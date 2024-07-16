Costco's Return Policy: Everything You Need to Know YvanDube / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Shopping at Costco has many perks. From incredible deals to affordable bulk items, you can find almost anything you need at this wholesale club. However, since it’s common to make major purchases at this store, many consumers wonder what Costco’s return policy is like.

We already (lightly) covered the wholesale club’s general return policy in our article on Costco life hacks, but here’s everythingyou need to know about Costco’s return policy.

On Membership

After investing in a Costco membership for some time, you might realize it isn’t the best choice for you. Perhaps you live alone and don’t need as many bulk items, or maybe you simply found a better-suited wholesale club to invest in.

Whatever the case, when it comes to Costco memberships, the store will refund your membership— in full — at any time.

On Merchandise

In terms of Costco merchandise, the store guarantees customer satisfaction with products by offering a full refund. However, to receive the refund, you must return the following productswithin 90 days of purchase: TVs, projectors, computers, cameras, camcorders, touchscreen tablets, MP3 players, and cell phones.

However, there are some exceptions to Costco’s return policy, which we will cover below.

Electronics

When it comes to electronics, Costco upholds the following return policy: “Costco will accept returns within 90 days (from the date the member received the merchandise) for Televisions, Projectors, Major Appliances (refrigerators above 10 cu. ft., freezers, ranges, cooktops, over-the-range and under-counter microwaves, range hoods, dishwashers, water heaters, washers and dryers), Computers, Touchscreen Tablets, Smart Watches, Cameras, Aerial Cameras (drones), Camcorders, MP3 players and Cellular Phones (return details will vary by carrier service contract).”

Additionally, Costco’s Technical & Warranty Services representatives offer technical support for eligible items. You can also inquire about warranty information.

Diamonds

When returning diamonds that are 1.00ct or larger, you must provide original paperwork (including IGI and/or GIA certificates). You’ll then receive a Jewelry Credit Memo, and within 48 hours, a Costco Graduate Gemologist will determine its authenticity and provide a refund if applicable.

Cigarettes and Alcohol

A few exceptions to Costco’s return policy are cigarettes and alcohol. Specifically, the wholesale club doesn’t accept returns on these products in locations where it’s prohibited by law.

Other Exceptions

Here are some other specific exceptions to Costco’s return policy, as per Costco’s website:

Products like tires and batteries (or other items with a limited useful life expectancy) might come with a product-specific limited warranty.

Custom products, like Special Order Kiosks and Custom Installed Programs, cannot be returned or refunded. However, in the case of warranty repair/replacement due to failure to meet specifications, you might be eligible for a refund.

Airline and Live Performance Event items; gold bullion, gold bars, and silver coins; Shop Cards; and Gift Card and Ticket items are all non-refundable.

Returning an Item

If you’re looking to return an item at Costco, you’re most likely in luck. For the most part, Costco is generous with its return policies.

To seek a return/refund, return your item at any Costco warehouse worldwide. Those who are unable to return a product in person can email customer service or call 1-800-955-2292. Be sure to have your order number available to expedite the process.

Some customers might be able to have their purchase picked up for a return. In this case, as per Costco’s website, “the item must be packaged and available for pick up in the same manner as it was delivered. If your order was delivered ‘curbside,’ it will need to be available for curbside pick up. If the item arrived to you in a box, it will need to be in a box at the time of pick up.”

To initiate a return online, visit this linkfor more detailed instructions, such as signing into your account, retrieving a return label, and scheduling a pickup.

Costco is one of the most popular wholesale clubs that offers members exclusive discounts, deals, and items. However, as a member of Costco (or a potential one), it’s important to understand the store’s return policy and whether it matches your needs. The above is a thorough overview of Costco’s unique return policy, including all its exceptions.