Where Are They Now? What Are the Children of our Living Presidents Doing Today?

As we’ve been electing older and older men as presidents, we haven’t seen children in the White House for some time now. However, all of our living former presidents do have children, whether or not they were raised there. In case you’re curious, in this article we’ll run down what the children of 6 of our most recent presidents are doing today.

With a few exceptions, the former presidents’ children are mostly not involved in politics.

Most of them have achieved higher education and are accomplished professionals in their chosen field.

What Security Do Presidential Children Have?

While a president is in office, the Secret Service protects them and all their immediate family members, including their spouse and each of their children, no matter how old they are or where they live. The Secret Service protects their homes and any travel or public appearances they do.

After the president leaves office, they and their spouse continue to receive this protection for life. Their children are still protected only up until age 16 after the president leaves office. However, if there are significant security concerns, the outgoing or incoming president can authorize extending the protection. Just before leaving office, Donald Trump authorized an additional 6 months of extended security protection for his children beyond his term.

The Biden Family

Joe Biden and his first wife Neilia had three children, but tragedy has followed this part of his family. Neilia and their 13-month old daughter Naomi perished in a car accident a week before Christmas, 1972. In 2015 their son Beau, a former Attorney General of Delaware, died of brain cancer at only 46 years old. Hunter (55) is their only surviving child. A Navy veteran, he is a lawyer and businessman based in Los Angeles. Having been accused of multiple legal violations, he pled guilty to felony tax fraud and could serve up to 17 years in prison when he is sentenced in December 2024, unless he were to receive a presidential pardon.

Joe and his second (and current wife), Jill, have one daughter, Ashley, who is now 43 and works as a social worker, an activist, and the founder of a fashion company called “Livelihood” that raises money for community programs to reduce income inequality.

The Bidens have 7 grandchildren: Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie, Robert Hunter Biden II, Beau Biden Jr., and Navy.

The Trump Family

Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana, had three children: Donald Jr. (46), Ivanka (42), and Eric (40). All three of them worked in the Trump Organization and became active media personalities during their father’s campaigns and presidency. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner served as senior advisors during his administration. Today, Don Jr. is active in political discussions in the media. Eric concentrates on the real estate side of the family business. And Ivanka has pulled back from both politics and business to focus on her family life. The boys live in New York City and their sister lives in Miami.

Donald and his second wife, Marla Maples, had a daughter named Tiffany, who is now 31. She is an internet personality, model, and singer. She and her husband Michael Boulos live in Miami and are expecting their first child.

Melania is the third Mrs. Trump. She and Donald have one son, Barron, who is currently an 18-year-old freshman studying at New York University. He commutes to college from his home in Trump Tower.

There are 10 Trump grandchildren: Kai, Donald Trump III, Tristan, Spencer, Chloe, Arabella, Joseph, Theodore, Eric, Carolina

The Obama Family

Barack and Michelle Obama have two daughters, Malia, age 25, and Sasha, age 22. Both of them live in Los Angeles.

Malia graduated from Harvard with a B.A. in history. She created the short film Heart and is a writer for Swarm, an Amazon Prime series that is a psychological drama about an obsessive fan of a fictional celebrity. Malia no longer uses her last name but goes by “Malia Ann.”

Sasha started out at the University of Michigan but transferred to the University of Southern California to be near her sister and graduated with a degree in sociology in 2023. She is still deciding the next steps in her career.

The Bush Family

George W. Bush and his wife Laura have twin daughters, Barbara and Jenna. Both are 42 years old. The sisters have written two books together: Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life and It’s All About Sisterhood.

Barbara was named for George’s mother. She graduated from Yale and did volunteer work in health care in Africa. She and her sister started a nonprofit called Global Health Corps, which she ran for a decade. She has lent her support to LGBTQ+ rights and to Planned Parenthood as well. Barbara is married to Craig Coyne and has two children, Cora Georgia and Edward Finn. They live in New York City.

Jenna was named for Laura’s mother. She earned a B.A. in English from, the University of Texas and became a public school teacher. In addition to the two books she co-authored with her sister, she has written two other books of her own and co-authored one with her mother. In 2019 she replaced Kathie Lee Gifford as co-host of the Today show. She is married to Henry Hager and the couple have three children: Margaret Laura, Poppy Louise, and Henry Harold.

So that makes a total of 5 grandkids for George and Laura.

The Clinton Family

Bill and Hillary Clinton have one daughter, Chelsea, who is now 44 years old. When she studied history at Stanford University, bullet-proof glass and surveillance cameras were installed in her dorm and plainclothes Secret Service agents lived in the dorm for her protection. After graduation she earned a master’s degree at Columbia and one at Oxford University and finally a Ph.D. in international relations from Oxford.

She has worked for several investment companies and for Columbia University and New York University, actively campaigned for her mother’s presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016, and has written a book on global health policy as well as several children’s books. She is married to Marc Mezvinsky, a banker, and they live in New York City. They have three children: Charlotte, Aiden, and Jasper.

The Carter Family

On October 1, 2024, Jimmy Carter turned 100 years old, making him the oldest ex-president not only today, but in the country’s whole history. His wife Rosalynn passed away in 2023 at age 96. They had four children. Jack, Jeff, and Chip were all adults by the time their father became president, but their younger sister Amy lived in the White House from age 9-13. Here’s how they all turned out:

Jack (76) is a businessman and politician. His son Jason became a state senator in Georgia. His daughter Sarah has a doctorate in neuroscience and is a biotechnology policy consultant.

Jeff (71) was the co-founder of a company called Computer Mapping Consultants that had the World Bank as a client. Jeff had three sons, Joshua, Jeremy, and James.

James “Chip” (73) worked as a political consultant for hundreds of different Democratic political candidates. He has a son, James Carter IV, and a daughter, Margaret Alicia.

Amy (56) became a political activist and participated in protests in the 1980s and 90s. She illustrated a children’s book written by her father. She is on the board of the Carter Center, which actively promotes human rights around the world. She has been married twice and has one son from each marriage. Their names are Hugo and Jay.

Altogether, Jimmy has 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

