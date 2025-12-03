S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Could Soon Test 7,000

Personal Finance

A Decade Into Marriage and No Shared Finances – Dave Ramsey Offers His Take

Key Points

  • Couples who combine finances report stronger marriages and higher wealth accumulation over time.
  • Separate finances function like concentrated investments and create fragility when one income disappears.
  • Shared accounts provide diversification that mirrors how investors spread risk across multiple holdings.
By 247staff Published
© Rick Diamond/Getty Images)



I’ve never considered myself a Dave Ramsey loyalist. Not out of criticism, but because Ramsey’s guidance is designed for people still learning the basics of money management, and that’s never been my challenge. But writing these columns for 24/7 has pushed me to study his approach more closely. And the more I hear from him, the more I understand why his message connects so strongly with so many Americans.

There is a reason Dave Ramsey has built the following he has: his advice cuts through excuses and exposes the habits that quietly drain financial stability.

One recent call on his show illustrates this clearly. A woman explained that she and her husband have been married for ten years yet still keep their finances completely separate. She admitted she had always viewed herself as the more financially disciplined partner and resisted the idea of combining money. But after losing her job and watching her income evaporate, she began questioning whether separate accounts were helping or hurting their long term financial outlook.

A cynical listener might interpret it as, “You avoided sharing a bank account when you were earning, but now that you’re not, you want access to your husband’s income?” But Ramsey’s response went deeper, highlighting the structural risks couples take when they operate financially apart.

 

Couples Sharing Bank Accounts
24/7 Wall St.

The wit and wisdom of Dave Ramsey 

This wasn’t the route Dave Ramsey took, though. He didn’t assign blame or question his caller’s motives. He didn’t suggest she was only reconsidering shared finances because a once comfortable arrangement no longer worked in her favor. Instead, Ramsey stepped back and focused on the broader foundation of the marriage and what the couple hoped to build together long term, beyond a temporary loss of income.

He pointed to data his team has gathered over the years. Statistically, couples who combine finances report stronger, more resilient marriages. And in a survey of ten thousand millionaire households conducted by his company, the vast majority shared their finances. The implication, as Ramsey put it, is straightforward: if your goal is to build wealth at scale, combining financial resources with your spouse gives you a measurable advantage.

Why would that be?

From an investor’s perspective, the logic is simple. Putting all your confidence in one income stream is a bit like investing in a biotech startup built around a single experimental drug. If it succeeds through every phase of clinical testing and becomes a blockbuster, you win big. But if it fails at any stage, the entire investment collapses. That is exactly what happens when one spouse loses a job in a household where finances are kept strictly separate.

Diversification is how investors hedge against that kind of volatility. We spread risk across companies and sectors so that a single failure doesn’t take down the entire portfolio. Shared finances work the same way. While they may limit the sense of autonomy that separate accounts can give, they dramatically increase stability. If one income disappears, the household still has revenue coming in. That stability buys time for recovery, keeps long term plans intact, and ultimately mirrors the behavior of households that grow wealth consistently.

Dave Ramsey
Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Why diversification works

That diversification of revenue streams, whether inside a company, a portfolio, or a household, creates the stability needed to build wealth steadily over time.

Returning to the caller’s situation, Ramsey’s guidance was simple but strategic. He told the couple to sit down and define their financial objectives together. Once those goals are clear, every purchase either partner wants to make can be evaluated against a shared framework: does this decision move us closer to our long term targets, or push us further away? From there, the structure becomes straightforward. One checkbook. One budget. One set of goals. And one or two incomes feeding the same plan rather than operating in separate silos.

No matter what challenges arise, that unity of purpose strengthens the household’s financial position and keeps both partners aligned on the path toward long term wealth. To me, that sounds like solid advice.

