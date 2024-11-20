Most Evangelical Christians Live in These 17 Countries

Evangelical Christians are often in the news in an election year because of the influence they have as a voting block in the United States. However, thanks to several centuries of intense missionary activity, the majority of Evangelicals actually live in the countries of the developing world. We’ve put together a list of the countries where most of them live and have a significant cultural impact.
- Traditionally, Evangelical Christianity has been strongest in the English-speaking countries.
- Today, most Evangelicals live in developing countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
Who Are Evangelical Christians?
“Evangelical Christian” is a description of Protestants of a variety of denominations who view the Bible as their highest authority and interpret it in traditional, conservative, and often literal ways. They believe that Jesus Christ is God in human form, that he died for the sins of all human beings, and that the only way to be saved is to put one’s faith in him. People who have done so should live morally exemplary lives and try to convince others to follow Jesus as well. They believe Jesus will return to Earth to take saved people to heaven and send condemned people to hell.
Where Do Evangelicals Live?
Their beliefs have driven evangelicals to intense missionary efforts to win converts and start churches all over the world, as well as doing humanitarian activities such as starting schools and clinics, digging wells, and helping start business ventures. Precise numbers are difficult to ascertain, but researchers say that about 625 milion people, or 25% of the world’s 2.5 billion Christians, might be classified as evangelicals today. About 75% of them (1/2 billion believers) live in the 17 countries shown in the map above.
Uncertain Numbers
Evangelicals have a presence in most if not all countries of the world, but their exact numbers are difficult to determine. Polling organizations and demographers can give us a general idea of how many Christians are in a country but to determine specifically the number of evangelical Christians is a distinction only evangelicals themselves would make and gather data on.
Causes of Inaccurate Counting
In some areas, local leaders or missionaries may inflate the numbers they report to suggest their ministry is successful. In other areas, numbers may be underestimated to suggest to financial supporters that Christian work is needed in the area. Some individuals and congregations with evangelical beliefs may be ignored because they are embedded in non-evangelical denominations. In other cases, they do not keep records or share demographic information because they fear persecution in a country that does not respect and protect their religious liberties.
Uses of Broad Estimates
The most comprehensive information we could find was at an evangelical site known as the Joshua Project. The provided figures should be thought of as general estimates, not scientific census data. The use of this list is to see, collectively, the countries that have the most evangelicals, and to compare them roughly to one another. This reveals, for example, that China may have as many or more evangelicals as the United States. It also shows that evangelicals have a much larger presence in Africa than in Europe. So in the 21st century, it is no longer accurate to think of Christianity as a “European” religion as it has now shifted its center of gravity to the southern hemisphere.
17. Tanzania
- Number of Evangelicals: 7.6 million
- Percent of Population: 11%
- Status of Religious Freedom: free, with some restrictions
- Interesting Facts: Pentecostal and charismatic churches, which practice spiritual activities like speaking in tongues, healings, and exorcisms, are growing rapidly in Tanzania.
16. South Korea
- Number of Evangelicals: 8.5 million
- Percent of Population: 16.4%
- Status of Religious Freedom: completely free
- Interesting Facts: South Korea is one of the major evangelical missionary-sending countries today, deploying preachers and teachers mainly in Asian countries. The largest church there has over 1 million members meeting in groups and congregations of all sizes across the country, linked by video.
15. Angola
- Number of Evangelicals: 8.7 million
- Percent of Population: 23.2%
- Status of Religious Freedom: constitutionally guaranteed, with restrictions on some organizations
- Interesting Facts: A high percentage of churches in Angola were started by local people rather than foreign missionaries, who could not access the country for decades while it was under a Marxist government.
14. Ghana
- Number of Evangelicals: 8.9 million
- Percent of Population: 25.7%
- Status of Religious Freedom: free
- Interesting Facts: Christians in African countries sometimes blend elements of African Traditional Religion with Christianity. They attend Christian services to manage their concerns about the afterlife, but many secretly visit traditional shamans for healings, ceremonies, or magical charms to ward off or placate spirits.
13. Indonesia
- Number of Evangelicals: 8.9 milli0n
- Percent of Population: 3.2%
- Status of Religious Freedom: Christians and other religious minorities encounter discrimination and special restrictions.
- Interesting Facts: Indonesia has the largest Muslim population of any country in the world. Evangelicals are still a small percentage of the overall population and are often most active in remote islands where there is less surveillance and opposition by local authorities and citizens who are opposed to them.
12. South Africa
- Number of Evangelicals: 12.8 million
- Percent of Population: 21%
- Status of Religious Freedom: free
- Interesting Facts: Evangelical Christians in South Africa were on both sides of the apartheid debate. Although racial discrimination is no longer an official government policy, it is still a reality in daily life for many people there, and some of the churches are still not fully integrated.
11. Philippines
- Number of Evangelicals: 13.4 million
- Percent of Population: 11.3%
- Status of Religious Freedom: free
- Interesting Facts: The Philippines has a close relationship with the United States, having been an American colony before World War II. After the war, hundreds of American Christians went back to help with rebuilding and win converts.
10. Mexico
- Number of Evangelicals: 13.5 million
- Percent of Population: 10.5%
- Status of Religious Freedom: free, although religious minorities do encounter discrimination
- Interesting Facts: Although staunchly Catholic, Mexico’s proximity to the United States has made this country an easy place for Americans to vacation, take short-term service trips, or move there as long-term missionaries. Over time this has raised the evangelical population there.
9. Uganda
- Number of Evangelicals: 16.5 million
- Percent of Population: 33.2%
- Status of Religious Freedom: free with some restrictions on minority religions
- Interesting Facts: As a result of evangelical influence, Uganda and some other African countries have put strict anti-homosexual policies in place that have threatened their diplomatic relationships and access to aid from liberal western countries.
8. Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Number of Evangelicals: 20.1 million
- Percent of Population: 19.2%
- Status of Religious Freedom: free, but in some regions local authorities or armed militias are a threat
- Interesting Facts: Many missionaries were killed in a civil war in Congo in the 1960s. Nevertheless, indigenous pastors have spread their faith throughout the country.
7. Ethiopia
- Number of Evangelicals: 23.3 million
- Percent of Population: 18 percent
- Status of Religious Freedom: free, with some conflict between groups and government restrictions
- Interesting Facts: The Ethiopian Coptic Church is the traditional faith of the country but the numbers of Evangelical protestants have grown exponentially.
6. Kenya
- Number of Evangelicals: 25.4 million
- Percent of Population: 45.4%
- Status of Religious Freedom: free, with some tension between religious groups
- Interesting Facts: In the slums of Nairobi, local Kenyan Christian churches have pioneered community development, healthcare, and education programs that have drawn attention from the United Nations.
5. India
- Number of Evangelicals: 28 million
- Percent of Population: 2%
- Status of Religious Freedom: officially free, but in practice religious minorities encounter persecution
- Interesting Facts: The current government of India heavily promotes Hinduism and has restricted the ability of foreign religious groups to do missionary activity in India.
4. Brazil
- Number of Evangelicals: 54.3 million
- Percent of Population: 25%
- Status of Religious Freedom: free
- Interesting Facts: Traditionally Roman Catholic, Brazil now has a large evangelical population. Churches that practice healings, speaking in tongues, and other types of charismatic spiritual gifts are especially popular.
3. Nigeria
- Number of Evangelicals: 59.3 million
- Percent of Population: 26%
- Status of Religious Freedom: free, but there are tensions between Christians and Muslims
- Interesting Facts: Muslims live in the northern half of the country and Christians predominantly in the south.
2. United States
- Evangelicals: 90 million
- Percent of Population: 26.5%
- Status of Religious Freedom: free
- Interesting Facts: In the United States the term “evangelical” has become more of a political term used by the media for Caucasian Christians who are conservative theologically and politically. African Americans have evangelical religious beliefs, but politically tend to be progressive, so they are usually not referred to as “evangelical.”
1. China
- Number of Evangelicals: 106.4 million
- Percent of Population: 9.2%
- Status of Religious Freedom: restricted. Christianity, Islam, and Tibetan Buddhism are particularly restricted.
- Interesting Facts: Most evangelicals meet in small house churches, often led by young women who teach in more than one congregation each week.
