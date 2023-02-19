Special Report

The Weirdest Fact About Every American President

24/7 Wall St. Staff
February 19, 2023 11:00 am

With Presidents’ Day nearing, it’s important to take a moment and reflect on those who served as the chief executive of our country. And while you may be well-versed in textbook facts about each president, you may have never heard of some of their pet peeves, quirks, and pastimes.

For example, did you know Abraham Lincoln was a near-undefeated wrestler? And Calvin Coolidge, our 30th president, liked having his scalp massaged with petroleum jelly while he enjoyed breakfast in bed? (Can you solve these real-life “Jeopardy” clues about U.S. presidents?)

To identify the weirdest fact about every president, the team at 24/7 Tempo researched a slew of sources, including the official website of the White house whitehouse.gov, biographies from biography.com, San Francisco-based public media outlet KQED, The History Channel’s website history.com, National Public Radio (NPR), the Smithsonian magazine, and an online library of facts called FactRetriever.

Click here to read a weird fact about every U.S. president

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Special Report, People

Editors' Picks

Most Famous Cowboys of All Time

30 Most Famous Identical Twins of All Time

50 of America's Greatest War Heroes

Most Famous Identical Twins of All Time