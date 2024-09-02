The Odds Are 82% That Two Neighbors Here Are of Different Ethnicities or Races

24/7 Wall St. Insights

In 2010, the diversity index, the chance that two random people in the U.S. were from different racial or ethnic groups, was 54.9%. By 2020, this number increased to 61.1%. There is no doubt, the racial and ethnic diversity in America is increasing. Furthermore, younger people are more diverse than the population of residents 18 and above. When you break it down by neighborhood, Mountain View in Anchorage, Alaska, is the most culturally diverse community in the country with a diversity index of 82%.

To determine the most diverse neighborhoods, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on race and ethnicity from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Neighborhoods were ranked based on the probability that two residents picked at random would be of different races or ethnicities. Racial and ethnic groups include white, Black or African American, American Indian and Alaska Native, Asian, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander, Hispanic or Latino, some other race alone, and two or more races. The probability that any two residents picked at random will belong to a different racial or ethnic category is equivalent to the sum of the squares of each group’s share of the population, subtracted from 1. The same method is used in the USA Today Diversity Index as well as the racial and ethnic diversity index of the Disseminating Diversity Working Group of the Census Bureau.

Data on population by race and ethnicity were aggregated from the census tract level to the neighborhood level using 2022 census tract boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau and 2017 neighborhood boundary definitions from Zillow. Census tracts with at least 50% spatial overlap within the neighborhood boundary were included in population aggregation. Data on estimated median home value is the November 2023 Zillow Home Value Index, a measure of typical home values for homes in the 35th to 65th percentile range.

The most diverse region in the country is the West, with 29 out of 50 neighborhoods located in California. That number includes five in Oakland and ten in Sacramento. Seven neighborhoods on the list are found in Washington State, and three in Alaska. After the West, the Northeast has the most diverse neighborhoods with seven in New York and one each in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The Midwest has only two cities on the list. (Also see: The Top City to Live in Each State.)

While diversity might often give the impression of diversity in housing, most of the neighborhoods on the list have expensive homes. Based on Zillow data, only 10 neighborhoods, including the two in Minnesota, the three in Schenectady, New York, and the three in Alaska have typical home values less than the U.S. typical home value in August 2024 of $362,481. On the other hand, in 28 neighborhoods, typical home prices are above $500,000, including one with prices about $1 million.

