The Weirdest Fact About Every American President

With Presidents’ Day nearing, it’s important to take a moment and reflect on those who served as the chief executive of our country. And while you may be well-versed in textbook facts about each president, you may have never heard of some of their pet peeves, quirks, and pastimes.
For example, did you know Abraham Lincoln was a near-undefeated wrestler? And Calvin Coolidge, our 30th president, liked having his scalp massaged with petroleum jelly while he enjoyed breakfast in bed? (Can you solve these real-life “Jeopardy” clues about U.S. presidents?)
To identify the weirdest fact about every president, the team at 24/7 Tempo researched a slew of sources, including the official website of the White house whitehouse.gov, biographies from biography.com, San Francisco-based public media outlet KQED, The History Channel’s website history.com, National Public Radio (NPR), the Smithsonian magazine, and an online library of facts called FactRetriever.
Click here to read a weird fact about every U.S. president
