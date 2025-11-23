Don’t Overlook This Very Important Social Security Change for 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The rules for Social Security benefits change slightly in important ways each year. Many people focus on the big-ticket changes that are often widely publicized and that have a huge impact on the finances of retirees. For example, the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) is announced with great fanfare every year, as it results in retirees getting a larger amount of income from Social Security benefits. In recent years, there has also been a lot of attention to changes in full retirement age (FRA), which is the age at which you can claim your standard benefit.

Both the COLA and the FRA changes are undoubtedly important, and they will affect the monthly income that seniors bring in. But, there’s also another important Social Security change that can affect retirees, and that is more likely to be overlooked.

Here are some details about this change and how it can affect your financial security over the long term.

Don’t forget that this Social Security rule is changing in 2026

One of the most overlooked changes to Social Security has to do with the rules for working while collecting benefits.

For many seniors who have saved too little, collecting Social Security benefits alone is not enough to support them, and they don’t have much savings to fall back on. This could mean that they need to double dip and get a paycheck and Social Security benefits at the same time.

Unfortunately, there are some rules surrounding this that could make supporting yourself this way in retirement more difficult. Specifically, if you earn above a certain amount of money and you are under your full retirement age (FRA), you will begin to lose some of your Social Security benefits. In fact, you could find that entire checks, or even all of your benefits, disappear once you start working during your retirement.

Since this can create a huge hole in your budget if you were expecting income from multiple sources and no longer get it, it’s critical that you know the rules for working while getting benefits. And, it’s even more important that you are aware that these rules are changing in 2026.

Here’s how the Social Security work rules are changing in 2026

Canva: vandervelden from Getty Images Signature and alexsl from Getty Images Signature

So, how are the work rules changing in 2026? Here’s what you need to know:

If you will not reach your full retirement age at all in 2026, you are allowed to earn $24,480 per year or $2,040 per month. If you go above that, you will lose $1 in benefits for every $2 extra you earn. In 2025, this amount was limited to $23,400 per year or $1,950 per month.

If you will reach your full retirement age at some point during 2026, then you are allowed to earn $65,160 in 2026 or $5,430 per month before you begin to lose $1 in benefits for every $3 above that limit. This is up from $62,160 in 2025 or $5,180 per month.

These limits are quite a bit higher, giving you a little more flexibility if you hope to bring in both Social Security and work income. However, you’ll want to make sure that you understand exactly how your earnings will impact your pay so you don’t have any problems.

You should also know that when you miss benefits because you work too much, your Social Security income is recalculated at full retirement age to account for that — so you’ll end up with higher benefits later. If it turns out you can work more than expected and earn more than you thought, that could end up being a good thing, and you don’t necessarily need to be upset about losing some of those benefits temporarily.

If you have concerns about how working will affect your benefits, you may want to talk with a financial advisor who can help you come up with a comprehensive plan for generating retirement income from different sources in the best way possible to build a secure future for yourself in your later years.