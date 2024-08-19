Costco Gold Bars: Playing 4D Chess With Your Membership 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

24/7 Insights

There is more to your Costco membership than just access to the warehouse.

You can save more money and get better deals and save a lot of time if you use your membership to its fullest potential

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is an American staple. Whether it is merely a store, a cult, or a religion, it is something that every American feels a sense of homage. Costco isn’t simply a trip to the store, it is an experience, an institution, a rite of passage, a symbol of adulthood, a treasure hunt, and a ritual for some people. It can even be a way to escape harsh weather and entertain the kids. Since Memberships cost $60 for an executive membership or $120 for a Gold Star or Business membership upfront, with a little more effort, you can maximize your savings.

Costco uses scientifically proven psychological tricks to get you to buy more. Some of these methods are making Costco exclusive, not having aisle signs, frequently moving around the merchandise, showcasing abundance, minimal decorations, using a racetrack retail grid, handing out samples, and manufacturing low-stakes with its generous returns policy.

Everything about Costco is designed to make you feel like you have to buy the thing right now and keep you from thinking too deeply about purchases. Fight back by gaming the system! Granted, some of these actions take a little more time, planning, and willpower. But since Costco’s goal is to exhaust and overstimulate you to the point that you don’t mind paying more than necessary by lulling you into a false sense of frugality. Taking a little time to employ the following strategies to maximize your savings is worth it. So, strap on those noise-canceling headphones, take a breath, and try out these 4D chess moves to maximize your Costco membership!

Why Are We Talking About This?

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Greedflation, high taxes, general inflation, and stagnant wages combine to make life nearly unaffordable for normal Americans. So, we are forced to find tips and tricks to stretch every dollar as far as possible. One of the best ways (depending on your family and where you live) to do that is to maximize the benefits of your Costco membership. We’re here to help.

#1 Walk the Perimeter

Thomas De Wever / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The best deals are never being handed out as samples, and are easily accessible or convenient to find. You might have to make a beeline around the perimeter, look at the end of the aisles, and even cut across the middle to get the best deals. They will sometimes place a few different brands of the same product (like sparkling water, for example) with slightly different prices next to each other. Then it will place another brand at the end of an aisle that is significantly cheaper. Take the time to look around.

#2 Credit Card

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Something people overlook is the type of credit card they use at Costco. Since Costco ended its exclusive contract with American Express a while ago, it might be worth looking into some other options. The only credit card that Costco accepts currently is Visa. You can go with the Costco credit card, which gives you a certain percentage of cash back, or look into other visas that will give you cash back or points from shopping at Costco. Looking into a solid credit card with benefits that fit your lifestyle can really maximize your purchases.

#3 Gift Card Wall

SweetBabeeJay / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Headed to dinner after your Costco trip? Headed to the movie on Friday? Maybe the coffee shop two weeks from now? An anticipated video game coming out in 6 months? Stop paying full price for goods at other businesses. Save up to 20%–25% instead! The Gift Card Wall isn’t just for giving to others, give the gift of savings to yourself! They have Costco Shop Cards (so non-members can shop, too), restaurant cards, gaming cards, entertainment cards, sports tickets, and even movie tickets. Don’t forget to take a gander!

#4 Earn Money While You Spend

YvanDube / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There are apps that you can download that allow you to scan your receipts and earn rewards. These rewards could be gift cards, points, or even cashback. A popular app to use in conjunction with your Costco membership is Ibotta, which is free to use and works at other retailers as well. Some other well-loved ones are Fetch Rewards, Checkout 51, BeFrugal, and TopCashback.com. The best part of using these apps is that you can use all of them at once and stack the rewards! If you aren’t using rewards apps, you aren’t maximizing your savings potential.

#5 Eat Before You Shop

rjw1 / Flickr

For the love of whatever higher power you acknowledge, do not shop at Costco while hungry. Listen, Costco isn’t as harmless as it seems. It is playing 4-D Chess with you with its strategic placing, confusing layout, samples, weird lighting, and other psychological warfare to make you go into a blackout and gain consciousness after you spend $800. You can eliminate a lot of impulse shopping by simply filling up your tummy and resisting the enticing of the Tuxedo Chocolate Cake.

If your stomach doesn’t start grumbling until you park the car, head straight to the Food Court first! Eat lunch while planning your strategy of attack and finalize your grocery list to keep it fresh in your mind.

#6 No Impulse Shopping

diversey / Flickr

Speaking of impulse shopping, it is something that Costco depends on you doing. Costco knows that you didn’t go in for Heavenly Hunks, a Halloween Costume, or a Baby Rapunzel Doll. They placed those items strategically in your path to trick your brain into thinking that your future hopes and happiness depend on buying a giant unicorn waterslide.

#7 Kirkland Fever

TrongNguyen / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Generic brand products have often gotten a bad rap for being less quality than the name brand. If you think this, you need to delete that from your brain. It was planted there by decades of marketing. This is especially true for the Kirkland brand. Kirkland are often name-brand items disguised by the Costco label. These products are often higher quality and better priced than the name brands. Don’t sleep on Kirkland Brand!

#8 Tech Support

Jamie Squire / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Something that not a lot of people know is that the price of the 4k Big Screen isn’t just for the product, Besides that, you even get access to its Concierge Service. Which includes free tech support and an extended warranty, sometimes a few years more than the manufacturer’s warranty. You are just one toll-free number away from a compassionate rep who can walk you through any problem you may encounter with your tech products.

#9 Price Codes and Policies

Tim Boyle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Let’s say you go into Costco on the last day of the month and you see one of your staples like Kombucha or Coffee. You glance at the price, grab the bag, and head to checkout. Then, you return a few weeks later to see that the same product went on sale! Instead of succumbing to the void, you can simply walk to customer service, and they will refund you the difference as long as it is within 30 days of purchase. It might benefit you to bring previous receipts with you to compare prices with your next purchase.

Word on the street is there is a secret code on the price tags. This one might not actually be a secret anymore, but the information is still useful to know. If the price ends in .00 and .88, that item is on its way out and won’t come back again. This is also true if there is an asterisk sign on the top right corner. If it’s a thing you like, you should stock up. Ending in “9” denotes a manufacturer’s deal. Often times they are products that are new for the brand, or maybe something they are discontinuing. A product with a price tag ending in a .79 means it’s actually on clearance and is a great deal.

Costco has a famously generous return policy. You can return almost all of its products no matter how long it’s been. Not happy with your chicken nuggets after a month? Return it! Did your child grow out of the Princess Elsa costume after Halloween? Return it! Changed your mind about the white couch you bought that now has peanut butter and god knows what else smeared all over? Just return it. It can be in any condition after any amount of time has passed. Decided Stanley Cups actually aren’t your style? Return it. It doesn’t hurt to try. Don’t be embarrassed, just try.

#10 Produce Smarts

Wikimedia Commons

Produce is often dirt cheap at Costco, or so it seems. Can you really eat 100 potatoes before they go bad? Can you actually finish those blueberries? It is worth looking at produce as a realist. If it ends up rotting in your fridge, it’s not actually a deal. Some things you can do is just not buy it. Buy freezable produce and freeze the excess at home, or see if any friends want to split the cost of a 4-pack of Butter Lettuce.

Speaking of freezing, you can freeze a lot of things that aren’t found in the freezer aisle! Loaves of bread, sticks of butter, shredded cheese, raw meat, coffee beans, garlic, onion, and Zucchini. You don’t have to let anything go to waste, check if you can freeze it before it starts turning.

#11 Don’t Assume

Stu pendousmat (talk) / Wikimedia Commons

Costco may seem like it has the cheapest prices around, but sometimes that just isn’t true. You can’t assume that Costco has the best deal, just because it’s in bulk. It’s worth it to check around your other regular grocery stores to compare prices before buying.



This might seem obvious but don’t assume a product has a long shelf life just because it’s in a giant package. Check the shelf life before you throw those tubs of mayonnaise in your cart. Can you really finish them by 2027? What about milk? Can your household actually consume two gallons in 5 days? Check the expiration date. Save yourself the guilt of throwing out rotting uneaten food. Because after all, it’s not a deal if you end up wasting money.

#12 Costco Services

Bidgee / Wikimedia Commons

Skipping the exclusive services could be costing you serious dough. Whether it’s the travel agents booking your trip with Costco Travel to the Eye Center, Tire Center, Café, Gas Station, Pharmacy, or Photo Center. These exclusive Costco services will give you the cheapest and highest quality items around. Instead of a full day of driving around running errands, take advantage of the one-stop shop that is Costco Services.

Did you know that Costco makes some of the cheapest glasses and contacts around? Well, now you do! If you lack vision insurance like most Americans, it is worth considering the Costco Eye Center. If you aren’t interested in an eye exam, that’s OK. You can visit your normal optometrist and bring your prescription to the Eye Center. They will get you your contacts, glasses, or prescription sunglasses easily and swiftly.

#13 Upgrade

Jamie Squire / Getty Images News via Getty Images

If you are a frequent Costco shopper, just splurge for the Gold Star membership. It gives you 2% cash back with every purchase up to a total of $1,000 per year. And if you spend $5,000 over the course of the year, you will receive a $100 certificate. A little more money upfront will get you savings down the road.

#14 Keep a Running Total

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Yes, everyone has a calculator on their phones, but the problem with phones is that you can get distracted. Carrying a physical calculator to keep a running total of the prices of what’s in your cart as you’re shopping will give you an idea of your total before you get to the register. Seeing the total as you go will keep you from the soul-crushing shock at the total reveal at the end of your Costco experience. Seeing the money stack up in real time will quickly snap you out of your spending stupor.

On top of that, before you make a beeline to the check-out lines, pull over and re-evaluate your cart. Do you really need all that macaroni and cheese or those 7 impulse snack purchases? You can tell the check-out clerk that you changed your mind on some items and they will return them to their proper homes to be loved by a different shopper.

Have a busy day? Already feeling overstimulated and the thought of dragging your kids to Costco seems like a nightmare? That’s ok. Costco also delivers! You can use same-day delivery through Instacart and Shipt, or free 2-day delivery on orders over $75. The benefit of ordering online is that you can see the running total of your cart as well. If you can wait 2 days for your variety pack of chips, you will save yourself time and money. Some other advantages of the 2-day delivery are that you don’t have to load and unload your cart and load it all into your trunk. You can also eliminate impulse buying, and be eligible for exclusive online-only discounts!

#15 Check the Website

Andy.LIU / Shutterstock.com

Costco isn’t just a purveyor of Rotisserie Chickens and giant cases of Coke. They sell some… unique items as well. They sell caskets, urns, 75-pound wheels of cheese, super-sized stuffed animals, greenhouses, sheds, hot tubs, wedding bouquets, luxury seafood, engagement rings, saunas, grand pianos, a 28-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese, a saxophone, ghillie suits, sewing machines, chicken coops, vacation packages, and even wedding cakes made out of cheese. Right after you say to yourself, “Gee, I really need a ____,” your first stop should be the Costco website.

It is also smart to utilize the Costco App. The app has so many useful features including exclusive online-only coupons, the ability to make a shopping list, accessibility to products not sold in stores, and being able to view the sales before you shop. It would be silly not to have a list in hand before braving the cart-laden crowds, why not use the built-in feature in the app?

#16 Home Improvement

24/7 Wall St / Eric Bleeker

Looking to channel your inner DIY influencer? If you aren’t checking Costco for materials first, you are missing out! Costco sells building supplies, generators, tiling, lighting, ceiling fans, safes, vanities, bathtubs, shower doors, appliances, water filtration systems, and so much more! Skip the long aisles at the hardware store, check Costco.com first.

DIY, not your style? Don’t worry, Costco Home Services has you covered. Costco even throws in a shop card valued at 10–15% for each purchase. Costco offers water treatment, HVAC installation, countertop installation, bath remodeling, cabinet refacing, home organization services, carpet, flooring, and even solar panel installation!

#17 Different Treasures at Each Location

24/7 Wall St / Eric Bleeker

Because of the treasure hunt nature of Costco, there are different items at different locations. Costco has locations in Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and even Korea! Step off the plane and head to Costco to make sure you are finding some great treats for your stay, and cheap gifts for taking home. These other locations all have gift card walls, as well! You can find deals on local entertainment and restaurants by purchasing discounted gift cards!

#18 Costco Business Center

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Not afraid of even more bulk items and interested in cheaper prices? Or maybe you are opening your own small business. Costco Business Center should be your next destination. Costco Business Center is designed to cater to small businesses and companies. Business Centers open earlier, are usually much less crowded, and sell some really unique things. Need a whole lamb? Costco Business Center. Need a huge bucket of frosting? Costco Business Center. Need a bakery-sized mixer? Costco Business Center. Need a lot of pens and desks? Costco Business Center!

#19 Free Samples

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Samples are a great way to not only attract customers but to make sure you actually like a food product before committing to it. One bite wasn’t enough? That’s ok, they are unlimited. The employees are not allowed to cut you off. Also keep in mind that more samples will come out when it’s more crowded, usually between 1 PM–2 PM. It’s a fun perk that the whole family will enjoy.

#20 Ask for a Bigger Size

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images



Costco Bakery is really underrated. Instead of paying around $15 for a box of cookies, you could instead, ask the bakers for frozen cookie dough. Yes, you heard that correctly. You can get bulk frozen cookie dough at Costco. You can get 120 ready-to-bake frozen cookie dough for around $26 or less.

Besides that, you can buy a box of 100-count Madeleine cakes (individually wrapped) for around $29.99. Guests can also benefit from its cake ordering system, where you can special order half-sheet cakes, round cakes, and even cheesecakes for your events.

Costco offers cakes in two different flavors, Chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling, and white cake with vanilla cheesecake mousse filling. You can order it in a 10” round size for $15.99, and Half Sheet for $24.99. You can choose from 10 different designs including flowers, rainbows, colorful dots, American Flags, balloons, and more. A good hack is to order a cake without decoration and get your own cake toppers for further customization. And of course, customers are able to get a message written on cakes as well.

#21 Catering

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images



Besides big desserts, you can also utilize Costco Catering. You need a membership to order, and ordering is only accepted in-store (not over the phone). For casual events like birthday parties, family BBQs, PTA meetings, etc., Costco Catering is a good way to get a lot of food for a reasonable price. Unfortunately, with inflation rates as they are, catering at other venues can become really pricey really quickly.

Some of the order-ahead platters they offer are Fruit, Meat & Cheese, Shrimp, and Artisan Bread Sandwich Platter. The fruit trays contain salami, soppressata, gouda cheese cubes, cheddar cheese cubes, and grapes.

They have a lot of large-quantity ready-made items at its deli, as well. You can find a large tub of chicken salad, street taco kits, macaroni & cheese, lasagna, and more! You could get a little creative and pair the chicken salad with a large case or two of croissants, a large fruit platter from the produce fridge, a box of cookie dough, or a large cake (as previously mentioned), and you have yourself a party!

#22 Stamps

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United States Postal Service is the first place most people think of when they are in need of stamps. Instead of shlepping it to the post office and standing in line, members can just grab a pack of 100-count USPS First-Class Forever Stamps between $60–$75, depending on the current value of the stamps. At the rate most people send snail mail, those five booklet stamp packs could potentially last you your whole life. Forever stamps retain their value forever (hence the name), no matter how stamp prices fluctuate. Think of it as a tiny investment.