’s feeling guilty because she thinks she should continue earning to set her son up with more of an inheritance.

So, should the OP sacrifice her dreams of early retirement to save more money for her son, or should she quit work and allow her child to make his own way in the world? 

This post was updated on November 9, 2025 to clarify a safe withdrawal rate is based on multiple factors, as well as offer an objective perspective on financial support of a child.

How much do parents owe their kids?

The OP has already done a substantial amount to set her son up financially based on her post. Her son is in college, and he will be graduating with no student loans and enough money to attend graduate school without borrowing. They’ve also set him up with a stock account worth around $250,000.

Her husband thinks that they have provided enough of a head start for their son and it’s now time for him to take over and earn his own money. However, she feels guilty and selfish about going off to relax and spend her money — especially since her son is majoring in a field that is a perfect fit for him but that is not going to come with high pay.  She said he is very hard-working, doing jobs and internships while in school but her goal is to protect him from ever having any financial struggles — and she’s afraid he won’t be well-off.  

Now, the reality is that she has done a lot more than most parents, after supporting her child through grad school and starting him off in life with $250K. By objective financial measures, she has already provided substantial support for her child. However, her fears about her child’s future well-being are really impacting her ability to enjoy her money so it’s not as simple as saying she’s met her obligations. She doesn’t think so and she deserves to enjoy her money even if that means giving her son more of it. 

That doesn’t mean she has to put off early retirement, though. She can, and should, find a way to balance both her desire to stop working and her desire to shield her son from money hardships.

How to balance retirement and family obligations 

Poor Caucasian young woman holding one dollar banknotes outdoors. Lack of money to buy purchase something in store. Financial crisis. Bankruptcy. Poverty and destitution. Girl on urban city street
Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock.com

While the OP is focused on her son’s inheritance, that’s most likely the wrong approach to take. She’ll hopefully live a long time and often, by the time young people actually receive an inheritance, they are already well established in their careers and have been supporting themselves for decades. 

So, rather than thinking about what money she can leave to her son in 40 or 50 years, the OP should look at finding ways to help her son now. And she should see if she can find a way to do that financially while still being able to retire early.

With an $8.1 million net worth, she should receive an annual investment income of around $300K. This assumes two criteria: the full amount is invested in a diversified portfolio and she follows a safe withdrawal rate, which experts now put at 3.7%. (Note that this is an approximate current consensus range, not a fixed number. It depends on asset allocation, inflation, and retirement length.) Since she and her husband have “simple tastes” and are planning to leave their high-cost-of-living area upon retirement, this would likely give her plenty of extra money. She could gift some to her son each year or save up the funds to help him buy a house when he is ready. 

Now, she has no obligation to do this, and she has done enough by all objective measures. But if one of her ways of enjoying her money is to provide for a child who she says is hard-working but just might not make much, then there’s nothing wrong with that. She shouldn’t give up her retirement plans but should instead find a way to do both, so everyone is happy. 

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Should We Keep Working to Boost Our Son’s Inheritance?
Maurie Backman | May 31, 2025

Should We Keep Working to Boost Our Son’s Inheritance?

  One of the toughest things about being a parent is that you never stop caring for your children. Whether…
We Have Over $8 Million and Can Retire, but Can’t Shake the Idea We Should Keep Working for Our Son
David Beren | Mar 18, 2025

We Have Over $8 Million and Can Retire, but Can’t Shake the Idea We Should Keep Working for Our Son

One of the most challenging things any parent has to do at some point in their lifetime is decide how…
We’re in our 60s and have millions in the bank – we’re worried that a large inheritance to our son with no savings could be determinetal
Christy Bieber | Mar 3, 2025

We’re in our 60s and have millions in the bank – we’re worried that a large inheritance to our son with no savings could be determinetal

When you have built up a substantial net worth, you’re in a great position to enjoy the rest of your…
Christy Bieber | May 21, 2025

When In-Laws Need Cash But You Have an Inheritance: What’s Right?

A Reddit user has found herself in a difficult situation. Her husband’s family is struggling financially, and her husband wants…
My husband’s family is struggling financially and I don’t want to use my inheritance to help them – what should I do?
Joey Frenette | Mar 24, 2025

My husband’s family is struggling financially and I don’t want to use my inheritance to help them – what should I do?

It’s nice to be able to help out in-laws in need, but, at the end of the day, you’re not…
I’m in my late-30s and have been making a huge income in Seattle but want to retire now – should I stick it out or pull the plug?
Christy Bieber | Jan 25, 2025

I’m in my late-30s and have been making a huge income in Seattle but want to retire now – should I stick it out or pull the plug?

If you have a chance to make a few million dollars by working a couple extra few years, should you…
Should I Use My Inheritance to Help My husband’s Struggling Family?
Christian Drerup | Jul 4, 2025

Should I Use My Inheritance to Help My husband’s Struggling Family?

Receiving a large chunk of unexpected money is certainly worthy of gratitude; however, in addition to opportunity, this fortunate turn…
I’m in my 40s with millions in the bank – can we handle $220k a year in spending if I quit my $1 million tech job now?
Marc Guberti | Apr 26, 2025

I’m in my 40s with millions in the bank – can we handle $220k a year in spending if I quit my $1 million tech job now?

Saving a lot of money gives you more options, and it can help you retire sooner. One Redditor finds himself…
My Dad Passed and Left Us $4 million Each, My Step Sister Wants Some of Mine
Maurie Backman | Sep 10, 2025

My Dad Passed and Left Us $4 million Each, My Step Sister Wants Some of Mine

  Some parents plan very well so they can leave a generous inheritance to their children. But that doesn’t obligate…

Top Gaining Stocks

Expedia
EXPE Vol: 7,651,176
+$38.55
+17.55%
$258.25
Akamai
AKAM Vol: 10,218,135
+$10.74
+14.71%
$83.74
News Corp
NWSA Vol: 6,326,977
+$1.64
+6.54%
$26.72
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,484,347
+$5.92
+6.49%
$97.18
News Corp
NWS Vol: 855,266
+$1.81
+6.36%
$30.29

Top Losing Stocks

Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 5,792,382
-$20.40
8.08%
$232.00
Block
XYZ Vol: 21,400,943
-$5.48
7.73%
$65.45
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 34,343,010
-$2.90
6.32%
$43.00
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 10,944,600
-$3.02
5.21%
$55.00
Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 19,111,474
-$3.07
5.17%
$56.28