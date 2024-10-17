These Are the Greatest Achievements by the World's Most Effective NGOs Jack Taylor / Getty Images News via Getty Images

NGO stands for a non-governmental organization and is applied to an organization that is formed and operates independently from the government. They are typically non-profits that are active in disaster zones, and conflict areas, and advocate to alleviate the suffering of natural disasters, poverty, corruption, war, and more.

Today, NGOs play an important role in forcing governments to better take care of their citizens and fill the space often left behind when government neglects their populations.

While in a perfect world, NGOs would not be necessary, millions of people around the world are alive today and live better lives thanks to their work. But which are the biggest ones and how much do they contribute to the world?

#1 International Rescue Committee

This NGO was founded in 1933 at the behest of Albert Einstein himself in order to provide long-term assistance and emergency aid and services to refugees and anyone fleeing persecution, natural disasters, or war. It operates in around 40 countries currently.

In 2021 alone, IRC helped over 31.5 million people, helped people from 35 countries resettle in the United States, and assisted more than 1 million people who were starving.

#2 BRAC

BRAC, originally known as the Bangladesh Rehabilitation Assistance Committee, is the biggest NGO in the world with more than 90,000 employees (about 70% of whom are women) and helps more than 126 million people every year. It operates in the entirety of Bangladesh and 16 other countries around the world.

In 2021, two out of every five people in Bangladesh were recipients of aid from BRAC. More than 11 million people received financial aid, and 190,000 children were given access to education. Additionally, BRAC extended $4.5 billion in loans to people who needed money.

#3 Doctors Without Borders

The official name of this NGO is actually Médecins Sans Frontières because it was founded and is based in France. It focuses on sending medical personnel to conflict zones and areas impacted by endemic disease.

It has operations in more than 70 countries, employing mostly local nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals. It has consultative status on the UN Economic and Social Council and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1999.

In 2021, Doctors Without Borders administered 1.6 million vaccines, treated one million people in its clinics and hospitals and performed more than 12.5 million medical consultations.

#4 Oxfam International

Oxfam, originally known as the Oxford Committee for Famine Relief, was founded in 1942 to help people suffering from hunger and starvation after World War II.

Oxfam has provided relief in many of the major global conflicts, including the Israeli genocide in Palestine, and major natural disasters. It is a world leader in bringing water sanitation services to poor areas and war zones.

Oxfam helped more than 14 million people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Oxfam made headlines by releasing reports on wealth disparity in the world. Its 2014 report showed that the 85 richest people in the world own more than the poorest 50% of the entire world’s population (about 3.5 billion people at the time). That problem grew worse when in 2015, Oxfam’s report showed that just the top 1% will own over half of all the wealth on the planet. Finally, in 2017, it was reported that just eight people have more wealth than the bottom 50% of all humanity.

Oxfam was also instrumental in helping Ethiopia’s coffee industry as Starbucks tried to block the country’s US trademark to prevent competition.

#5 Save The Children

Save the Children was founded in 1919 to improve the lives of children around the world through education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. It is now a general consultant on the UN Economic and Social Council.

In 2021 alone, Save the Children helped more than 43 million children in 103 humanitarian crises and emergencies.

#6 World Vision International

Also known as World Vision, this NGO was founded in order to help children suffering in Korea. It now helps people around the world with emergency relief, health care services, water sanitation, education resources, food distribution, justice advocacy, and more.

World Vision champions core Christian values in its work and has been an outspoken critic of Israel during its genocide in Palestine and its apartheid state in the West Bank. In response, Israel illegally arrested a World Vision manager and accused him of working with Hamas. He was released 55 days later after no evidence was found.

Today, World Vision is active in more than 100 countries, and in 2022 it helped more than 31.1 million refugees and helped three million people get access to clean water.

#7 Amnesty International

Amnesty International was founded in 1961 in order to advocate for human rights, particularly championing the cause of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and publicizing the suffering of political prisoners, and has become a common source of information used by world leaders.

It plays an important role in drawing international attention to human rights abuses and calling out governments that do not abide by international law.

#8 CARE International

CARE stands for Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere and was founded in 1945 in order to combat poverty. Today, it works to alleviate the effects of food scarcity, natural disasters, climate change, education, and more at local and national levels. It has a particular focus on promoting gender equality.

In 2022, CARE helped more than 174 million in 111 countries with various services.

