250,000 Americans Have Served in the Peace Corps - Here's What They Achieved asiseeit / Getty Images

The U.S. Peace Corps uses emergency response and work in developming countreis to improve the perception of the U.S.

It is entirely run by volunteers.

You might have heard about the United States Peace Corps, but what is it and what does it do? And why do you keep hearing about it when you have no idea what it is?

We wondered the same thing, so we looked into the U.S. Peace Corps to answer our questions and we share them with you now! Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Peace Corps.

What is the Peace Corps?

Wikimedia Commons

The Peace Corps is an independent government agency that primarily recruits, trains, and deploys volunteer experts in various disciplines to help underdeveloped nations and communities around the world.

The History of the Peace Corps

National Archives / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

The Peace Corps was founded in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy, but it had been an idea long under development before then, with the groundwork for the agency being developed by the United Auto Workers.

As the culmination of post-war reconstruction and peacekeeping and development efforts that typified the progressive left and Democratic party of the time, it came under intense criticism from Republicans, including Richard Nixon, who called it a “cult of escapism” and that it would become “a haven for draft dodgers.”

One of the most powerful reasons for creating the Peace Corps, however, was, of course, as a public relations tool to help rebrand the image of America in third-world countries and steer them away from revolutionary sentiments and causes.

Who Can Join the Peace Corps?

zapomicron / Shutterstock.com

At first a large majority of volunteers in the Peace Corps were generalists happy to help anywhere and do anything, but as it developed, the agency has increasingly focused on experts and specialists.

You must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and be able to leave the country in around six to nine months after application.

The application for the Peace Corps can take up to an hour and you can only apply for one placement each year, and are expected to serve for two years in one foreign country, including three months of training.

There is no upper age limit for joining, and married couples can join together as long as they don’t have any young children or dependents. Anyone who has worked in any government intelligence agency in any capacity cannot apply. The entire process from start to deployment takes about one year.

Where Does the Peace Corps Operate?

hamzahstudio / Shutterstock.com

Where the Peace Corps can operate is regulated by the foreign policy of the United States. Since it is a government agency and not an NGO, it cannot and will not enter, nor would it be allowed into, a country with which the United States has no formal relations or bad relations with.

Since its inception, Peace Corps volunteers have served in more than 142 countries. As of 2020, the Peace Corps no longer operates in China.

People Who Have Served in the Peace Corps

Matthew Horwood / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Many notable business leaders, politicians, entertainers, and others have served in the Peace Corps. The most notable include Chris Matthews, Taylor Hackford, Reed Hastings, and many more. A handful of governors, ambassadors, and other high-level government personalities started with the Peace Corps.

Peace Corps Initiatives

andresr / iStock via Getty Images

According to the Peace Corps, its mission is “Powering Human Connection” and uses this to achieve its three goals: to help the countries interested in meeting their need for trained people, to help promote a better understanding of Americans on the part of the peoples served, to help promote a better understanding of other people on the part of Americans.

Agriculture Initiative

luniversa / E+ via Getty Images

The purpose of the agriculture initiative is to strengthen food security. Volunteers in this area work directly with small farms and smallholder farmers to improve nutrition and resilience to economic, social, and environmental changes. This helps farmers boost their income and increase the yield of farms.

More than 10,000 volunteers have participated in this initiative and more than 6,600 farmers have been educated on better farm practices and technology.

Community Economic Development Initiative

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The purpose of this initiative is to strengthen the financial security of households and help develop community-led efforts. Volunteers in this area work with businesses, local leaders, and entrepreneurs to help create economic opportunities.

So far there have been 2,200 people trained in entrepreneurship and more than 180 communities with improved economic performance.

Education Initiative

SDI Productions / E+ via Getty Images

Volunteers in this initiative work to help students learn English, literacy, science, and math. They work in local schools and parents as well as adults to help them develop the skills they might not have developed otherwise.

So far, more than 2,100 teachers have been trained with additional skills and more than 100,000 students have been taught.

Environment Initiative

Piyaset / Shutterstock.com

Volunteers in this initiative work to protect natural resources and educate others on the impact of climate change. They help locals better manage their natural resources and help them develop skills to use those resources in healthy and productive ways.

More than 1,500 people have been taught some kind of environmental education, around 2,000 people have been trained on how to plant and care for trees, and more than 41,000 trees have been planted.

Health Initiative

Queenmoonlite Studio / Shutterstock.com

The health initiative is focused on improving healthy behaviors, maternal and child health, and preventing HIV.

Volunteers educate communities on nutrition, basic hygiene, youth life skills, gender equity, HIV prevention, and sexual and reproductive health.

So far, more than 65,000 people have been educated in HIV prevention, more than 16,000 have been trained in preventing gender-based violence, and more than 103,000 children have been referred for health services.

Youth in Development Initiative

Chris Hondros / Getty Images

The youth in development initiative works to strengthen the leadership of young people, improve their lives, and teach them employable skills.

These volunteers work with young people to help them become civically engaged and support them as they realize their economic and social potential.

So far, it has reached 14,000 young people and taught them various life skills.

Eradicating Malaria in Africa

nechaev-kon / iStock via Getty Images

In 2011, the Peace Corps launched its initiative to help eradicate malaria in African countries. Initially localized to Senegal, it has now spread to more than 24 countries and includes education, treatment, and prevention efforts.

Peace Corps Response

Hurricane Ike Destruction by USACE HQ / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

The Peace Corps Response, or the Crisis Corps, was created in 1996 in order to respond quickly to emergencies when volunteers were needed. It sends former volunteers to high-impact, high-need areas and projects from three to twelve months. This includes things like hurricanes, floods, volcanoes, earthquakes, and more.

