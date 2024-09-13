Politics

The Oldest Constitution in the World Is 188 Years Older Than America's

A law book with a gavel - Constitution
Zerbor / Shutterstock.com
David Beren
Published:

24/7 Insights

  • The oldest constitution in the world is also the oldest uncodified (not written law) document. 
  • The US Constitution is technically the oldest in the world. 
  • Almost all of these documents are living things that can be amended. 
  • Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA” 

For every American, the Constitution is a sacred document of great importance. The same can be said for other countries, where a constitutional document has helped guide nations toward a brighter future. The US Constitution is 236 years old, which raises the question of how its age compares to other constitutions worldwide still being used today. According to World Atlas, some nations, like the US, have had the same document for one hundred years, if not longer. 

Why Is This Important? 

A part of a Legal Business Law textbook referring to the articles of the US Constitution
Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
A constitution is arguably the most essential document in any country.

The US Constitution is the law of the land in the United States, and it, along with the Declaration of Independence, is among the most critical documents in the nation’s history. This document shows exactly how the US way of life exists, which includes freedom of speech and the right to vote. These rights and those in the other countries mentioned on this list are relevant to the 24/7 Wall Street audience, who enjoy the freedom to work, live, and play daily. 

12. Constitution of Liechtenstein

Large Liechtenstein flag waving in the wind
Maxim Studio / Shutterstock.com
Liechtenstein’s constitution requires a full referendum before any changes can be made.
  • Established initially: October 5, 1921
  • Last amended: 2003

Johan II, then Prince of Liechtenstein, established the country as a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in 1921. The country’s constitution has 12 chapters and includes 14 separate multiple-amendment changes as recently as 2003, all of which required a full referendum by the state to ensure any changes were fully approved. 

11. Constitution of Austria 

Austrian national flag waving on blue sky background. Republic of Austria, AT
Todor Dinchev / Shutterstock.com
Austria’s constitution has undergone many changes over the last 100 years.
  • Established initially: October 1, 1920
  • Last amended: 2017

The Federal Constitution of Austria was enacted in 1920. The document underwent some changes leading up to World War II, including establishing broad presidential powers in 1929. However, the core tenets of the document remain intact, including establishing Austria as a parliamentary republic made up of nine federal states. 

10. Constitution of Mexico

Mexican flag in the air or blue sky
Liz Romero / Shutterstock.com
Mexico’s constitution was the first to establish social rights.
  • Established initially: February 5, 1917
  • Last amended: 1992

Considered one of Mexico’s greatest triumphs, the country’s current constitution was enacted in February 1917. It is the first constitution-like document to establish social rights and provide Mexican citizens with free education. The document was significantly updated in 1992 when private property rights and articles restricting a state religion were added and ratified. 

9. Constitution of Australia

National flag of the state of Australia close-up. State background. Flags.
Vladirina32 / Shutterstock.com
Australia’s constitution isn’t the only law of the land in the country.
  • Established initially: January 1, 1901
  • Last amended: 1977

Known as the Commonwealth Constitution, the Australian Constitution established the country’s current political structure. It created a constitutional monarchy with a parliamentary system of government. Interestingly, the constitution isn’t the sole source of Australian law as only 8 out of 45 proposed amendments since 1901 have been passed, with the most recent coming in 1977. 

8. Constitution of Tonga

Tonga national flag blowing with mast. The flag waving in beautiful sky. Tonga national flag for independence day.
em_concepts / Shutterstock.com
Tonga’s constitution set up a constitutional monarchy with a parliament.
  • Established initially: November 4, 1875
  • Last amended: N/A

The constitution of Tonga, established on November 4, 1875, still stands today. Enacted by then-King George Tupou I, it provided Tonga with a system of government and created a separation of powers between the country’s executive, legislative, and judiciary branches. The constitution has three parts: Tongan civil rights, government system, and land ownership. 

7. Constitution of Luxembourg

Luxembourg national flag cloth fabric waving on beautiful background.
Design_Bank / Shutterstock.com
Luxembourg’s constitution includes 121 different chapters.
  • Established initially: October 17, 1868
  • Last amended: October 17, 2016

The current constitution of Luxembourg, first written in 1841, formally dates back to 1868 and was last amended in 2016. It includes 121 articles divided into 13 chapters. In 1919, the document was updated to give all citizens the right to vote at 21, although it was lowered back to 18 in 1972. The document has been amended multiple times to evolve along with the changing times worldwide. 

6. Constitution of Denmark

Denmark flag with big folds waving close up under the studio light indoors. The official symbols and colors in fabric banner
Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com
The last major change to the constitution of Denmark was in 1959.
  • Established initially: May 25, 1849
  • Last amended: 1953

While the Danish constitution has undergone many changes since May 25, 1849, the original document remains intact. The last major update occurred in 1953, but the document’s general wording still applies today. It established Denmark as a constitutional monarchy governed by a parliament and provided freedom of speech, religion, and the right to peaceful assembly. 

5. Constitution of Belgium 

Belgian national flag waving on blue sky background. Kingdom of Belgium, BE
Todor Dinchev / Shutterstock.com
Belgium has had a constitution in place since 1831.
  • Established initially: February 21, 1831
  • Last amended: 2017

First approved in 1831, the Constitution of Belgium was influenced by the now-defunct French Constitution of 1791. Since the establishment of this document, Belgium has been a parliamentary monarch with legislative, executive, and judicial branches. The document has not been frequently updated, though a staple protection is that it guarantees all Belgians are equal before the law. 

4. Constitution of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Netherlands national flag cloth fabric waving on beautiful background.
Design_Bank / Shutterstock.com
The Netherlands is home to the fourth-oldest constitution.
  • Established initially: August 24, 1815
  • Last amended: 1983

The 1815 document established the Netherlands as a semi-federal parliamentary constitutional monarchy, making it the fourth oldest working document in the world. An 1848 revision added parliamentary democracy as the new form of government, and then the document was mostly rewritten in 1983 to include new civil rights not found in the original. 

3. Constitution of Norway

Norwegian flag in May 17th constitution day parade in Haugesund, Norway 2022
Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Norway celebrates its Constitution Day every May 17th.
  • Established initially: May 17, 1814
  • Last amended: May 13, 2014

After 434 years of monarchial rule, Norway became a sovereign state on May 17, 1814, with the enactment of its new constitution. Three guiding principles from this document are still in use, including the separation of powers, the sovereignty of the Norwegian people, and the protection of established civil rights. New human rights were added in 2014, marking the document’s most prominent changes since 1814. 

2. United States Constitution

Preamble to the Constitution of the United States and American Flag. Old yellow paper with We The People text
Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com
The US Constitution is the oldest codified document in the world.
  • Established initially: June 21, 1788
  • Last amended: May 5, 1992

The world’s oldest codified constitution, the United States Constitution, is considered the governing law of the land. The US document is the first permanent constitution of its kind, so it’s often cited as the oldest. Since it was initially established and ratified in 1788, it has been amended 27 times, including the abolition of slavery and women’s right to vote. 

1. Constitution of San Marino

San Marino waving Flag in main Freedom Square
canbedone / Shutterstock.com
San Marino is technically home to the world’s oldest constitution.
  • Established initially: October 8, 1600
  • Last amended: 2002

The oldest constitution in the world belongs to the European microstate of San Marino, which Italy surrounds. The fifth smallest country in the world, its original constitution was first enacted in 1600 and last updated in 2002. The document is the core of the nation’s system of government, though it remains uncodified, so not everything written is set in stone as law. 
Read more: Politics, austria, Belgium, bill of rights, Constitution, freedom, norway, San Marino, US constitution

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7