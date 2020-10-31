America's 12 Wealthiest Presidents

In the early days of American democracy, being a wealthy, white, male landowner was a prerequisite to having a voice in how the country was run. So it should come as no surprise that many of America’s leaders have been quite wealthy.

Winning a bid for the presidency requires a significant amount of hard work and good luck, but it is also often helpful to have another key resource — wealth. Money and connections play a role in politics, and coming from a wealthy family can be the determining factor in whether someone’s presidential aspirations are realized. The U.S. has seen a number of wealthy political dynasties, including the Kennedys, the Bushes, and the Adamses. Click here to see the richest person in every state.

The current occupant of the Oval Office, Donald Trump, became the richest ever U.S. president upon taking office in 2017. Like many other presidents on this list, Trump had significant advantages in becoming rich. In 1971, he took over his father’s real estate company, the Trump Organization.

24/7 Wall St. estimated the peak net worth of every president based on all relevant sources of wealth, including incomes, properties, spouses, and inheritance, and adjusted it to inflation. There are 12 U.S. presidents who at one point in their lives had an estimated net worth of at least $50 million, adjusted for inflation.

Click here to see America’s 12 richest presidents

Click here to read our methodology