These Are All the European Countries with Royal Families Chris Jackson / Getty Images

To some people, royal families evoke the magic of a fairy tale or the drama of a movie, while others see them as an archaic elitist remnant of a less-developed stage of political history. Around the world, though, they persist in some countries as a point of pride, national culture, and a way to promote a country’s “brand” to tourists and investors. Europe has more than its fair share of royal families, and many of them are related to one another. Here’s a list for your interest and enjoyment.

24/7 Wall St. Insights

12 European countries have royal families.

These countries are all parliamentary democracies in which the monarch serves as a symbolic figurehead.

Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA

1. Belgium

Richie Chan / Shutterstock.com

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are Belgium’s monarchs. They have 4 children: Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel, and Princess Eléonore. Elizabeth is next in line for the throne. The family is related to the Dutch and British royal families.

2. Denmark

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Denmark has one of the oldest monarchies in the world, related to the British, Norwegian, and Swedish royal families. The current king is Frederik X. His wife is Queen Mary who is from Australia. Their four children are Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine. The next in line to be King is Crown Prince Christian.

3. Liechtenstein

PhotoNetwork / Shutterstock.com

Liechtenstein is considered a principality. Unlike many other European monarchies, the ruling Prince of Liechtenstein does have some actual political power. He is able to veto legislation from Parliament, for example. The current monarch is Prince Hans-Adam II. His wife, Princess Marie, passed away in 2021. Their children are Prince Alois (the heir apparent, who is currently acting as Regent), Prince Maximilian, Prince Constantin, and Princess Tatjana. The family is related to other European royal families through their German noble ancestors. Of note, Prince Maximilian married a Panamanian-American fashion designer who is now Princess Angela. She was the first member of a European royal family who is of mainly African descent.

4. Luxembourg

A. Marino / Shutterstock.com

Luxembourg is a Duchy. Their supreme monarch is Grand Duke Henri and his wife is Grand Duchess Maria Theresa, who was born in Cuba. Henri is related to the kings of Belgium and the Netherlands. They have 5 children: Crown Prince Guillaume (heir apparent), Prince Félix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra, Prince Sébastien.

5. Monaco

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

The Principality of Monaco is ruled by Prince Albert II. His wife is Princess Consort Charlene, who was a South African Olympic swimmer. Their to children are Prince Jacques, who is next in line to rule, and Princess Gabriella. The House of Grimaldi, as they are known, are related to Queen Victoria and other European monarchs. Monaco had an American princess from 1956-1982. Actress Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III and ruled alongside him as Princess Grace until her untimely death in a car accident in 1982.

6. Netherlands

Henk Vrieselaar / Shutterstock.com

The previous Dutch monarch, Queen Juliana was a cousin to the monarchs of Britain and Belgium. Her son, King Willem-Alexander, is the current ruler. His wife is from Argentina and her name is Queen Máxima. They have three daughters. The oldest, Princess Catharina-Amalia is next in line for the throne. Her younger sisters are Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.

7. Norway

Handout / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

The current King of Norway is Harald V. His wife is Queen Sonja. Their son Prince Haakon will be the next king. The royal family also has a daughter named Princess Märtha Louise. King Harald and his children are related to the Queen of Denmark and descended in part from Britain’s Queen Victoria.

8. Spain

Ballesteros-Pool / Getty Images

King Filipe VI is a descendant of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom, making him a cousin to King Charles III. Felipe’s wife is Queen Letizia and their children are Princess Leonor (who will one day become the Queen of Spain) and Infanta Sofia.

9. Sweden

Halit Sadik / Shutterstock.com

In Sweden, the name “Carl” is immensely popular for a king. In fact, they’re on Carl number 16 at the moment. King Carl XVI Gustaf rules with his wife, Queen Silvia, whose ancestry is German and Brazilian. Of their three children, the heir apparent is Crown Princess Victoria. Their other two children are Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine. Of the other European royal families, Swedish royalty are most closely related to the monarchs of Norway, Denmark, and the United Kingdom.

10. United Kingdom

Rob Jefferies / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

The United Kingdom has the most well-known royal family in the world. Most of the European royal families are related to them at least distantly. The current king is Charles III. His wife is Queen Camilla. Charles has two children from his previous marriage to Princess Diana: Prince William and Prince Harry. William will be King after him, and then the line of succession passes down through each of William’s children. If they were to pass away, the line would move to Prince Harry’s family. Harry is married to Duchess Meghan, an American. Their daughter Lillibet has dual American-British citizenship and is currently 7th in line to the throne. If she became Queen, she would be the first American to become Queen of England.