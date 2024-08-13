Costco Gold Star or Executive Membership: The Pros and Cons of Each J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Costco has two membership options for customers: the Gold Star Membership and the Executive Membership.

Both memberships have their pros and cons, and the right one for you depends on your shopping habits.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is a popular wholesale club that sells a variety of products and offers various services to its members. There are countless Costco life hacks to consider, from car-buying perks to travel benefits, to help you achieve the most savings. Additionally, there are two membership options to consider when signing up for the club: the Gold Star Membership and the Executive Membership.

Wondering which Costco membership is right for you? Consider the pros and cons of Costco’s Gold Star Membership and Costco’s Executive Membership below.

Costco offers two great membership options for its customers, each with its own perks and downfalls. To help you understand which best suits your needs, we collected the details of each membership, including their specific pros and cons.

Costco Gold Star Membership Basics

Here are the basics of Costco’s Gold Star Membership:

$60 annual membership fee

Includes two membership cards (including a free Household Card)

Valid at all Costco locations

Ability to shop both online and in Costco warehouses

Ability to cancel or secure a refund for your membership at any time

Pros of Costco Gold Star Membership

Here are some reasons you should consider getting a Costco Gold Star Membership:

Lower annual membership fee : Arguably the top perk of Costco’s Gold Star Membership is its low annual fee — just $60. When compared to the club’s Executive Membership, it’s much more affordable at half the price.

Cost savings : With the Gold Star Membership, you can still save a ton on bulk items and access other discounts and perks.

Includes two membership cards : With this membership, you get two cards for you and someone else in your household, so you both can save on costs.

Ability to cancel at any time : This membership is satisfaction guaranteed, meaning you can cancel and ask for a refund at any time.

Cons of Costco Gold Star Membership

No access to extra benefits : Costco’s Executive Membership offers extra benefits, like travel perks and cashback rewards, that the Gold Star Membership does not include.

Fewer savings than Executive Membership : If you’re a frequent Costco shopper, you’ll experience fewer savings with this membership when compared to the Executive Membership.

Costco Executive Membership Basics

Here are the basics of Costco’s Executive Membership:

$120 annual membership fee

Includes two membership cards (including a free Household Card)

Valid at all Costco locations

Ability to shop both online and in Costco warehouses

Ability to cancel or secure a refund for your membership at any time

Annual 2% reward on qualified purchases

Greater savings and discounts on Costco services

Additional benefits with Costco Travel products

Pros of Costco Executive Membership Basics

2% cashback reward : Costco’s Executive Membership offers members with 2% cashback rewards — up to $1,000 on eligible purchases.

Additional benefits : This membership also provides additional benefits the Gold Star Membership doesn’t include, such as travel perks and better savings.

Service discounts : The Executive Membership also offers a variety of discounts on different services, like check printing, bottled water delivery, and roadside assistance.

Includes two membership cards : You’ll receive two Executive Membership cards: one for the policyholder and one for a household member.

Ability to cancel at any time : As with the Gold Star Membership, you can cancel the Executive Membership at any time, for any reason.

Cost savings for frequent shoppers : This membership option is the best in terms of cost savings, especially if you’re a frequent Costco shopper.

Cons of Costco Executive Membership Basics

Higher annual cost : The cost of Costco’s Executive Membership is twice as high as the Gold Star Membership.

Requires more spending for it to be worth it : If you only shop at Costco occasionally, this membership might not be worth it for you.

Which Costco Membership Is Best For Me?

When deciding which Costco membership is best for you, first consider the type of shopper you are. If you’re just a casual Costco customer who simply wants to access basic discounts on bulk items and services, stick with the Gold Star Membership. This option has a lower annual fee but allows you to still reap the many benefits of shopping at Costco.

However, if you are a frequent Costco shopper, consider the Executive Membership. With this membership, you can take advantage of the 2% cashback benefit, service discounts, and travel benefits.

Regardless of which membership you choose, both offer a great way to save money at the membership club.