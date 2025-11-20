S&P 500
6,753.00
+1.04%
Dow Jones
46,611.20
+0.92%
Nasdaq 100
25,167.00
+1.07%
Russell 2000
2,381.52
+0.83%
FTSE 100
9,581.60
+0.25%
Nikkei 225
50,081.30
+0.44%
Stock Market Live November 20: S&P 500 (SPY) Exploding with Nvidia

Personal Finance

Suze Orman Says This Retirement Account Could Be Your Best Bet

Quick Read

  • Suze Orman recommends Roth 401(k) plans over traditional 401(k)s because withdrawals are tax-free in retirement.
  • Roth 401(k) withdrawals don’t count as taxable income and won’t trigger Social Security benefit taxes or higher Medicare premiums.
  • Roth 401(k) contribution limits are higher than Roth IRA limits and allow more tax-advantaged retirement savings.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
By Christy Bieber
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Suze Orman Says This Retirement Account Could Be Your Best Bet

© Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

When it comes to investing for retirement, Suze Orman — a noted financial expert, author, and TV personality — has a lot of strong opinions.

One of those opinions relates to which account you should be investing in. Specifically, Orman thinks that, for many people, one particular retirement plan conveys very special tax advantages and may be the ideal plan for most current workers and future retirees.

Here’s the plan Orman thinks is the right one, along with some details on why she thinks this account is your best bet. 

Orman is in favor of using this account to save for retirement

When discussing retirement investing, Orman has been clear on her preferred account, including in this blog post, where she evaluates different account types. As Orman has made clear in this post, and in other online commentary and interviews, she believes that a Roth 401(k) is your best option if it is available to you.

Roth 401(k) accounts are offered by a growing number of employers, as Orman explains. They also offer you tax breaks in retirement, instead of when you make contributions. For example, with a traditional 401(k), if you invested $10,000 in 2025, this would reduce your 2025 taxable income by the $10,000 you contributed. The government subsidy would make it easier to invest because of the fact that your take-home pay isn’t affected as much. The tax savings offset some of the contributions you made. 

However, if you choose a Roth 401(k) instead, you don’t get that $10K in tax savings. Instead, you contribute with after-tax money. In exchange, though, money not only grows tax-free (as it does in regular 401(k) plans as well). It is also withdrawn tax-free as a retiree, provided you follow a few basic requirements. So, you essentially skip your tax savings now in favor of more tax savings later in life.

Why does Orman believe a Roth 401(k) is your best bet?

Conceptual hand writing showing 401k vs. Roth IRA.
Yuriy K / Shutterstock.com

So, why is Orman in favor of Roth 401(k)s?

It’s simple: She wants people to be able to take advantage of the great tax savings they offer.

That’s the same reason she is also a fan of Roth IRAs, which are an alternative to traditional IRAs. Like traditional 401(k) plans, traditional IRAs give you the tax break up front, while Roth IRAs delay it.  However, while Orman likes this feature of Roth IRAs, she has also pointed out that the contribution limits for a Roth IRA are lower than the contribution limits for a Roth 401(k). So, if you choose to take advantage of the Roth benefits, the Roth 401(k) gives you the chance to do more of that with more of your money. 

Orman also suggests using Roth over traditional accounts because not only do you get to avoid taxes on withdrawals as a retiree (which may be important if you are on a fixed income), but you also may be able to avoid taxes on Social Security benefits and avoid higher-than-normal Medicare premiums. That’s because both Social Security taxes and Medicare costs are affected by taxable income — but income from a Roth 401(k) won’t count in causing you to be taxed on benefits or pay more for your Medicare coverage after age 65. 

It’s absolutely worth thinking about a Roth 401(k), especially if you are in a lower tax bracket right now but expect that future tax rates will be higher, either because you think overall rates will rise or because you expect to be in a higher income tax bracket as a retiree. A financial advisor can help you determine if this is likely to be your situation, and if a Roth 401(k) is thus the right choice for your retirement savings efforts.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Suze Orman Says This Is One Retirement Benefit You Don’t Want to Skip
Christy Bieber | Nov 18, 2025

Suze Orman Says This Is One Retirement Benefit You Don’t Want to Skip

Preparing for retirement is a challenge for many people because it can be hard to save and invest enough to…
3 Retirement Steps to Take in Your 60s to Avoid Huge RMDs in Your 70s
Dana George | Feb 7, 2025

3 Retirement Steps to Take in Your 60s to Avoid Huge RMDs in Your 70s

The average retired Social Security recipient collects $1,976 monthly, while the average couple receives $3,089. While some retirees have arranged…
4 Reasons the Roth IRA Might be the Most Powerful Retirement Account of All Time
Maurie Backman | Jan 31, 2025

4 Reasons the Roth IRA Might be the Most Powerful Retirement Account of All Time

Saving for retirement in a tax-advantaged plan makes a lot of sense. Why not reap some IRS benefits in the…
I’ve converted 46% of my nest egg to Roth – am I overshooting my target with more conversions?
Maurie Backman | Mar 21, 2025

I’ve converted 46% of my nest egg to Roth – am I overshooting my target with more conversions?

  If you’re unable to contribute to a Roth account directly, there’s good news — you can convert a traditional…
The Top 10 Most Popular Strategies for Reducing Taxes in Retirement
Rich Duprey | Oct 4, 2025

The Top 10 Most Popular Strategies for Reducing Taxes in Retirement

Why is 24/7 Wall St. covering this? You worked hard for your money all your life so keeping the greatest…
My income is rising but I still want to save for retirement in a Roth IRA
Christy Bieber | May 18, 2025

My income is rising but I still want to save for retirement in a Roth IRA

A Reddit user is in a fortunate position. After a job change, his income will be high enough that he…
I’m 38, finally debt-free, and making over $300k – should I start contributing to a Roth 401(k)?
David Hanson | Oct 22, 2024

I’m 38, finally debt-free, and making over $300k – should I start contributing to a Roth 401(k)?

Meet Sarah, a 38-year-old lawyer who has finally paid off her student loans after years of hard work. Now that…
I make $135k a year and my company is offering a 401k or a 401k Roth – which one should I pick?
Christy Bieber | Dec 20, 2024

I make $135k a year and my company is offering a 401k or a 401k Roth – which one should I pick?

In a recent Reddit post, an important question came up. The Reddit user said they make $135,000 annually and work at…
Only 1 in 3 Americans Have a Plan to Reduce This Massive Retirement Expense
Rich Duprey | Oct 22, 2024

Only 1 in 3 Americans Have a Plan to Reduce This Massive Retirement Expense

Nothing is certain but death and taxes, even in retirement. Perhaps because many believe their tax bill will be lower…

Top Gaining Stocks

Block
XYZ Vol: 19,761,945
+$4.36
+7.56%
$62.00
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 4,211,428
+$40.44
+7.29%
$595.37
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,337,106
+$18.13
+5.34%
$357.48
Applied Materials
AMAT Vol: 8,870,907
+$10.01
+4.45%
$235.13
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 21,888,807
+$13.92
+4.09%
$354.42

Top Losing Stocks

Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 10,405,058
-$9.28
12.45%
$65.26
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 9,409,267
-$9.77
4.60%
$202.32
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 5,264,922
-$2.80
4.59%
$58.23
Aptiv
APTV Vol: 3,703,480
-$3.41
4.50%
$72.36
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 7,942,011
-$0.62
3.85%
$15.47