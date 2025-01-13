Bill Gates Stock Portfolio Tracker Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Because of his contributions to modern electronics, Bill Gates is now synonymous with personal computers. He was the world’s first centibillionaire when his net worth surpassed $100 billion in 1999. And by the time he stepped down as CEO of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) that same year, he had amassed a net worth estimated at $85 billion. Today, Gates’ net worth is approximately $107 billion.

While the tech legend and Seattle native still owns more than 1% of Microsoft’s stock, today his legacy has shifted towards philanthropy. Together with his ex-wife Melinda French Gates, the two have seen the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Trust is now worth an estimated $45 billion. Since the foundation was established in 2000, the two have given away over $77.6 billion through grants and to charitable causes.

Nonetheless, the BMGF remains the richest private foundation in the world, with an endowment of around $75.2 billion. So it isn’t surprising that retail and institutional investors alike keep an eye on the billionaire’s portfolio — including its holdings, turnover and total value — to attempt to glean information that helps them beat the market. And while shares of Microsoft currently account for more than 27% of the overall portfolio, the other 23 positions can provide insight into some of the better-performing publicly traded companies in the United States and abroad.

Holdings are as of September 30, 2024 as reported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s 13F filing on November 14, 2024:

Stock Ticker Shares Held % of Portfolio Change in Shares % Change % of Ownership Position First Opened Microsoft MSFT 28,957,247 27.64% -5,932,350 -17.00% 0.39% Q3 2021 Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B 22,137,613 22.60% -2,482,589 -10.08% 1.67% Q3 2006 Waste Management WM 32,234,344 14.84% -3,000,000 -8.51% 8.03% Q3 2002 Canadian National Railway CNI 54,826,786 14.25% No Change 7.86% Q3 2002 Caterpillar CAT 7,353,614 6.38% No Change 1.52% Q4 2005 Deere & Co DE 3,557,378 3.29% No Change 1.31% Q3 2021 Ecolab ECL 5,218,044 2.95% No Change 1.84% Q2 2010 Walmart WMT 9,090,477 1.63% No Change 0.11% Q2 2006 FedEx FDX 2,534,362 1.54% 1,000,000 65.17% 1.05% Q2 2005 Coca-Cola FEMSA de CV KOF 6,214,719 1.22% No Change 0.37% Q2 2025 Waste Connections WCN 2,149,175 0.85% No Change 0.83% Q3 2022 Coupang CPNG 9,248,045 0.50% No Change 0.53% Q1 2021 Crown Castle CCI 1,420,072 0.37% No Change 0.33% Q2 2007 Schrodinger SDGR 6,981,664 0.29% No Change 9.83% Q1 2020 Madison Square Garden MSGS 592,406 0.27% No Change 3.04% Q3 2021 Anheuser-Busch BUD 1,703,000 0.25% No Change 0.10% Q2 2023 Danaher DHR 373,000 0.23% No Change 0.05% Q4 2022 United Postal Service UPS 755,089 0.23% No Change 0.10% Q4 2014 PACCAR PCAR 1,000,000 0.22% 1,000,000 New 0.19% Q3 2024 Kraft Heinz KHC 2,622,600 0.20% No Change 0.22% Q3 2022 Hormel Foods HRL 2,195,290 0.15% No Change 0.40% Q4 2022 On Holdings ONON 500,000 0.06% No Change 0.18% Q3 2021 Veralto VLTO 124,333 0.03% No Change 0.05% Q4 2023 Vroom VRM 31,250 0.00% No Change 1.71% Q2 2022

Q3 2024 Update:

In the third quarter, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation reported 4 significant changes to its portfolio:

The Trust reduced its largest holding by 17% by selling 5.93 million shares, leaving 28.96 million shares in the portfolio (27.64% of total portfolio value).

The Trust also reduced its second largest position, selling 2.48 million shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock.

The third largest position also was trimmed by 3 million shares, leaving 32.23 million shares of Waste Management stock left in the portfolio.

Additions:

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation added 1 millions shares of FedEx, bringing its total to 2.53 million shares.

The Trust initiated a position in PACCAR for the first time, adding 1 million shares to the portfolio.

