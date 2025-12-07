S&P 500
6,873.00
+0.20%
Dow Jones
47,952.80
+0.21%
Nasdaq 100
25,701.80
+0.39%
Russell 2000
2,523.23
-0.32%
FTSE 100
9,663.00
-0.50%
Nikkei 225
50,636.50
+0.03%

Personal Finance

Should We Work Longer for Our Son’s Inheritance?

Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By 247staff Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Should We Work Longer for Our Son’s Inheritance?

© Canva | Darren Baker and Africa images

Should you walk away from work during your prime earning years, or stay on the job so you can leave a larger inheritance to a child who may not earn much money? One Reddit user is struggling with this exact dilemma.

The original poster and her husband are both 48 years old, have steady careers, and live modestly. Their simple lifestyle and strong income have helped them build a combined net worth of 8.1 million dollars. They are now considering retiring and relocating at the end of the year, but she admits to feeling guilty. Part of her wonders if she should keep working to give her son an even bigger financial head start.

So the big question remains: should she delay her dream of early retirement to grow her son’s inheritance, or should she step back, enjoy the life she has worked so hard for, and trust that her child can build his own path?

This post was updated on November 9, 2025 to clarify a safe withdrawal rate is based on multiple factors, as well as offer an objective perspective on financial support of a child.

How much do parents owe their kids?

According to her post, the OP has already gone above and beyond to set her son up for success. He is currently in college and will graduate with no student loans, plus enough money to pursue graduate school without taking on debt. She and her husband have also built him a stock account worth roughly 250,000 dollars, giving him an incredible financial foundation before he even begins his career.

Her husband believes they have done more than enough and that it is time for their son to stand on his own and build his own income. But the OP feels guilty about stepping back to enjoy life, especially because her son chose a field he loves even though it is not likely to lead to a high salary. She describes him as hardworking and committed, taking on jobs and internships while in school, yet she fears that he may still struggle financially in the future. Her instinct is to protect him from ever facing hardship, even if that means sacrificing her own plans.

The truth is that she has already provided far more financial support than most parents could dream of offering. By every objective measure, she has fully set her son up for adulthood with a debt free education and a six figure investment portfolio. But emotions do not always follow the math, and her worries about his future well-being are clearly affecting her ability to enjoy her own money. This is not simply a matter of meeting obligations, because she does not believe those obligations are finished.

That does not mean she has to delay early retirement. Instead, she can find a balance between stepping away from work and feeling confident that her son will be financially secure. With planning, communication, and the nest egg she has already built for him, she can allow herself to retire while still offering support in a way that feels meaningful and manageable.

How to balance retirement and family obligations 

Poor Caucasian young woman holding one dollar banknotes outdoors. Lack of money to buy purchase something in store. Financial crisis. Bankruptcy. Poverty and destitution. Girl on urban city street
Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock.com

While the OP is fixated on leaving her son a larger inheritance, that is probably the wrong way to think about his long term financial security. If all goes well, she will live many decades, and by the time her son eventually receives an inheritance, he will likely be well into his own career and already responsible for supporting himself.

Instead of focusing on what she might leave him in 40 or 50 years, it makes more sense for the OP to consider how she can help him now. She can look for ways to provide support in the present while still protecting her ability to retire early and enjoy the life she has earned.

With a net worth of 8.1 million dollars, a diversified portfolio and a safe withdrawal rate should generate roughly 300,000 dollars a year in income. That estimate assumes the entire portfolio is invested and follows a withdrawal rate of around 3.7 percent, which many experts believe is a reasonable guideline today, though it varies with asset allocation, inflation, and retirement horizon. Because the OP and her husband describe themselves as having simple tastes and plan to leave their high-cost area, this income would likely give them a comfortable lifestyle with money to spare. She could gift her son a modest amount each year or save up to help him purchase a home when the time comes.

Of course, she has no obligation to do any of this. By all objective measures, she has already done far more than most parents. But if part of her joy in having wealth comes from helping a hardworking child who may not earn a high income, there is nothing wrong with that. She does not need to give up her retirement dreams. Instead, she can find a way to enjoy her financial freedom while still providing support in a way that feels right to her.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

My husband and I have plenty of money to retire now – should we keep working to leave our son a larger inheritance?
Christy Bieber |

My husband and I have plenty of money to retire now – should we keep working to leave our son a larger inheritance?

Should you stop working during your prime earning years, or stay on the job to provide a larger inheritance to…
My Father Left Me $4 Million, My Step Sister Feels Entitled to a Piece
247staff |

My Father Left Me $4 Million, My Step Sister Feels Entitled to a Piece

Some parents plan carefully so they can leave a generous inheritance to their children. But that does not mean they…
Should We Keep Working to Boost Our Son’s Inheritance?
Maurie Backman |

Should We Keep Working to Boost Our Son’s Inheritance?

  One of the toughest things about being a parent is that you never stop caring for your children. Whether…
Should I Use My Inheritance to Help My husband’s Struggling Family?
Christian Drerup |

Should I Use My Inheritance to Help My husband’s Struggling Family?

Receiving a large chunk of unexpected money is certainly worthy of gratitude; however, in addition to opportunity, this fortunate turn…
My Dad Passed and Left Us $4 million Each, My Step Sister Wants Some of Mine
Maurie Backman |

My Dad Passed and Left Us $4 million Each, My Step Sister Wants Some of Mine

  Some parents plan very well so they can leave a generous inheritance to their children. But that doesn’t obligate…
We Have Over $8 Million and Can Retire, but Can’t Shake the Idea We Should Keep Working for Our Son
David Beren |

We Have Over $8 Million and Can Retire, but Can’t Shake the Idea We Should Keep Working for Our Son

One of the most challenging things any parent has to do at some point in their lifetime is decide how…
My husband’s family is struggling financially and I don’t want to use my inheritance to help them – what should I do?
Joey Frenette |

My husband’s family is struggling financially and I don’t want to use my inheritance to help them – what should I do?

It’s nice to be able to help out in-laws in need, but, at the end of the day, you’re not…
I’m 33 and wealthy enough to retire, but that feels like giving up
Christy Bieber |

I’m 33 and wealthy enough to retire, but that feels like giving up

A young Reddit poster is in a good financial position to retire. He’s 33, single, has no kids, and has…
Christy Bieber |

When In-Laws Need Cash But You Have an Inheritance: What’s Right?

A Reddit user has found herself in a difficult situation. Her husband’s family is struggling financially, and her husband wants…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ulta Beauty
ULTA Vol: 3,395,558
+$67.55
+12.65%
$601.50
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 16,531,461
+$2.21
+8.67%
$27.70
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 198,739,971
+$1.54
+6.28%
$26.08
Southwest Airlines
LUV Vol: 15,211,720
+$2.04
+5.70%
$37.85
Cooper Companies
COO Vol: 10,745,660
+$4.37
+5.67%
$81.40

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 27,105,535
-$1.46
9.82%
$13.37
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 15,664,173
-$4.15
5.86%
$66.72
Vistra
VST Vol: 4,524,237
-$8.90
5.05%
$167.17
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,864,827
-$6.36
3.76%
$163.00
Insulet
PODD Vol: 518,069
-$11.43
3.62%
$304.49