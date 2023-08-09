This Is How Every State Was Founded

How the United States came to stretch from ocean to ocean is a riveting tale of exploration and rebellion. The original 13 colonies on the Atlantic coast declared independence from Britain in 1776, giving birth to a new nation. Over the next century, pioneers steadily moved westward across the continent, settling new territories, and eventually forming new states.

24/7 Tempo set out to determine how each of the 50 U.S. states was founded.

We reviewed state historical records and media reports to find each state’s founding date, its early representatives, capital city, status before statehood, and background information about the circumstances leading to statehood. The first capital of a state is the first city to be designated the capital once the state was admitted to the U.S. or the first place where the state’s legislature convened. Data on each state’s first governor came from the National Governors Association.

Some were formed through treaties, land purchases and negotiations, like the Louisiana Purchase from France in 1803 that resulted in over a dozen new states. Others emerged following wars, including Texas after its revolution against Mexico in 1836. By 1912, the contiguous U.S. reached its modern extent of 48 states through various means, each with its own unique founding story.

Some states, like California, had an easy time getting into the Union, mostly because of economic reasons. After the discovery of gold in the 1840s, one of the most important historical events in California, the Golden State was fast-tracked into the U.S. in 1850. Other states, like Utah, were kept as territories for decades before finally being admitted into the Union. Here is the most important historical event in every state.

Most of America’s towns founded before the Revolution are in the states that were the 13 original colonies. Each state officially joined the United States once it ratified the Constitution. Delaware became the first state when its representatives approved the Constitution on Dec. 7, 1787. Here are 102 U.S. towns founded before the American Revolution.

