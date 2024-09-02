The Odds Are 82% That Two Neighbors Here Are of Different Ethnicities or Races

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on race and ethnicity from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey to determine the most diverse neighborhoods.
- The American West has the most diverse neighborhoods in the country.
In 2010, the diversity index, the chance that two random people in the U.S. were from different racial or ethnic groups, was 54.9%. By 2020, this number increased to 61.1%. There is no doubt, the racial and ethnic diversity in America is increasing. Furthermore, younger people are more diverse than the population of residents 18 and above. When you break it down by neighborhood, Mountain View in Anchorage, Alaska, is the most culturally diverse community in the country with a diversity index of 82%.
To determine the most diverse neighborhoods, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on race and ethnicity from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Neighborhoods were ranked based on the probability that two residents picked at random would be of different races or ethnicities. Racial and ethnic groups include white, Black or African American, American Indian and Alaska Native, Asian, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander, Hispanic or Latino, some other race alone, and two or more races. The probability that any two residents picked at random will belong to a different racial or ethnic category is equivalent to the sum of the squares of each group’s share of the population, subtracted from 1. The same method is used in the USA Today Diversity Index as well as the racial and ethnic diversity index of the Disseminating Diversity Working Group of the Census Bureau.
Data on population by race and ethnicity were aggregated from the census tract level to the neighborhood level using 2022 census tract boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau and 2017 neighborhood boundary definitions from Zillow. Census tracts with at least 50% spatial overlap within the neighborhood boundary were included in population aggregation. Data on estimated median home value is the November 2023 Zillow Home Value Index, a measure of typical home values for homes in the 35th to 65th percentile range.
The most diverse region in the country is the West, with 29 out of 50 neighborhoods located in California. That number includes five in Oakland and ten in Sacramento. Seven neighborhoods on the list are found in Washington State, and three in Alaska. After the West, the Northeast has the most diverse neighborhoods with seven in New York and one each in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The Midwest has only two cities on the list. (Also see: The Top City to Live in Each State.)
While diversity might often give the impression of diversity in housing, most of the neighborhoods on the list have expensive homes. Based on Zillow data, only 10 neighborhoods, including the two in Minnesota, the three in Schenectady, New York, and the three in Alaska have typical home values less than the U.S. typical home value in August 2024 of $362,481. On the other hand, in 28 neighborhoods, typical home prices are above $500,000, including one with prices about $1 million.
Why Are We Covering This?
Living in diverse cities offers many benefits including economic growth, cultural enrichment, and the opportunity for residents to experience new ideas and viewpoints. Multicultural communities foster innovation by offering a wide mix of perspectives, while others are drawn to unique neighborhoods, thereby helping businesses and boosting the local economy.
50. Village 11 in Sacramento, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.1%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (32.3%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $529,180
- Est. total population in 2022: 4,900
49. Dower in Lakewood, Washington
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.1%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (31.5%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $470,947
- Est. total population in 2022: 3,239
48. Meadowview in Sacramento, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.2%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (35.3%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $390,273
- Est. total population in 2022: 34,794
47. Village 2 in Sacramento, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.2%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (30.9%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $570,640
- Est. total population in 2022: 5,401
46. Robla in Sacramento, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (31.5%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $424,355
- Est. total population in 2022: 7,961
45. Allendale in Oakland, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (36.4%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $632,262
- Est. total population in 2022: 4,675
44. Southside Park in Sacramento, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (34.8%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $575,309
- Est. total population in 2022: 1,436
43. Mckinley in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (34.9%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $194,775
- Est. total population in 2022: 4,480
42. Hoover-Foster in Oakland, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (31.8%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $696,100
- Est. total population in 2022: 5,326
41. Western Addition in San Francisco, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (30.0%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $1,030,217
- Est. total population in 2022: 11,432
40. Spanos Park West in Stockton, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (30.2%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $581,391
- Est. total population in 2022: 4,960
39. Creekside – Wagner in Stockton, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.4%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (35.3%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $463,312
- Est. total population in 2022: 11,776
38. South White Rock in Rancho Cordova, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.4%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (33.1%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $431,276
- Est. total population in 2022: 1,467
37. Eastside-ENACT in Tacoma, Washington
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.4%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (38.8%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $403,414
- Est. total population in 2022: 29,343
36. Tuxedo in Oakland, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.4%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (28.0%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $670,727
- Est. total population in 2022: 1,927
35. Longfellow in Oakland, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.5%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (33.4%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $819,367
- Est. total population in 2022: 6,257
34. North Central in San Mateo, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.6%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (31.0%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $690,752
- Est. total population in 2022: 5,452
33. Northeast in Anchorage, Alaska
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.6%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (41.4%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $308,726
- Est. total population in 2022: 28,515
32. Broadmoor in San Leandro, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.6%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (30.8%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $886,315
- Est. total population in 2022: 4,260
31. El Cerrito in San Diego, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.8%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (30.2%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $733,484
- Est. total population in 2022: 5,433
30. Glenwood Meadows in Sacramento, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.9%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (37.9%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $404,937
- Est. total population in 2022: 3,653
29. Crestwood in Yonkers, New York
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.9%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (29.8%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $831,840
- Est. total population in 2022: 4,014
28. Briarwood in Queens, New York
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.9%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (28.1%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $386,213
- Est. total population in 2022: 29,795
27. Reservoir Hill in Oakland, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.0%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (31.4%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $655,731
- Est. total population in 2022: 1,853
26. Thomas Dale in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.0%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (28.6%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $214,349
- Est. total population in 2022: 14,778
25. Upper B Street in Hayward, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.2%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (33.7%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $749,623
- Est. total population in 2022: 3,134
24. Z’berg Park in Sacramento, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.2%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (28.2%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $552,693
- Est. total population in 2022: 2,130
23. Mont Pleasant in Schenectady, New York
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.3%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (35.0%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $169,060
- Est. total population in 2022: 9,340
22. Downtown in Los Angeles, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.3%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (26.0%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $611,825
- Est. total population in 2022: 50,976
21. Ridgeview-Webster in San Diego, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.4%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (30.6%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $683,314
- Est. total population in 2022: 5,042
20. Downtown in San Leandro, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.4%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (31.1%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $722,876
- Est. total population in 2022: 8,433
19. Faulkner in Malden, Massachusetts
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.5%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (30.0%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $531,098
- Est. total population in 2022: 4,116
18. Oxford Circle in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.5%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (28.4%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $218,408
- Est. total population in 2022: 52,753
17. West Hill in Kent, Washington
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.5%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (33.1%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $554,987
- Est. total population in 2022: 4,224
16. The Lakes in Kent, Washington
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.6%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (32.6%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $431,810
- Est. total population in 2022: 2,803
15. Greenhaven in Sacramento, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.7%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (28.7%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $603,142
- Est. total population in 2022: 9,182
14. Dunlap in Seattle, Washington
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.8%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (29.7%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $562,982
- Est. total population in 2022: 2,285
13. Brown Square in Rochester, New York
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.9%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (27.1%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: N/A
- Est. total population in 2022: 1,559
12. Central State Street in Schenectady, New York
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.9%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (31.3%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $164,347
- Est. total population in 2022: 3,399
11. Vallejo Heights in Vallejo, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 78.2%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (25.4%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $441,858
- Est. total population in 2022: 4,532
10. Hayward Highland in Hayward, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 78.4%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (27.0%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $1,175,604
- Est. total population in 2022: 5,556
9. Marina Bay in Richmond, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 78.4%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (25.9%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $593,266
- Est. total population in 2022: 2,584
8. Alderbrook in Federal Way, Washington
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 78.6%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (30.1%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $595,317
- Est. total population in 2022: 4,535
7. Woodbine in Sacramento, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 79.0%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (26.9%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $386,576
- Est. total population in 2022: 3,720
6. South Ozone Park in Queens, New York
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 79.3%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (30.7%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $671,736
- Est. total population in 2022: 80,076
5. Pacific Ridge in Des Moines, Washington
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 79.3%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (27.2%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $302,773
- Est. total population in 2022: 3,859
4. Valley High-North Laguna in Sacramento, California
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 79.4%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (28.2%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $444,595
- Est. total population in 2022: 42,943
3. Vale and Hamilton Hill in Schenectady, New York
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 80.0%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (28.8%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $128,544
- Est. total population in 2022: 6,397
2. Russian Jack Park in Anchorage, Alaska
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 81.9%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (26.8%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $220,145
- Est. total population in 2022: 12,629
1. Mountain View in Anchorage, Alaska
- Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 82.0%
- Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander (22.4%)
- Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $237,601
- Est. total population in 2022: 6,009
