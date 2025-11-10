S&P 500
6,786.10
+0.60%
Dow Jones
47,024.80
-0.10%
Nasdaq 100
25,417.20
+1.11%
Russell 2000
2,446.91
+0.37%
FTSE 100
9,801.80
+0.64%
Nikkei 225
50,880.70
+0.70%
Stock Market Live November 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Soars as Government Shutdown Nears End

Personal Finance

I’m 40 with a net worth of $8.5 million and want to retire early but my in-laws think it’s immoral – what should I do?

Key Points

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Marc Guberti Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
I’m 40 with a net worth of $8.5 million and want to retire early but my in-laws think it’s immoral – what should I do?

© <a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/2340095333" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Upset woman standing at sink and thinking of her problems and depression. Concept of depression, stress, mental illness and problems, loneliness and frustration</a> (<a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/license" target="_blank" style="100%">Shutterstock.com</a>) by <a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/g/Kyrylo Ryzhov" target="_blank" style="100%">Kyrylo Ryzhov</a>

A Redditor has worked hard to amass an $8.5 million fortune at 40 years old. He also has a $4 million property with a $500,000 mortgage and a rental property as well. He is feeling burned out at work and wants to retire once he reaches a net worth of $10 million. He expects to earn $1.5-$2.0 million over the next two years.

While retirement is financially feasible, the Redditor’s spouse and in-laws believe that retiring early is immoral. This belief may arise from religious teachings. In the Christian New Testament, 2 Thessalonians 3 :10-12 states, “For even when we were with you, we gave you this rule: ‘The one who is unwilling to work shall not eat.’” In Sikhism the principle of Kirat Karo (work honestly and diligently) is a core teaching: “earn an honest, pure and dedicated living … and not be lazy and waste one’s life.”

Aside from potential religious beliefs, this stance is partially inspired by the father-in-law’s background; he started with nothing and accumulating $20 million with his business. The spouse wants to get into the father’s business, while the Redditor doesn’t want to be involved.

He shared the details in this Reddit post. I’ll share some thoughts, but it is always good to speak with a financial advisor if you can.

This post was updated on November 10, 2025 to include the various religious texts which support lack of work as immoral.

How many people retire in their 40s?
24/7 Wall St.

Money Doesn’t Seem to Be the Issue

profit growth management ,Investor investment Planning and strategy, Stock and currency fund management ,high return investment ,bank interest ,stock exchange ,Savings for retirement
chaylek / Shutterstock.com

We don’t have all of the details in this post, but it’s safe to assume money isn’t the issue. The Redditor has an $8.5 million net worth, and a 4% withdrawal results in $340,000 per year before taxes. While the Redditor’s spouse has mentioned that it’s possible that the market crashes, a 50% drop still leaves a $4.25 million portfolio. It’s also possible for the portfolio to continue growing over time.

The spouse also earns a lot of money — $250k-$300k per year–but also feels burned out at her job. She eventually wants to go into the family business, and it’s possible that the wife doesn’t have any brothers or sisters. In other words, she’s the only family member who can keep the business running after her parents pass on the mantle.

The couple can also consider moving to an area with a lower cost of living to stretch their cash even more. However, this scenario seems highly unlikely due to the family business. The spouse isn’t likely to relocate to an area that’s away from her parents, and the business may be a local one, meaning they’re committed to the company’s location.

The Couple Can Work at Jobs with More Flexibility

Remote work, laptop and man on sofa with drink, blog and company review at home. Male person, small business and technology in living room for contact, ecommerce and interior design on internet
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

A good compromise can be the couple working more flexible jobs instead of opting for careers that overwork them. They have the financial flexibility to make that type of decision, and it wouldn’t represent a complete exit from the workforce.

Part-time or remote work can be viable solutions. This route will likely result in a lower income, but this path can reduce stress and still give the couple things to do. The couple may want to consider joining local groups in their area based on their hobbies. Doing that can help them gauge what life can be like if they don’t work as often.

Plan Out What Life Could Look Like

Senior couple, wife and husband, walking hand in hand in a city park, enjoying vacation or holiday together. They are active and happy, savoring leisure time, strolling and talking outdoors.
Studio Romantic / Shutterstock.com

The Redditor knows he can FIRE, but the spouse doesn’t want them to stop working. It’s possible that she’s thinking about what they can lose from walking away from their jobs without thinking about what they can gain.

Retirement makes it easier for the couple to go on vacations, spend more time with loved ones, and enjoy a slower pace of life. It sounds like they are both burned out and need better schedules. One Redditor commented on the post and recommended that the couple read the book Die With Zero. The book is a fan favorite among the Chubby FIRE and Fat FIRE subreddit groups.

Ask your wife what she would want to do more of if work wasn’t an obstacle, and help her envision a dream life outside of long hours. Even with this exercise, you don’t have to retire right away. While the couple could retire right away, opting for more flexible jobs can be the best of both worlds. Everyone’s still working, which will keep the spouse and her parents happy, while a better work-life balance can make the husband feel happier as well.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

We set aside $2 million in a few short years – do we double down to reach $10 million, or live life now?
David Beren | May 9, 2025

We set aside $2 million in a few short years – do we double down to reach $10 million, or live life now?

One of the most believable aspects of living a fatFIRE life is deciding how much you actually need versus how…
My wife and I are in our 50s and want to relocate for retirement. Will we miss out on our kids’ lives?
David Beren | Jan 11, 2025

My wife and I are in our 50s and want to relocate for retirement. Will we miss out on our kids’ lives?

When it comes to growing older, one thing that parents always hope to do is to stay near their children.…
We expect to reach $20 million in a few decades, but I worry about not working – is our financial future truly secure?
David Beren | Aug 20, 2025

We expect to reach $20 million in a few decades, but I worry about not working – is our financial future truly secure?

As soon as you decide the FIRE lifestyle is going to be for you, it comes with some immediate decisions.…
Burnt Out at Work: How I’m Stuck Between Financial Goals and Career Stress
David Beren | Mar 28, 2025

Burnt Out at Work: How I’m Stuck Between Financial Goals and Career Stress

One of the hardships of working day and night to achieve success is that burnout is not only a very…
I’m 52 and just learned I’ll inherit millions someday – should I leave my job now?
Marc Guberti | Mar 17, 2025

I’m 52 and just learned I’ll inherit millions someday – should I leave my job now?

Receiving an inheritance can change people’s priorities. Some people opt to retire after receiving vast fortunes, while others use the…
I’ve got $8 million saved up and at 52 years old I think I’m ready to pull the plug and retire in a few years
Marc Guberti | Feb 3, 2025

I’ve got $8 million saved up and at 52 years old I think I’m ready to pull the plug and retire in a few years

A Redditor has built an $8 million portfolio after working as a mid-senior in the tech industry for 25 years.…
I’m 36 and single and want to know if $11 million is enough for me to retire right now even
David Beren | Jan 4, 2025

I’m 36 and single and want to know if $11 million is enough for me to retire right now even

Suppose anyone reading this finds themselves in a position where they have $11 million dollars available, all while being single.…
I Want to Retire at 50, But My Wife, 46, Wants to Keep Working – What Should I Do?
David Beren | Jun 3, 2025

I Want to Retire at 50, But My Wife, 46, Wants to Keep Working – What Should I Do?

As soon as one person in a relationship wants to retire, there is an immediate need to talk it over…
Our combined income is $700k a year, but the work hours are relentless – is a sabbatical the answer?
David Beren | May 21, 2025

Our combined income is $700k a year, but the work hours are relentless – is a sabbatical the answer?

It’s an unfortunate truth that at some point, everyone needs to step away from work for a bit of rest.…

Top Gaining Stocks

Palantir
PLTR Vol: 40,074,699
+$11.58
+6.51%
$189.51
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 14,569,053
+$15.23
+6.40%
$253.15
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,201,116
+$5.19
+5.34%
$102.37
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 4,201,473
+$8.42
+5.17%
$171.38
Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 2,944,959
+$45.98
+4.97%
$970.35

Top Losing Stocks

Centene
CNC Vol: 6,569,186
-$3.33
8.87%
$34.23
Molina Healthcare
MOH Vol: 721,575
-$9.70
6.38%
$142.37
Ball
BALL Vol: 1,508,083
-$2.64
5.39%
$46.34
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 643,034
-$21.61
4.53%
$455.00
Universal Health Services
UHS Vol: 481,300
-$9.17
4.00%
$220.06