What Do Trump's Supporters Say He Is Doing Wrong, and What Do His Critics Say He is Doing Right?

Key Points

  • Lack of trust in Mainstream Media news reliability has created a vacuum of conventional news coverage for opposing opinions from both sides of the political aisle.

  • As most Americans are not ideologically rigid down the line on party policies, conflicting opinions on certain issues are inevitable.

  • Complaints from MAGA supporters are more in frustration over prioritization or the speed of progress on specific issues, while Trump critics’ capitulations, albeit often reluctant, are tacit admissions of the correctness of his policies.

It’s no secret that trust in mainstream media is declining. A Gallup poll taken earlier this year found that around 30% of American respondents trusted the accuracy of news reporting from major TV and newspaper outlets.

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects Americans from government-compelled speech and allows for a diversity of opinions. Most Americans form views on an issue-by-issue basis rather than adhering to a single ideological framework.

Contrary to some perceptions of partisan polarization, several of President Donald Trump’s policies share elements with historical Democratic figures such as John F. Kennedy and Andrew Jackson. These overlaps have, at times, surprised some on the Left and sparked debate among traditional conservatives.

Lack of High-Profile Prosecutions

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
A recurring concern among some Trump supporters is the perceived lack of accountability for figures involved in events like the Clinton email investigation, the Benghazi attacks, and allegations of misconduct within federal agencies during election years. While several of these matters have been subject to investigations, many supporters continue to call for more legal action and transparency.

The Epstein List

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein remains a widely discussed figure due to his criminal activity and the high-profile individuals reportedly linked to him. Many Americans—across the political spectrum—continue to demand more disclosure regarding those involved. President Trump signed Executive Order 13818 during his first term, which targets human rights abusers globally, and this has been cited in discussions about broader anti-trafficking efforts.

Election Integrity and Reform

John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Concerns over election integrity remain prevalent in certain communities. While isolated cases of fraud have resulted in charges or convictions in some states, comprehensive bipartisan legislation on election security has yet to materialize. State-level reforms are ongoing in response to public demand for greater transparency.

COVID-19 Policy and Origin Disclosures

Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images
The pandemic response has generated extensive debate. While federal agencies recommended mass vaccination campaigns, some dissenting medical voices have argued for alternative treatments, such as Ivermectin—though major health authorities have not endorsed its widespread use. Investigations into the origins of COVID-19, including potential lab involvement, are still ongoing. Calls for more open disclosure and review of public health policy continue from both within and outside government.

January 6th and Legal Proceedings

Jon Cherry / Getty Images News via Getty Images
The events of January 6, 2021, were labeled an insurrection by many media outlets and lawmakers. While some participants were charged with violent conduct, others were prosecuted for trespassing and related offenses. Debate persists regarding the treatment of defendants and the transparency of law enforcement’s role. The death of Ashli Babbitt and other aspects of the response have been the focus of scrutiny and legal challenges.

Points of Policy Support Among Critics of Trump

Combating Human and Child Sex Trafficking

An African women Opening the door of a container, inside of which serveral people were sitting, to human trafficking and illegal immigration concept.
Anatta_Tan / Shutterstock.com
Anti-trafficking efforts have gained bipartisan support, with many Americans expressing concern over child exploitation. Executive Order 13818 was one of the instruments used to address international human rights abuses. Recent surveys show strong public backing for more robust protections for unaccompanied minors and vulnerable populations. States are increasingly pursuing legislation to combat trafficking, even amid federal funding changes.

Targeting Criminal Activity Among Undocumented Immigrants

Hands, ring and man with fashion, jewellery and gangster with style, accessories and fist. Person, hand gesture and guy with trendy outfit, wearable and elegant with confidence, silver and luxury
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com
Efforts to deport undocumented individuals involved in criminal enterprises have received broad public support, as indicated by a recent Rasmussen poll showing 64% of voters in favor of deporting Venezuelan gang members. Many voters, regardless of party, express concerns about community safety.

Support for RFK Jr.-Style Health Advocacy

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long criticized corporate influence in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. Although he is not a cabinet member, some of his policy priorities—such as eliminating chemical food dyes and scrutinizing gain-of-function research—have garnered bipartisan interest. These stances have also been linked to broader support for regulatory reform.

Consumer Relief on Food Prices

White eggs in green paper container with blurred money on a white background. Egg price increase concept.
A.Kolos / Shutterstock.com
While some political leaders have claimed food prices are stable, anecdotal evidence suggests prices for key items like eggs have declined significantly. For example, prices at outlets like Trader Joe’s reportedly dropped from over $15 per dozen in January to $3.99 by mid-March. Consumers across political lines welcome this shift.

Fairness in Women’s Sports

Trevor Jones / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
President Trump’s executive action on transgender participation in sports has sparked national debate. While critics view it as discriminatory, others—including figures like Martina Navratilova—have voiced support, citing concerns over fairness in women’s athletics. The issue remains contentious, with notable Democrats now expressing nuanced positions.

Frustration among Trump supporters largely centers on the perceived slow pace of progress on issues they prioritize. Meanwhile, even some critics of the former president acknowledge alignment with certain policies, particularly around public safety, health transparency, and regulatory reform. The political landscape continues to evolve, revealing areas of unexpected consensus alongside persistent division.

