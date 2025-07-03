How Much the U.S. Spends on Foreign Aid, and Where It Goes breakermaximus / Shutterstock.com

One of the most frequently discussed budget items in the United States is the amount the country spends on foreign assistance. Between the fighting in Ukraine and Israel, this is once again a very hot topic as the US provides significant financial support to both nations.

Key Points US foreign aid is something many countries rely on as part of their overall financial expenditure.

The US provides this money strategically in the hopes of creating both allies and reducing regional tension.

There is also a need to assist countries that lack the resources to sustain themselves.

4 million Americans are set to retire this year. If you want to join them, click here now to see if you’re behind, or ahead. It only takes a minute. (Sponsor)



In fiscal year 2023, the last full year for which complete data is available, the US remained the single largest donor of foreign aid, with a total allocation between $65 billion and $71 billion to countries like Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

The misconception is that this money is solely for military purposes, but according to ForeignAssistance.gov, it’s actually used for a variety of purposes, including food assistance and refugee support.

15. How Does Foreign Aid Work?

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

US foreign aid is categorized into four main factors: humanitarian, development, military, and political aid. Military aid is often top of mind, especially in light of the US providing Ukraine with over $100 billion in military equipment since 2022. However, in 2020, the US committed over $4 billion in humanitarian assistance to help deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to 92 low-income countries.

14. How Much of the US Budget Is Foreign Aid?

smolaw11 / iStock via Getty Images

While it remains to be seen how much President Trump will request from Congress as part of his first full year in office, foreign aid will likely see a cut. All this said, since 2001, the country hasn’t spent more than 1.4% of its total budget on foreign aid.

13. How Has This Changed With the Trump Administration?

2025 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

At the very top of the list of changes around foreign aid and the Trump Administration’s promise to overhaul, USAID and the State Department are set to merge. USAID has played the largest role in contributing U.S. foreign aid, a role it has maintained since 1961. On July 1, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that USAID will no longer send foreign assistance anywhere around the globe.

12. Breaking Down US Foreign Aid

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / CC BY 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

In 2023, out of the total amount of foreign aid the US dispersed, the top recipients were USAID at $42.45 billion, followed by the State Department at $18.89 billion, Treasury Department at $2.18 billion, Health and Human Services at $1.9 billion, with a half dozen other agencies all receiving upwards of $260 million to just under $770 million.

11. Kenya

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Receiving $630 million in support, Kenya was another major recipient of foreign aid, much of which was directed by USAID. So far, the US has directed a significant amount of money into healthcare programs focusing on HIV/AIDs, malaria, maternal, and child health. The US has also funded programs such as the Kenya Feed the Future Crops initiative and the Kenya Country Strategic Plan.

10. Syria

xslim / Flickr

Interestingly, Syria, which hasn’t traditionally been a US ally during the Bashar Assad regime, received $748 million in US aid. Much of the support was in response to earthquakes affecting the region, which included disaster response teams, search and rescue efforts, and the delivery of essential supplies, such as food and water.

9. Nigeria

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

The top foreign aid donor to Nigeria, the United States, provided the country with approximately $809 million in aid. Out of this money, a significant portion of the resources is allocated to the health sector, specifically for health assistance programs such as malaria prevention, HIV/AIDS prevention, and vaccine delivery. Approximately $280 million is allocated to addressing food insecurity and other related needs.

8. Afghanistan

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images News via Getty Images

While US assistance in Afghanistan has undoubtedly dropped in the last few years, 2023 still saw the US provide over $832 million in support. A good portion of this money was redirected back to the United Nations to support various agricultural and basic health projects in the country. USAID also worked on programs such as maternal and child health, being a significant recipient of aid.

7. Congo (Kinshasa)

guenterguni / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A sub-Saharan nation, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Kinshasa), was provided approximately $943 million in 2023. Also known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a significant portion of the funds is allocated to providing food to over 5.3 million people. Additional focus goes to combating AIDS and malaria, as those affected by the ongoing crisis in the eastern part of the country.

6. Somalia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Having received $972 million in foreign aid in 2023, Somalia is one of the top recipients of our tax dollars. A significant portion of this money was allocated to humanitarian assistance, which includes food and nutrition programs for children. Given that Somalia is home to numerous vulnerable populations, it is hoped that this money will help alleviate hunger for millions of Somalis.

5. Ethiopia

achillifamily / Flickr

The country of Ethiopia, with a population of approximately 135 million, received around $1.3 billion in foreign aid from the United States. Although the number is not yet complete, a similar number is expected to be delivered in 2024. Out of this money, there is room for emergency food assistance as well as humanitarian aid.

4. Egypt

Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com

In September 2024, following the previous year, the US granted Egypt $1.3 billion in military aid. Traditionally, this money has been contingent upon the Egyptian government upholding certain human rights conditions. This specific payout had only $320 million left, subject to various conditions.

3. Jordan

On the Way back to Amman by mikecogh / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

According to budget requests, the US provided Jordan with approximately $1.7 billion in 2023. This is part of a seven-year agreement that has the US committed to providing Jordan with both economic and military aid. The goal of the money is to ensure Jordan’s security amid regional instability.

2. Israel

Bill Perry / Shutterstock.com

With Israel receiving $3.3 billion in 2023, it’s often among the very top of the list for US foreign assistance. While Israel’s receipt of foreign aid has come under a microscope over the last two years with its ongoing conflict against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, it’s unlikely the US would reduce any support for Israel given its critical Middle Eastern relationship with the United States.

1. Ukraine

J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

In 2023, the US gave the most amount of foreign aid assistance to Ukraine, totaling approximately $17.2 billion. This money was intended to help counter ongoing Russian attacks. As the US doesn’t want to commit physical military forces to assisting Ukraine, it has instead providing indirect support through military equipment, technology, training, and support in ensuring social stability.

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)