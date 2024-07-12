Are Costco Tires Any Good? An Expert Weighs In Thomas De Wever / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Costco is well-known for its wide variety of affordable offerings, from household products and grocery items to clothing and electronics. In fact, in addition to the countless Costco life hacks you can try, the wholesale club also has its own tire and auto department.

As a member of Costco, you can reap the countless discounts this retailer has to offer — which is especially helpful when it comes to expensive purchases like car tires. Wondering whether you can trust the club’s auto products? Here’s what experts have to say about Costco’s tires.

Affordability

We all know Costco is infamous for its affordability, and its tire department is no different. According to an expert article on CarTalk, Costco is cheaper than its competitors without compromising on quality.

“Costco carries the same major tire brands that everyone else does, so why shop with them? Well, for starters, the warehouse giant beats every single one of its competitors on pricing, some by quite a lot,” said Chris Teague, member of the International Motor Press Association and the New England Motor Press Association.

Installation

Costco tire installation is a relatively painless and typical process. However, some Reddit reviews noted that the process took much longer than they’d anticipated.“Costco’s tire installation process looks like any other tire shop, in that a technician will take your vehicle, install the tires, and then balance them,” Teague wrote.

However, a tire shop isn’t available in every Costco location. At the locations that do offer tire installation, you can usually find the shop inside or adjacent to the warehouse store, according to Teague.

Warranty

According to Costco itself, the warehouse’s tire warranty is as follows: “All passenger, performance, and light truck tires sold through Costco Wholesale are covered by a 5-year Road Hazard Warranty protecting customers against tread wear damage and tire failure. Costco Wholesale will repair or replace tires damaged during standard legal vehicle operation.”

Teague also noted that in addition to the five-year warranty, the tires are also covered by the specific manufacturers’ warranties against any defects from the factory.

“The retailer’s tire shop will inspect the tire to determine the amount of tread life left and will issue a credit to buy new tires based on the remaining useful life of the damaged tire,” Teague explained.”

Perks

Overall, Teague recommends Costco’s tires as an alternative to others on the market for a variety of reasons.

In addition to its warranty, which is a benefit in and of itself, “Costco also offers [other] neat perks, such as free lifetime nitrogen refills in tires that it sells, which retains tire pressure better than the compressed air that the quickie tire shop down the street from your house offers,” Teague said.

Furthermore, as Teague mentioned, Costco is one of the most affordable places to purchase tires.

Costco Tire Reddit Reviews

After scouring Reddit for reviews on Costco’s tires, I’ve collected some balanced feedback. Here’s what some customers had to share:

“I’ve bought several sets of tires from Costco over the years. But their follow-on service is terrible so I stopped and bought my last set somewhere else.”

“If the tires are on sale, it’s a good deal for quality tires. But even though they offer service, they are often busy and may be far from where you get a flat.”

“I think it varies with location and time. I’ve gotten my last few tires from Costco and used the road warranty replacement twice. I haven’t had any real problems, except they say it will be one hour and it’s more like 2+. It’s a pain. The last replacement, I came in as a walk-in to get it installed (I did have an appointment scheduled, but the earliest opening was like a week out, so they told me I could just show up when they opened and drop it off or try my luck with the wait time). There were literally people running to the tire center when they opened the doors, and I was there all day. So yeah, it can suck. Though it must be said, they were very nice to me through it all.”

“I like my Costco tires on sale…tires are always a quiet ride and long-lasting. I make an appt, drop off the car, do my regular Costco run then it’s time to pickup the car. My tire center guys are always super nice and helpful.”

Of course, keep in mind that these reviews all pertain to the users’ local Costco tire shop. For more relevant reviews, be sure to read through your neighborhood Costco’s reviews to determine which location is most reliable in your area.

Why We Cover This

Costco offers a wide variety of affordable products, and tires are among them. However, it’s important to understand whether this retailer’s tires are right for you and your vehicle(s). With the expert feedback provided above, you can make a more informed decision when choosing whether to invest in Costco tires.