Population and Social Characteristics

The Odds Are 82% That Two Neighbors Here Are of Different Ethnicities or Races

Alessandro Biascioli / iStock via Getty Images
24/7 Wall St. Staff
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on race and ethnicity from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey to determine the most diverse neighborhoods.
  • The American West has the most diverse neighborhoods in the country.
  • Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

In 2010, the diversity index, the chance that two random people in the U.S. were from different racial or ethnic groups, was 54.9%. By 2020, this number increased to 61.1%. There is no doubt, the racial and ethnic diversity in America is increasing. Furthermore, younger people are more diverse than the population of residents 18 and above. When you break it down by neighborhood, Mountain View in Anchorage, Alaska, is the most culturally diverse community in the country with a diversity index of 82%.

To determine the most diverse neighborhoods, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on race and ethnicity from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Neighborhoods were ranked based on the probability that two residents picked at random would be of different races or ethnicities. Racial and ethnic groups include white, Black or African American, American Indian and Alaska Native, Asian, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander, Hispanic or Latino, some other race alone, and two or more races. The probability that any two residents picked at random will belong to a different racial or ethnic category is equivalent to the sum of the squares of each group’s share of the population, subtracted from 1. The same method is used in the USA Today Diversity Index as well as the racial and ethnic diversity index of the Disseminating Diversity Working Group of the Census Bureau.

Data on population by race and ethnicity were aggregated from the census tract level to the neighborhood level using 2022 census tract boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau and 2017 neighborhood boundary definitions from Zillow. Census tracts with at least 50% spatial overlap within the neighborhood boundary were included in population aggregation. Data on estimated median home value is the November 2023 Zillow Home Value Index, a measure of typical home values for homes in the 35th to 65th percentile range.

The most diverse region in the country is the West, with 29 out of 50 neighborhoods located in California. That number includes five in Oakland and ten in Sacramento. Seven neighborhoods on the list are found in Washington State, and three in Alaska. After the West, the Northeast has the most diverse neighborhoods with seven in New York and one each in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The Midwest has only two cities on the list. (Also see: The Top City to Live in Each State.)

While diversity might often give the impression of diversity in housing, most of the neighborhoods on the list have expensive homes. Based on Zillow data, only 10 neighborhoods, including the two in Minnesota, the three in Schenectady, New York, and the three in Alaska have typical home values less than the U.S. typical home value in August 2024 of $362,481. On the other hand, in 28 neighborhoods, typical home prices are above $500,000, including one with prices about $1 million.

Why Are We Covering This?

Rawf8 / iStock via Getty Images

Living in diverse cities offers many benefits including economic growth, cultural enrichment, and the opportunity for residents to experience new ideas and viewpoints. Multicultural communities foster innovation by offering a wide mix of perspectives, while others are drawn to unique neighborhoods, thereby helping businesses and boosting the local economy.

50. Village 11 in Sacramento, California

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.1%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (32.3%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $529,180
  • Est. total population in 2022: 4,900

49. Dower in Lakewood, Washington

Lakewood Station by Adam Moss
Lakewood Station (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Adam Moss
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.1%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (31.5%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $470,947
  • Est. total population in 2022: 3,239

48. Meadowview in Sacramento, California

dszc / E+ via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.2%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (35.3%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $390,273
  • Est. total population in 2022: 34,794

47. Village 2 in Sacramento, California

Davel5957 / Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.2%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (30.9%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $570,640
  • Est. total population in 2022: 5,401

46. Robla in Sacramento, California

dougtone / Flickr
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (31.5%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $424,355
  • Est. total population in 2022: 7,961

45. Allendale in Oakland, California

Melpomenem / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (36.4%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $632,262
  • Est. total population in 2022: 4,675

44. Southside Park in Sacramento, California

JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (34.8%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $575,309
  • Est. total population in 2022: 1,436

43. Mckinley in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (34.9%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $194,775
  • Est. total population in 2022: 4,480

42. Hoover-Foster in Oakland, California

kenlund / Flickr
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (31.8%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $696,100
  • Est. total population in 2022: 5,326

41. Western Addition in San Francisco, California

kenlund / Flickr
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (30.0%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $1,030,217
  • Est. total population in 2022: 11,432

40. Spanos Park West in Stockton, California

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.3%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (30.2%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $581,391
  • Est. total population in 2022: 4,960

39. Creekside – Wagner in Stockton, California

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.4%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (35.3%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $463,312
  • Est. total population in 2022: 11,776

38. South White Rock in Rancho Cordova, California

Rancho Cordova. California. USA
SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.4%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (33.1%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $431,276
  • Est. total population in 2022: 1,467

37. Eastside-ENACT in Tacoma, Washington

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.4%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (38.8%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $403,414
  • Est. total population in 2022: 29,343

36. Tuxedo in Oakland, California

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.4%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (28.0%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $670,727
  • Est. total population in 2022: 1,927

35. Longfellow in Oakland, California

alacatr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.5%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (33.4%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $819,367
  • Est. total population in 2022: 6,257

34. North Central in San Mateo, California

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.6%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (31.0%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $690,752
  • Est. total population in 2022: 5,452

33. Northeast in Anchorage, Alaska

yenwen / E+ via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.6%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (41.4%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $308,726
  • Est. total population in 2022: 28,515

32. Broadmoor in San Leandro, California

Green Bridge // San Leandro, CA
ma.ya / Shutterstock.com
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.6%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (30.8%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $886,315
  • Est. total population in 2022: 4,260

31. El Cerrito in San Diego, California

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.8%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (30.2%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $733,484
  • Est. total population in 2022: 5,433

30. Glenwood Meadows in Sacramento, California

dszc / E+ via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.9%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (37.9%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $404,937
  • Est. total population in 2022: 3,653

29. Crestwood in Yonkers, New York

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.9%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (29.8%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $831,840
  • Est. total population in 2022: 4,014

28. Briarwood in Queens, New York

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 76.9%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (28.1%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $386,213
  • Est. total population in 2022: 29,795

27. Reservoir Hill in Oakland, California

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.0%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (31.4%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $655,731
  • Est. total population in 2022: 1,853

26. Thomas Dale in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / E+ via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.0%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (28.6%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $214,349
  • Est. total population in 2022: 14,778

25. Upper B Street in Hayward, California

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.2%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (33.7%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $749,623
  • Est. total population in 2022: 3,134

24. Z’berg Park in Sacramento, California

Brandon Williams / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.2%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (28.2%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $552,693
  • Est. total population in 2022: 2,130

23. Mont Pleasant in Schenectady, New York

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.3%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (35.0%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $169,060
  • Est. total population in 2022: 9,340

22. Downtown in Los Angeles, California

adamkaz / E+ via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.3%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (26.0%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $611,825
  • Est. total population in 2022: 50,976

21. Ridgeview-Webster in San Diego, California

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.4%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (30.6%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $683,314
  • Est. total population in 2022: 5,042

20. Downtown in San Leandro, California

Todd Sanchez / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.4%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (31.1%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $722,876
  • Est. total population in 2022: 8,433

19. Faulkner in Malden, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.5%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (30.0%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $531,098
  • Est. total population in 2022: 4,116

18. Oxford Circle in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pgiam / E+ via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.5%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (28.4%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $218,408
  • Est. total population in 2022: 52,753

17. West Hill in Kent, Washington

gmc3101 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.5%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (33.1%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $554,987
  • Est. total population in 2022: 4,224

16. The Lakes in Kent, Washington

gmc3101 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.6%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (32.6%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $431,810
  • Est. total population in 2022: 2,803

15. Greenhaven in Sacramento, California

Davel5957 / Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.7%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (28.7%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $603,142
  • Est. total population in 2022: 9,182

14. Dunlap in Seattle, Washington

chinaface / E+ via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.8%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (29.7%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $562,982
  • Est. total population in 2022: 2,285

13. Brown Square in Rochester, New York

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.9%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (27.1%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: N/A
  • Est. total population in 2022: 1,559

12. Central State Street in Schenectady, New York

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 77.9%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (31.3%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $164,347
  • Est. total population in 2022: 3,399

11. Vallejo Heights in Vallejo, California

DEREK556 / Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 78.2%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (25.4%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $441,858
  • Est. total population in 2022: 4,532

10. Hayward Highland in Hayward, California

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 78.4%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (27.0%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $1,175,604
  • Est. total population in 2022: 5,556

9. Marina Bay in Richmond, California

Doug Ash / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 78.4%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (25.9%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $593,266
  • Est. total population in 2022: 2,584

8. Alderbrook in Federal Way, Washington

Federal Way. Washington State
SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 78.6%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (30.1%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $595,317
  • Est. total population in 2022: 4,535

7. Woodbine in Sacramento, California

photoquest7 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 79.0%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Hispanic or Latino (26.9%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $386,576
  • Est. total population in 2022: 3,720

6. South Ozone Park in Queens, New York

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 79.3%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (30.7%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $671,736
  • Est. total population in 2022: 80,076

5. Pacific Ridge in Des Moines, Washington

gmc3101 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 79.3%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: White (27.2%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $302,773
  • Est. total population in 2022: 3,859

4. Valley High-North Laguna in Sacramento, California

Manny Chavez / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 79.4%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (28.2%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $444,595
  • Est. total population in 2022: 42,943

3. Vale and Hamilton Hill in Schenectady, New York

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 80.0%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Black or African American (28.8%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $128,544
  • Est. total population in 2022: 6,397

2. Russian Jack Park in Anchorage, Alaska

yenwen / E+ via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 81.9%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Asian (26.8%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $220,145
  • Est. total population in 2022: 12,629

1. Mountain View in Anchorage, Alaska

RobsonAbbott / iStock via Getty Images
  • Likelihood that two random residents are different race or ethnicity: 82.0%
  • Most prevalent race or ethnicity group: Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander (22.4%)
  • Est. typical home Value, Nov 2023: $237,601
  • Est. total population in 2022: 6,009
Read more: Population and Social Characteristics, Alaska, California, census, diverse neighborhoods, diversity, ethnicity, oakland, race, sacramento, Washington

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.