What Do Trump's Supporters Say He Is Doing Wrong, and What Do His Critics Say He is Doing Right?

Key Points Lack of trust in Mainstream Media news reliability has created a vacuum of conventional news coverage for opposing opinions from both sides of the political aisle.

As most Americans are not ideologically rigid down the line on party policies, conflicting opinions on certain issues are inevitable.

Complaints from MAGA supporters are more in frustration over prioritization or the speed of progress on specific issues, while Trump critics’ capitulations, albeit often reluctant, are tacit admissions of the correctness of his policies.

It’s no secret that trust in mainstream media is declining. A Gallup poll taken earlier this year found that around 30% of American respondents trusted the accuracy of news reporting from major TV and newspaper outlets.

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects Americans from government-compelled speech and allows for a diversity of opinions. Most Americans form views on an issue-by-issue basis rather than adhering to a single ideological framework.

Contrary to some perceptions of partisan polarization, several of President Donald Trump’s policies share elements with historical Democratic figures such as John F. Kennedy and Andrew Jackson. These overlaps have, at times, surprised some on the Left and sparked debate among traditional conservatives.

Lack of High-Profile Prosecutions

The Epstein List

Election Integrity and Reform

COVID-19 Policy and Origin Disclosures

January 6th and Legal Proceedings

Points of Policy Support Among Critics of Trump

Combating Human and Child Sex Trafficking

Targeting Criminal Activity Among Undocumented Immigrants

Support for RFK Jr.-Style Health Advocacy

Consumer Relief on Food Prices

Fairness in Women’s Sports

Frustration among Trump supporters largely centers on the perceived slow pace of progress on issues they prioritize. Meanwhile, even some critics of the former president acknowledge alignment with certain policies, particularly around public safety, health transparency, and regulatory reform. The political landscape continues to evolve, revealing areas of unexpected consensus alongside persistent division.

