Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Heed Fed, Trade With Caution

Personal Finance

The Truth About Retirement Planning and Tax Planning

Key Points

  • A 68-year-old Boomer noted younger F.I.R.E. followers fixate on tax strategies while overlooking health care proxies and long-term care planning.
  • Most respondents ranked financial fears 4th or 5th on retirement priorities. Personal identity topped the list.
  • Retirees emphasized that leaving a lifelong routine can trigger depression or spousal friction without emotional preparation.
By 247staff Published
The Truth About Retirement Planning and Tax Planning

© ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images



Millennials and Gen Z adults continue to flock to the F.I.R.E. movement. By prioritizing frugality, high savings rates and smart investing, the goal is to reach financial independence well before the typical retirement age of sixty five to sixty nine.
Yet the huge amount of online information from Google, YouTube, Reddit and similar platforms has encouraged a DIY mentality that can miss key details. Tax planning and investment growth get a lot of attention, but they can overshadow other vital areas that shape a successful retirement.

Retirement’s Bigger Picture

Image Source / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Retirement related topics such as long term care, post-retirement emotional issues, and lifestyle decisions are crucial for enjoying retirement with a minimum of stress.

A sixty eight year old Boomer on Reddit recently commented on the issue, noting his surprise at how younger users are fixated on elaborate tax strategies. With IRS rules changing every year, he believes this focus is often more about anxiety than actual planning.
He also listed several major retirement considerations that younger generations rarely address. All revolve around quality of life:

Health and long-term care: This includes financial planning for medical needs along with early decisions about health care proxies, DNR directives and assisted living arrangements.

Lifestyle choices: From relocation to staying socially connected to planning meaningful hobbies, lifestyle decisions shape daily satisfaction in retirement.

Emotional readiness: Leaving a lifelong routine can cause stress or even depression if someone is not prepared. Too much time at home can also unintentionally affect a spouse’s routine, sometimes creating friction.

Echoed Sentiments

Man playing acoustic guitar
Wanwalit Tongted / Shutterstock

Some of the pursuits that retirees cited as helping them to find their personal identities included community volunteerism, writing a blog, and learning how to play a musical instrument, such as the guitar.

While a number of the respondents agreed that financial fears were justified, especially given the inflation and higher interest rates depressing fixed-income investments due to Bidenomics, the majority concurred that it was perhaps 4th or 5th on the retirement priority list. The consistent theme echoed by the largest number of respondents was: “identity”. Various responses indicated ways this became manifest by simple to complex practices such as:

  • Writing a blog.
  • Learning a new language.
  • Doing community volunteer work.
  • Helping a spouse’s small business to thrive.
  • Planting trees to repair deforestation.
  • Starting a workout regimen to shed weight. 
  • Learning to play a musical instrument.

For many retirees, this chapter of life became a chance for self discovery. They leaned into unused musical gifts, revived long delayed passions and supported causes that mattered to them. They valued the ability to define themselves as more than their former job titles.
Others acknowledged how difficult retirement felt at first. Some struggled with depression or a lack of direction, while others found themselves anxious about the market. Even with these challenges, they agreed that quality of life is the most important part of retirement planning. It is a lesson younger generations may want to keep front and center.
This article is meant for information only. Anyone with detailed financial questions should reach out to a retirement planning professional.

