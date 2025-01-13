The Average American Doesn't Know These Founding Fathers Facts JMichl / Getty Images

When you think about some of the most important history lessons in the United States, learning about the Founding Fathers is among the most important. These individuals helped create a nation that, in a relatively short 200 years, has become one of the most powerful nations the world has ever seen.

Key Points The United States’ Founding Fathers are some of the most important names in a young nation’s history.

Unfortunately, the typical American doesn’t know much about the Founding Fathers.

The Founding Fathers contributed to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

As crucial as the Founding Fathers are to our nation’s history, the average American doesn’t know enough about them. Sure, everyone might know George Washington appears on the $1 bill or that he was the first president, but anything beyond that, such as how many Founding Fathers in total became Presidents, might be unknown.

1. Question

When was the term “Founding Fathers” first used?

Answer: 1916

Surprisingly, the Founding Fathers never actually heard themselves referred to as such. This is because the term “Founding Fathers” wasn’t first used until then-Senator Warren G. Harding included it during a speech at the Republican National Convention. He intended to give a term that helped identify the men who fought in the American Revolution and drafted the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

2. Question

Who is considered the most famous among the Founding Fathers?

Answer: Seven Men

There is a good chance that most Americans have heard these names, even if they can no longer place how they know them. That said, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and George Washington are the key players among the Founding Fathers who helped establish American independence from British rule and create the nation.

3. Question

Are there more than just seven Founding Fathers?

Answer: Yes

More than seven men should be considered as Founding Fathers of America. Names like John Hancock and Samuel Adams likely ring a bell for the average American as one is used as a phrase for a signature, and the other is a popular beer. There were 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence and 39 of the Constitution, all of whom should be considered Founding Fathers. However, many historians like to include famous Americans like Paul Revere and other early American patriots in the label as they all played a critical role in establishing America.

4. Question

How many Founding Fathers would go on to become US Presidents?

Answer: Seven

You had seven members of the “Founding Father” club who became Presidents of the United States. This list includes George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, John Quincy Adams, and Andrew Jackson. Figures like Washington and Jefferson remain larger-than-life figures whose efforts in securing support from France for independence or writing the Declaration of Independence, as is the case with Jefferson.

5. Question

Which Founding Fathers helped establish the US banking system?

Answer: Alexander Hamilton

It might be a surprise if you haven’t seen or heard of the now-famous Hamilton Broadway show, but Alexander Hamilton was responsible for creating the First Bank of the United States in 1971. This was done to help stabilize the economy post-war and would lay the groundwork for today’s modern banking system.

6. Question

Who was the oldest Founding Father member?

Answer: Benjamin Franklin

Born in 1706, Benjamin Franklin was famously 76 years old when he first signed the Declaration of Independence. However, regardless of his age, Franklin’s importance in the country’s founding cannot be overstated, as he actively participated in diplomacy, debates, and even scientific innovation.

7. Question

Where did the term United States of America first get started?

Answer: Thomas Paine

The term “United States of America” was first used by Thomas Paine in his now-famous Common Sense writings that were critical in uniting the colonies against British rule. The phrase was a rallying cry from the Patriots that would help give each state a sense of larger unity as part of a nation that could not only take on the British Army and King but defeat them.

8. Question

Which Founding Fathers signed all three significant documents in early US history?

Answer: Benjamin Franklin

Only Benjamin Franklin is a signature on the Declaration of Independence and Constitution in the history of the United States. In addition, Franklin also signed the Treaty of Paris, which officially ended the Revolutionary War fight between America and Great Britain.

9. Question

What was the purpose of the Continental Congress?

Answer: Address Frustrations with British Rule

One of the first instances in which many of the Founding Fathers came together in the same room was the First Continental Congress in 1774. This allowed the colonies to unite and address grievances against British policies, specifically taxation. It would be the Second Continental Congress that would declare independence and start to raise the Continental Army.

10. Question

What were the Articles of Confederation?

Answer: First US Constitution

Among the most important documents the Founding Fathers contributed to were the Articles of Confederation. This document, adopted by the US in 1777 and ratified in 1781, was the first truly large connection between all of the Colonies as a form of central government, albeit weak. The Articles did not give the central government power to levy taxes or regulate trade, which would later be addressed by the Constitution in 1789.

11. Question

What role did the Founding Fathers play in the Constitutional Convention?

Answer: Major Roles

It was at this time that the seven prominent Founding Fathers established themselves. Names like James Madison would be synonymous with US history as the author of the US Constitution. George Washington and Benjamin Franklin also played significant roles that would largely shape much of the federal government’s role in our lives today.

12. Question

How did the Founding Fathers view slavery?

Answer: Different Opinions

Controversially, the Founding Fathers had a variety of opinions on slavery. Benjamin Franklin and John Adams were vehemently against slavery, while Thomas Jefferson and George Washington were current slave owners. As a result, the issue of slavery was not addressed in the Constitution, as there was a concern it would divide the nation before it was well and truly established.

13. Question

Who were the key influences that impacted the ideas of the Founding Fathers?

Answer: Enlightenment Thinkers

It has been documented that many of the Founding Fathers were influenced by so-called “Enlightenment Thinkers” like Rousseau, John Locke, and Montesquieu, who believed in the separation of powers that would largely influence how the three branches of the federal government were established, including the idea of checks and balances. Greek and Roman political philosophy also played a role as well.

14. Question

Why is George Washington known as America’s most “indispensable man?”

Answer: Unifying Leader

Even the average American should know the importance of George Washington’s name. His role during the American Revolution, Constitutional Convention, and later his presidency helped establish Washington as the most important American figure in history. He became the “indispensable man” because he was willing to relinquish power as President to set the right tone for a young nation still finding its way.

15. Question

What did the Founding Fathers think about the Boston Tea Party?

Answer: Mixed Opinions

When the Boston Tea Party took place on December 16, 1773, there were celebrations on some Founding Fathers’ sides. This would be true for John Adams, who called it “The most magnificent Movement of all.” On the other hand, George Washington did not approve of throwing tea into the Boston Harbor, even though he sympathized with the people of Boston for their acts of defiance.

16. Question

Did the Founding Fathers often agree with one another?

Answer: No

While history would prefer to remind us of when the Founding Fathers came together as one voice, this wasn’t always the case. Issues like slavery, the role of the federal government, and even raising a Continental Army were all viewed with different ideas and beliefs, leading to significant debate about how to move forward and even threatened to pull America apart before it ever formed.

17. Question

Did the Founding Fathers believe that future generations would follow their ways?

Answer: Yes and No

The idea was that the Founding Fathers believed they were putting together a system of government that would protect liberty for generations. However, when Benjamin Franklin was asked after signing the Constitution if they had established a monarchy or republic, he replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

18. Question

Did John Adams defend the British soldiers who killed some colonists who took part in the Boston Tea Party?

Answer: Yes

While John Adams thought the Boston Tea Party was a tremendous win against British tyranny, he was also shocked that the Sons of Liberty, including his cousin Samuel Adams, took part. However, Adams was also a believer in the right to a fair trial, so he agreed to defend the eight British soldiers accused of murder. He successfully argued that the soldiers had the right to self-defense and were all acquitted.

19. Question

How did the Founding Fathers feel about political parties?

Answer: Divided Beliefs

In George Washington’s case, there was a strong belief that political parties would divide the nation. However, parties like the Democratic-Republicans and Federalists quickly formed as some of US history’s first major political parties. Of course, political parties like Democrats and Republicans would go on to play a major role in US political history.

20. Question

How did the Founding Fathers design the office of the Presidency?

Answer: Head of Executive Branch

The Founding Fathers were careful in establishing the office of the Presidency as the head of the Executive Branch. They gave the President the power to negotiate treaties, command the military, and veto Congressional legislation. However, they were careful to give other branches of government the ability to check and balance the Executive to ensure that a monarchy did not form.

21. Question

How did the Founding Fathers balance between the federal government and the states?

Answer: Shared Power

The Constitution created a system of shared power between the states and a central federal government. This ensured that a strong central government would help preserve the state’s rights, while the 10th Amendment ensured that any powers not assigned to the federal government were designated to the states.

