S&P 500
6,682.30
+0.39%
Dow Jones
46,477.00
+0.80%
Nasdaq 100
24,776.80
+0.10%
Russell 2000
2,496.54
+1.54%
FTSE 100
9,496.30
+0.40%
Nikkei 225
47,310.40
+0.57%
Stock Market Live October 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Under Pressure on Trade War Concerns
Home > Politics > State of Superior and Other American States That Could Have Been

Politics

State of Superior and Other American States That Could Have Been

State of Superior and Other American States That Could Have Been
By David Beren Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Insights

    • Throughout American history, many states have been proposed. 
    • One proposed state would have occupied much of the Western US. 
    • Multiple proposals to break up Texas have been discussed. 
    • Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

While all of us know that the United States has 50 states, you might be surprised to learn this number could have been far larger. Over the nation’s history, dozens of proposed states have failed to materialize. Had even some succeeded, the U.S. could have had more than 60 states. While a few plans gained traction or congressional attention, none ultimately passed. 

This post was updated on October 14, 2025 to clarify the distinction between the Kansas/Colorado Jefferson and the California/Oregon Jefferson, as well as the Delmarva discussions.

12. Jefferson

State of Jefferson
Visitor7 / Wikimedia Commons

The proposed capital of the State of Jefferson.

In 1859, a vote was held to create a state known as Jefferson from parts of western Kansas Territory and modern-day Colorado. It was a self-declared territory formed by miners before Congress created the Colorado Territory (1861). Despite an informal constitution and a provisional governor (Robert W. Steele), it was ultimately disbanded. 

11. Superior

Michigan state on the USA map
Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Creating a state out of upper Michigan would have made sense.

A one-time vote was held to create a separate state using the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and breaking off from the rest of the state. Multiple proposals surfaced, and other potential names included Sylvania and Ontonagon, though never came up for a formal vote. 

10. Delmarva 

Maryland state on the map
Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Parts of multiple states would have been used to create Delmarva state.

The idea of a “State of Delmarva” combining parts of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia’s Eastern Shore has surfaced occasionally but has never been formally proposed to Congress. The idea involved Maryland and Virginia giving land to Delaware. 

9. Absaroka 

Absaroka state
IsFari / Wikimedia Commons

Absaroka had defined boundaries as a proposed state.

In 1939, parts of Wyoming, Montana, and South Dakota attempted to secede and create their part of the country known as Absaroka. Sadly, a vote never came before Congress to vote for statehood, but Absaroka license plates were also made, and a Governor was appointed. 

8. Sequoyah

Great Seal of Sequoya
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The state of Sequoyah developed its own seal in preparation for becoming a state.

In 1905, Native Americans sought to create a part of the U.S. that included parts of eastern Oklahoma. The government had relocated the Cherokee tribe to this land, but ultimately, President Teddy Roosevelt blocked the idea politically and, instead, merged Sequoyah with Oklahoma statehood. 

7. Lincoln

Lincoln Texas
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Multiple attempts have been made to break Texas into two states.

Multiple proposals to divide Texas into smaller states (sometimes called Lincoln, Jefferson, or Matagorda) surfaced after 1845, but none ever gained traction in Congress. One attempt proposed creating a state with the land south and west of the Colorado River. However, this never received a full vote and ultimately fizzled out. 

6. South California 

Macro Globe Map Detail 24 California
Kent Weakley / Shutterstock.com

Attempts to set up a state in Southern California fell flat.

In 2011, a proposal for Riverside County proposed that South California break off and become its own state. The effort was declared to help boost the local economy, but the idea was met with lukewarm excitement, and the governor shot down the plan. 

5. Deseret

State of Deseret
Tablelegs6 / Wikimedia Commons

The State of Desert was close to fruition before Utah was formed.

Proposed by the Church of Latter-Day Saints in 1849, Deseret would have been composed of Arizona, Utah, California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Wyoming. The land would have included the Grand Canyon and Monument Valley, though the proposal died in 1850 when the Utah Territory was opened. 

4. Westsylvania

West Virginia on the USA map
Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Westsylvania would have been a state using land from West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

After declaring independence from England, parts of West Virginia and western Pennsylvania declared their own state, Westsylvania. Congress ignored the petition for statehood and voted to give the same territory to surrounding states. 

3. Jefferson

Colorado on the map of USA
Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Jefferson would have used land that was then known as the Colorado Territory.

In late 1941, residents of northern California and southern Oregon declared a proposed “State of Jefferson.” Unfortunately, support to establish a new state failed across four different proposals and ultimately stopped coming up for a vote in the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor. 

2. Franklin

North Carolina on the map of USA
Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Franklin would have been based in parts of North Carolina.

In the aftermath of the Revolutionary War, North Carolina sold some land in April 1784. Out of fear that the government would sell the land to France or Spain to pay off war debt, residents of this region declared themselves living in the Stake of Franklin, which lasted four years before rejoining North Carolina, and a clause was added to the Constitution. 

1. Transylvania

State Map of Nashville, Tennessee, United States, with Travel Pins
Shawn C. Neill / Shutterstock.com

Transylvania would have used land in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The best name for a potential American state, Transylvania, could have been another star on the flag. Transylvania was the unofficial 14th colony made up of modern-day western/southeastern Kentucky across northern Tennessee. Unfortunately, the plan to purchase it was illegal under British law before Virginia reclaimed the land.

The image featured for this article is © Rajendra Singh hada / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Most Americans Can’t Pass the US Citizenship Test; Can You?
Aaron Webber | Sep 25, 2025

Most Americans Can’t Pass the US Citizenship Test; Can You?

Were you paying attention in your high school Civic’s Class, or did Coach what’s-his-name bore you into oblivion? The answer…
Colonies of the United States: Past, Present (and Future?)
Drew Wood | Feb 27, 2024

Colonies of the United States: Past, Present (and Future?)

Most Americans don’t think of the United States as a colonizing country. After all, we fought a revolution to overturn…
These Are All the Countries the United States Has Invaded
Drew Wood | Sep 22, 2024

These Are All the Countries the United States Has Invaded

While global concern has understandably focused on the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States itself has intervened militarily…
How Many Countries Has the United States Invaded?
Kellianne Matthews | Nov 8, 2024

How Many Countries Has the United States Invaded?

The United States is built on a long and rather complex history of military interventions of all shapes and sizes.…
Could These US State Borders Be Changed in Our Lifetime?
Drew Wood | Jan 3, 2025

Could These US State Borders Be Changed in Our Lifetime?

There’s often speculation about whether the United States will add a 51st state. Most often, attention focuses on Puerto Rico…
The U.S. Has Intervened in More Wars Than You Think
Jessica Lynn | Nov 26, 2024

The U.S. Has Intervened in More Wars Than You Think

Conflicts are raging across the globe. China is beginning to establish the framework to seize Taiwan. Russia and Ukraine have…
These Constitutional Amendments Didn’t Quite Make It
David Beren | Nov 12, 2024

These Constitutional Amendments Didn’t Quite Make It

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
How Your State Was Founded
Grant Suneson | Apr 10, 2018

How Your State Was Founded

Since the United States of America declared its independence from the British Empire, every state has carved out its own…
How Your State Was Founded
Grant Suneson | Jun 26, 2018

How Your State Was Founded

Since the United States of America declared its independence from the British Empire, every state has carved out its own…

Top Gaining Stocks

Wells Fargo
WFC Vol: 20,528,315
+$6.18
+7.83%
$85.10
KKR
KKR Vol: 3,532,914
+$6.59
+5.47%
$127.03
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 3,110,107
+$1.79
+5.14%
$36.61
Delta Air Lines
DAL Vol: 5,843,511
+$2.94
+5.01%
$61.66
Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 1,079,337
+$5.85
+4.85%
$126.56

Top Losing Stocks

Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 7,790,806
-$6.29
4.27%
$141.16
Humana
HUM Vol: 1,704,681
-$10.15
3.75%
$260.85
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 3,818,891
-$3.43
2.89%
$115.43
CrowdStrike
CRWD Vol: 1,591,818
-$14.61
2.87%
$494.00
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 126,832,826
-$5.25
2.79%
$183.07