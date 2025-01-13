Bill Gates Stock Portfolio Tracker

Because of his contributions to modern electronics, Bill Gates is now synonymous with personal computers. He was the world’s first centibillionaire when his net worth surpassed $100 billion in 1999. And by the time he stepped down as CEO of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) that same year, he had amassed a net worth estimated at $85 billion. Today, Gates’ net worth is approximately $107 billion.
While the tech legend and Seattle native still owns more than 1% of Microsoft’s stock, today his legacy has shifted towards philanthropy. Together with his ex-wife Melinda French Gates, the two have seen the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Trust is now worth an estimated $45 billion. Since the foundation was established in 2000, the two have given away over $77.6 billion through grants and to charitable causes.
Nonetheless, the BMGF remains the richest private foundation in the world, with an endowment of around $75.2 billion. So it isn’t surprising that retail and institutional investors alike keep an eye on the billionaire’s portfolio — including its holdings, turnover and total value — to attempt to glean information that helps them beat the market. And while shares of Microsoft currently account for more than 27% of the overall portfolio, the other 23 positions can provide insight into some of the better-performing publicly traded companies in the United States and abroad.
Holdings are as of September 30, 2024 as reported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s 13F filing on November 14, 2024:
|Stock
|Ticker
|Shares Held
|% of Portfolio
|Change in Shares
|% Change
|% of Ownership
|Position First Opened
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|28,957,247
|27.64%
|-5,932,350
|-17.00%
|0.39%
|Q3 2021
|Berkshire Hathaway
|BRK.B
|22,137,613
|22.60%
|-2,482,589
|-10.08%
|1.67%
|Q3 2006
|Waste Management
|WM
|32,234,344
|14.84%
|-3,000,000
|-8.51%
|8.03%
|Q3 2002
|Canadian National Railway
|CNI
|54,826,786
|14.25%
|No Change
|7.86%
|Q3 2002
|Caterpillar
|CAT
|7,353,614
|6.38%
|No Change
|1.52%
|Q4 2005
|Deere & Co
|DE
|3,557,378
|3.29%
|No Change
|1.31%
|Q3 2021
|Ecolab
|ECL
|5,218,044
|2.95%
|No Change
|1.84%
|Q2 2010
|Walmart
|WMT
|9,090,477
|1.63%
|No Change
|0.11%
|Q2 2006
|FedEx
|FDX
|2,534,362
|1.54%
|1,000,000
|65.17%
|1.05%
|Q2 2005
|Coca-Cola FEMSA de CV
|KOF
|6,214,719
|1.22%
|No Change
|0.37%
|Q2 2025
|Waste Connections
|WCN
|2,149,175
|0.85%
|No Change
|0.83%
|Q3 2022
|Coupang
|CPNG
|9,248,045
|0.50%
|No Change
|0.53%
|Q1 2021
|Crown Castle
|CCI
|1,420,072
|0.37%
|No Change
|0.33%
|Q2 2007
|Schrodinger
|SDGR
|6,981,664
|0.29%
|No Change
|9.83%
|Q1 2020
|Madison Square Garden
|MSGS
|592,406
|0.27%
|No Change
|3.04%
|Q3 2021
|Anheuser-Busch
|BUD
|1,703,000
|0.25%
|No Change
|0.10%
|Q2 2023
|Danaher
|DHR
|373,000
|0.23%
|No Change
|0.05%
|Q4 2022
|United Postal Service
|UPS
|755,089
|0.23%
|No Change
|0.10%
|Q4 2014
|PACCAR
|PCAR
|1,000,000
|0.22%
|1,000,000
|New
|0.19%
|Q3 2024
|Kraft Heinz
|KHC
|2,622,600
|0.20%
|No Change
|0.22%
|Q3 2022
|Hormel Foods
|HRL
|2,195,290
|0.15%
|No Change
|0.40%
|Q4 2022
|On Holdings
|ONON
|500,000
|0.06%
|No Change
|0.18%
|Q3 2021
|Veralto
|VLTO
|124,333
|0.03%
|No Change
|0.05%
|Q4 2023
|Vroom
|VRM
|31,250
|0.00%
|No Change
|1.71%
|Q2 2022
Q3 2024 Update:
In the third quarter, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation reported 4 significant changes to its portfolio:
- The Trust reduced its largest holding by 17% by selling 5.93 million shares, leaving 28.96 million shares in the portfolio (27.64% of total portfolio value).
- The Trust also reduced its second largest position, selling 2.48 million shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock.
- The third largest position also was trimmed by 3 million shares, leaving 32.23 million shares of Waste Management stock left in the portfolio.
Additions:
- The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation added 1 millions shares of FedEx, bringing its total to 2.53 million shares.
- The Trust initiated a position in PACCAR for the first time, adding 1 million shares to the portfolio.
