Ready to Retire, but New Opportunities Are Calling: What Should I Do?

Key Points

  • The individual’s financial advisor approved retirement at 61 but new job opportunities are creating hesitation.
  • They express excitement about continuing work challenges rather than stepping away from responsibilities.
  • Retirement appeal weakens when current work remains engaging and provides sufficient flexibility.
Published
Ready to Retire, but New Opportunities Are Calling: What Should I Do?

© Canva: vandervelden from Getty Images Signature and alexsl from Getty Images Signature



A Redditor recently shared that their financial advisor gave them the all clear to retire. They had planned to leave work at sixty one, but now they are thinking about staying two more years.

After years of saving and strategizing, retirement can still feel intimidating. Even when money is not an issue, some people feel uncertain or start considering fresh career paths.

In this situation, new job opportunities are making the Redditor rethink retirement. I will share my perspective, but financial advice from a professional is always recommended. And if the hesitation is emotional rather than financial, talking to a therapist could also be helpful.

The Fear of Losing Health

Yogurt granola bowl with berries
Vladislav Nosick ]© / Moment via Getty Images

The Redditor is tempted to retire at sixty one because they want to enjoy life before their health starts slipping. While it is natural that a twenty year old has more energy than someone in their sixties, staying healthy as you age is absolutely possible.

Many people in their sixties stay active, exercise regularly and maintain strong routines. Retirement might give you more free time for fitness, but you can still work out several days a week while managing a full time job. Good habits and healthy choices now can increase your chances of having more vibrant, active years in retirement.

No matter how close or far retirement may be, focusing on your health is always worthwhile.

The Excitement of a Challenge

A Catapult Crewman Watches an F/A-18C Hornet Launch From the Nuclear Aircraft Carrier, USS Enterprise
Jason and Bonnie Grower / Shutterstock.com

Right now, retirement does not seem like the best choice for the Redditor. Everyone is different, but the original poster sounds excited about taking on new challenges. Their options are to retire at sixty one or work for two more years in a role they find interesting and well paid.

The real question is whether they enjoy the work. Retirement is not for everyone, and some people feel restless or bored without a daily routine. The Redditor clearly likes big responsibilities and does not want to abandon them. When someone suggested trying the job for only six months, the Redditor responded that they would rather commit and see the role through.

Retirement should be something you look forward to, not something that pulls you away from work you enjoy. Many people keep working well into older age simply because they love their careers. The original poster may not stay that long, but it certainly sounds like they want to keep embracing opportunities for now.

What Does Life Look Like During Retirement?

Senior couple, paperwork and life insurance with financial planning, woman and policy contract. Retirement, advisor and budget help with pension notes, application and home from claim form for care
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Anyone in the Redditor’s shoes may want to consider what their life will look like in retirement. More importantly, they should consider how life will be different.

Yes, you can travel more, but how much extra will you travel during retirement? Most people who are approaching retirement have more seniority and have additional paid off days. Going on vacations for three weeks out of the year may be sufficient for many people who are considering retirement. Some jobs already offer that much flexibility while giving you a sense of purpose.

Retiring is a better option for people who are burned out and have 7-figure nest eggs. These individuals want to work fewer hours or stop working entirely just to unwind. It doesn’t sound like that’s the case for the Redditor. 

Some people retire before turning 60, while others have worked into their 70s. Knowing what you want in your retirement lifestyle and how different it is from your current lifestyle can help you make the right decision for you.

