I have enough money to retire early but I want to keep working but is it a waste of time if I don't need the money?

A Redditor in the Fat FIRE subreddit shared a post about receiving an inheritance. The inheritance is enough for the Redditor to ride off into the sunset with at least $7 million, but there is a catch.

The individual is only 24 years old and still wants to work. However, the Redditor can’t justify working 50 hours/week at an entry-level engineering job for $70k per year. Retiring in Costa Rica or France would make it easier for the Redditor to retire on a beach, but is retiring the right move? The Redditor wants to keep working and is interested in being an active investor.

Inheriting $7 Million Doesn’t Make You Any Smarter with Money

One of the dangers of receiving a big inheritance is that some people become active investors and spread the capital across multi-family properties, small businesses, angel investments, and other assets. However, you’re not suddenly a smarter investor just because you have more capital.

Many people lose their fortunes by trying to do too much with the money they receive from an inheritance. The Redditor feels like they haven’t accomplished anything yet (other than getting a degree) and wants to contribute to society in a positive way.

Throwing money at a bunch of investments the Redditor doesn’t know very well isn’t the best way to do that, especially inheritance money. People who earn 6-figures each year will have an easier time recouping a $100k loss than someone who earns very little and loses millions of dollars from an inheritance.

There’s More to Life than Increasing Returns

I’m more on board with the idea of the Redditor getting an entry-level job and building their way up. Advancing in a career can be very fulfilling if you enjoy the work and offer a sense of accomplishment that an inheritance can never provide.

The Redditor can be more selective with the type of work they do, but it should be a strong focus on what they enjoy. This individual doesn’t have to grind at a high-stress job they hate for many years to reach their financial goals. Picking a career path, side hustle, or business idea that’s enjoyable and profitable may be the better approach. While many of these opportunities exist, it’s important for the Redditor to decide on the right path for them.

Let the Money Grow

Multiple commenters suggested that the Redditor doesn’t touch the money and keeps it in an index fund instead. That’s likely the best approach, as throwing money around in a bunch of alternative investments without much experience can lead to quick losses and emotional overwhelm.

The Redditor’s parents have worked hard for the individual’s future and left an impressive inheritance. The Redditor can very easily coast while pursuing vocational work and taking a career path that taps into what they want to do. Investing isn’t supposed to be exciting. It’s supposed to be incredibly boring, and few things are more boring and effective than investing in index funds.

