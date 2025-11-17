S&P 500
Personal Finance

This 2026 Social Security Change Might Sneak Up on You

Quick Read

  • Social Security’s wage cap rises to $184,500 in 2026 from $176,100 in 2025.
  • Earnings above the Social Security wage cap are not taxed to fund the program and do not increase retirement benefits.
By Maurie Backman
This 2026 Social Security Change Might Sneak Up on You

© Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

 

When you’re deep in the throes of a busy career, Social Security may not be at the forefront of your mind. After all, if you’re years away from being eligible to collect benefits (or retire, for that matter), you may not have a reason to think about Social Security.

But just because you’re not collecting Social Security doesn’t mean that changes to the program won’t impact you. There’s a sneaky change coming to Social Security in 2026 that could result in a smaller paycheck for you. Here’s what the change is, and what you can do about it.

Social Security’s wage cap is rising

The main source of funding for Social Security is payroll taxes. If you look at your paystub and see a line item that says FICA, that’s a portion of your money going toward Social Security.

Each year, the Social Security Administration limits the amount of wages that are taxed to fund the program. In 2025, earnings above $176,100 are not subject to Social Security taxes. However, that wage cap is rising in 2026.

Beginning next year, wages of up to $184,500 will be subject to Social Security taxes. This means that higher earners will lose a bit more of their paychecks.

That’s the bad news. The good news, though, is that once you know about this change, you can take steps to prepare for it. That could mean maxing out a traditional retirement plan to exempt more income from taxes, or selling investments at a loss strategically to offset some ordinary income.

Don’t complain about paying into Social Security

You may not love the idea of having to pay Social Security taxes in the first place — let alone pay a higher amount in 2026. One thing you should remember, though, is that by paying those taxes, you’re setting yourself up to be able to claim Social Security once you’re ready to retire.

To be clear, when you pay Social Security taxes, you’re not funding your personal retirement benefits. Rather, you’re paying into the program to benefit the public broadly. Then, as others pay in, the program should, in theory, have the money to pay benefits to you, too.

One flaw in the system, though, is that in 2026, someone making $184,500 per year will pay the same amount of Social Security tax as someone earning $1 or $2 million. A lot of people would argue that that’s not fair.

However, Social Security does have a maximum monthly benefit it will pay retirees. Just as earnings above the wage cap aren’t taxed to fund the program, earnings beyond that threshold don’t lead to larger Social Security benefits in retirement. So in the end, things basically even out.

You should also know that a higher wage cap is only one change of several that’s coming to Social Security in 2026. It’s a good idea to read up on Social Security changes, even if you’re not ready to claim benefits yourself, so that you’re able to stay in the know.

