S&P 500
6,643.60
-0.59%
Dow Jones
46,228.50
-0.91%
Nasdaq 100
24,655.00
-0.75%
Russell 2000
2,331.25
-0.53%
FTSE 100
9,552.30
-0.88%
Nikkei 225
48,774.20
-2.13%
Stock Market Live November 18: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Getting Clobbered

Personal Finance

Should You Claim Social Security at 62 or 70? Here’s What Dave Ramsey Thinks

Quick Read

  • Dave Ramsey recommends claiming Social Security at 62 instead of waiting until 70.
  • Ramsey argues early claimants can invest the money and grow it into more than larger delayed benefits would provide.
  • Your decision on claiming Social Security should take your personal needs and circumstances into account.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
By Maurie Backman
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Should You Claim Social Security at 62 or 70? Here’s What Dave Ramsey Thinks

© Rix Pix Photography / Shutterstock.com

 

When it comes to claiming Social Security, there’s a wide range of ages to choose from. The earliest age you can claim Social Security is 62. But if you want your monthly benefits without a reduction, you’ll need to wait until full retirement age (FRA), which is 67 for people born in 1960 or later.

You’re also allowed to delay your Social Security claim past FRA. For each year you do, until you turn 70, your benefits get boosted by 8%.

Now technically, you can claim Social Security beyond age 70. But since there’s no financial benefit to waiting past that point, 70 is usually considered the latest age to file for Social Security.

Clearly, there’s a huge difference between claiming Social Security at 62 versus 70. Let’s say your monthly benefit at FRA is $2,000. If you file at 62, that benefit will shrink to $1,400. If you wait until 70, it will increase to $2,480.

Dave Ramsey has some strong opinions on when to claim Social Security. And his advice may surprise you.

Dave Ramsey doesn’t think Social Security filers should wait

Dave Ramsey is someone who’s extremely conservative when it comes to debt, and his goal is to empower people to make smart financial decisions. For this reason, you’d perhaps think Ramsey would be inclined to suggest claiming Social Security at 70, since it guarantees larger monthly benefits.

However, Ramsey is actually a huge proponent of claiming Social Security at 62. And there are a couple of reasons for this.

First, he thinks that if people claim benefits at 62 and invest the money, they can grow it into a larger sum than what they’d get by waiting and locking in larger monthly Social Security checks. Also, he says that people who wait too long to claim Social Security risk shorting themselves on lifetime income if they pass away fairly young.

When should you claim Social Security?

Ramsey’s logic makes sense, to a degree. But there are a few flaws in his guidance.

First, some people do live long lives and can benefit financially by claiming Social Security at FRA or later as a result. Also, the reality is that many people who claim Social Security don’t do so in order to invest the money. They do so in order to retire early and use the money to cover essential living costs.

If you’re not sure when to claim Social Security, don’t just listen to what Ramsey has to say. Instead, consider your personal situation.

Some questions to ask yourself include:

  • How much savings do I have? The less money you’ve saved on your own, the more you might need larger Social Security benefits.
  • How’s my health? If it’s poor, that makes the case for an early claim. If it’s great, you may want to wait.
  • What will I do with the money? If you’re inclined to invest it, then filing early could work to your advantage. If you intend to spend it, you may want to wait so you’re able to get more money each month.

There’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to filing for Social Security. The key is to think about your individual circumstances to arrive at the right decision.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

If You’re Not Following Dave Ramsey’s Social Security Advice, You’re Making a Big Mistake
Maurie Backman | Nov 11, 2025

If You’re Not Following Dave Ramsey’s Social Security Advice, You’re Making a Big Mistake

  There are some tough financial decisions you might have to make in the context of retirement. These include when…
Is Dave Ramsey Right About Claiming Social Security At 62?
Maurie Backman | Aug 4, 2025

Is Dave Ramsey Right About Claiming Social Security At 62?

  If someone were to offer you $70 now, or $100 in a month from now, which option would you…
Claim Social Security at 62? One Expert Says ‘Yes’ — But Only If You Do This
Maurie Backman | Aug 10, 2025

Claim Social Security at 62? One Expert Says ‘Yes’ — But Only If You Do This

  Deciding when to claim Social Security can be tricky. Although the monthly benefit you get in retirement is based…
Why Dave Ramsey Thinks You Should Claim Social Security Before Full Retirement Age
Maurie Backman | Nov 15, 2025

Why Dave Ramsey Thinks You Should Claim Social Security Before Full Retirement Age

  The decision to sign up for Social Security is not an easy one. The reason? The age you start…
Is Dave Ramsey Right About Claiming Social Security at 62? The Key Scenarios Where It Pays Off Big
Christy Bieber | Jul 26, 2025

Is Dave Ramsey Right About Claiming Social Security at 62? The Key Scenarios Where It Pays Off Big

Finance guru Dave Ramsey has a contrary take on several common financial issues. For one thing, he says your credit…
Dave Ramsey Said to Claim Social Security at 62- Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow His Advice
Maurie Backman | Aug 30, 2025

Dave Ramsey Said to Claim Social Security at 62- Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow His Advice

  Once you’re old enough to claim Social Security, you’ll have to make a tough decision. The earliest age to…
Why Dave Ramsey Is Absolutely Right About Taking Social Security at 62
Christy Bieber | Oct 17, 2025

Why Dave Ramsey Is Absolutely Right About Taking Social Security at 62

What’s the best time to take Social Security? If you listen to finance guru Dave Ramsey, the answer is clear.…
Dave Ramsey to Baby Boomers: ‘Start Social Security at 62 and Invest Wisely’ – Why This Is Your Best Move
Christy Bieber | Jul 30, 2025

Dave Ramsey to Baby Boomers: ‘Start Social Security at 62 and Invest Wisely’ – Why This Is Your Best Move

Dave Ramsey wants Baby Boomers to make an unconventional move when it comes to Social Security. He wants retirees to…
Dave Ramsey’s Advice for Aging Baby Boomers: ‘Take Social Security Early at 62’
Maurie Backman | Jul 25, 2025

Dave Ramsey’s Advice for Aging Baby Boomers: ‘Take Social Security Early at 62’

  At different stages of life, you might have to make some tricky financial decisions. For example, if you decide…

Top Gaining Stocks

Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 22,283,087
+$0.83
+4.20%
$20.61
Google
GOOGL Vol: 52,660,528
+$8.61
+3.11%
$285.02
Google
GOOG Vol: 34,276,605
+$8.62
+3.11%
$285.60
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 8,773,171
+$4.62
+2.93%
$162.45
+$3.81
+2.75%
$142.23

Top Losing Stocks

Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 15,292,190
-$11.28
8.43%
$122.48
Expedia
EXPE Vol: 5,045,306
-$20.50
7.75%
$244.16
Generac
GNRC Vol: 1,682,142
-$10.70
7.08%
$140.51
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 15,820,270
-$20.05
7.06%
$263.95
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 50,361,327
-$1.60
7.01%
$21.23