Most Evangelical Christians Live in These 17 Countries

Evangelical Christians are often in the news in an election year because of the influence they have as a voting block in the United States. However, thanks to several centuries of intense missionary activity, the majority of Evangelicals actually live in the countries of the developing world. We’ve put together a list of the countries where most of them live and have a significant cultural impact.

Traditionally, Evangelical Christianity has been strongest in the English-speaking countries.

Today, most Evangelicals live in developing countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Who Are Evangelical Christians?

“Evangelical Christian” is a description of Protestants of a variety of denominations who view the Bible as their highest authority and interpret it in traditional, conservative, and often literal ways. They believe that Jesus Christ is God in human form, that he died for the sins of all human beings, and that the only way to be saved is to put one’s faith in him. People who have done so should live morally exemplary lives and try to convince others to follow Jesus as well. They believe Jesus will return to Earth to take saved people to heaven and send condemned people to hell.

Where Do Evangelicals Live?

Their beliefs have driven evangelicals to intense missionary efforts to win converts and start churches all over the world, as well as doing humanitarian activities such as starting schools and clinics, digging wells, and helping start business ventures. Precise numbers are difficult to ascertain, but researchers say that about 625 milion people, or 25% of the world’s 2.5 billion Christians, might be classified as evangelicals today. About 75% of them (1/2 billion believers) live in the 17 countries shown in the map above.

Uncertain Numbers

Evangelicals have a presence in most if not all countries of the world, but their exact numbers are difficult to determine. Polling organizations and demographers can give us a general idea of how many Christians are in a country but to determine specifically the number of evangelical Christians is a distinction only evangelicals themselves would make and gather data on.

Causes of Inaccurate Counting

In some areas, local leaders or missionaries may inflate the numbers they report to suggest their ministry is successful. In other areas, numbers may be underestimated to suggest to financial supporters that Christian work is needed in the area. Some individuals and congregations with evangelical beliefs may be ignored because they are embedded in non-evangelical denominations. In other cases, they do not keep records or share demographic information because they fear persecution in a country that does not respect and protect their religious liberties.

Uses of Broad Estimates

The most comprehensive information we could find was at an evangelical site known as the Joshua Project. The provided figures should be thought of as general estimates, not scientific census data. The use of this list is to see, collectively, the countries that have the most evangelicals, and to compare them roughly to one another. This reveals, for example, that China may have as many or more evangelicals as the United States. It also shows that evangelicals have a much larger presence in Africa than in Europe. So in the 21st century, it is no longer accurate to think of Christianity as a “European” religion as it has now shifted its center of gravity to the southern hemisphere.

17. Tanzania