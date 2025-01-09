Skip It! Don’t Buy These 10 Things From Aldi jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While Aldi has come on strong in its efforts to build an American audience with its no-frills shopping experience, this doesn’t mean all is right with the world. Aldi superfans would love to imagine that the store is close to perfection.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Aldi is one of the most popular new grocery stores in the United States.

There are plenty of items you shouldn’t buy at Aldi due to pricing or selection.

Aldi does have a strong selection of healthy snacks and seasonal items.

However, while Aldi does have some strong offers, there are also multiple items you should skip. This German, family-owned supermarket is excellent for international items, but not everything you can buy is worth taking home, as not all items are created equal.

15. Baking Products

baibaz / iStock via Getty Images

Aldi’s Baker’s Corner-store private label brand is surprisingly great value and taste-wise regarding seeds, flour, and more. Add in baking chocolate, oils, sugar, and other traditional baking products, and Aldi offers pricing that matches Great Value at Walmart and often has lower prices.

14. Seasonal Items

maha-online / Flickr

When it comes to seasonal food items, Aldi knows precisely what to do. This is especially true regarding its international offerings, especially around the holidays, when you’ll find a brilliant selection of German chocolates. Just look for the “ALDIFinds” aisle, and you’ll find not just chocolates but also toys and games worth putting under a tree.

13. Sale Items

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Ignoring the items on this list, you shouldn’t skip Aldi’s sale prices, which can be fantastic. This is especially true of its non-food items as its selection of household goods can be great and change weekly, so there’s never a shortage of something to consider purchasing.

12. Beer

Ridofranz / iStock via Getty Images

The craft beer selection at Aldi is quite good, which makes any beer purchase at this grocery chain a good idea. The challenge is that the beer selection will vary based on where the Aldi store is located as they try to source locally produced beers. However, that’s a positive as you want to support local breweries.

11. Buy: Healthy Snacks

carotur / Getty Images

Aldi is the ideal grocery location for picking up all the healthy snacks you need in one trip. Whether it’s sweet potato chips or gluten-free everything, as long as it isn’t Aldi’s salty snacks, you can’t go wrong in this space. Clancy’s chips at Aldi are said to be an almost exact copy of the popular Cape Cod potato chips, so you can also buy something a little less healthy when the mood strikes.

10. Skip: Meats

AlexRaths / Getty Images

Unfortunately, there is a lot of fence riding about buying meat products at Aldi, with too many people coming down on the “avoid” side to feel comfortable with a purchase truly. The surprising thing is that Aldi may often be cheaper than Walmart with meat, which is hard to ignore. Still, the overall quality leaves a lot of questions about Walmart, which has traditionally provided excellent value for meat products.

9. Skip: Laundry Detergent

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

This likely applies to laundry and dish detergent, but most people know what brand they like most and always stick with it. Aldi isn’t widely known for its selection of products in either category, and you don’t want to start experimenting. The best thing to do is to find the specific brand you like and locate the best possible price, which will likely be at your nearest Walmart or Target.

8. Skip: Cereals

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A quick look at Reddit will lead to many complaints about buying cereal from Aldi. According to Reddit, the biggest red flag with Aldi cereal is how much sugar is added. Some Redditors go as far as to label Aldi as one of the worst grocery offenders regarding sugar-heavy cereal, which likely isn’t a title Aldi will wear with pride. Aldi’s private-label Millville cereal does offer reasonable pricing, but the benefits end there.

7. Skip: Yogurt

Madele / Shutterstock.com

There is plenty of online support calling for a blockade on yogurt purchases at Aldi for a variety of reasons. Besides its small selection, Aldi doesn’t offer much in the way of plant-based yogurts and lacks much of the texture that has traditionally made yogurt such a popular healthy snack.

6. Skip: Deodorant

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

This is another surprising entry on this list, but there is a universal agreement that you should buy deodorant anywhere else but Aldi. Personal-care products are very personal, so you want to ensure you’re getting the best value, and Aldi likely isn’t the place for that.

5. Skip: Chicken

Liudmyla Chuhunova / Shutterstock.com

Surprisingly, Aldi isn’t popular for its chicken products as there is a broad agreement on social media that it comes with too much fat. Unlike other supermarkets, which already strip most of the fat, Aldi shoppers complain they spend more time cutting away fat than enjoying the chicken. Instead, find chicken at a more traditional grocery like Publix, where you can work with the meat department for the right cuts.

4. Skip: Soda

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

While there’s plenty of soda selection at Aldi, the reality is that you can likely skip it. There is a good chance you’ll find more at places like Walmart, where the various Coca-Cola brands will generally be much cheaper. It’s also okay to skip Aldi’s knock-off soda brands, as the taste won’t match the name brands you know and love.

3. Skip: Toilet Paper

Praneat / iStock via Getty Images

Look, there’s no easy way to say this, but you shouldn’t just go for the cheapest brand out there when it comes to toilet paper. You want something soft and gentle in large packs to avoid running out quickly. If the pandemic taught us anything, having the right toilet paper can make all the difference in the world.

2. Skip: Fresh Produce

Daria Aleshina / Shutterstock.com

It’s surprising to learn that fresh produce at Aldi isn’t up to snuff, but this is very much the case. There is a big social media concern that Aldi’s produce gets ripe quickly, which means mold isn’t too far behind. The last thing you want is produce that will expire early as fresh produce is intended to be enjoyed fresh, hence the description.

1. Skip: Brand Name Products

Courtesy of Mike Edmisten via 24/7 Wall St.

As tough as it might be to swallow as an idea, skip the brand-name products at Aldi. Aldi’s private label brand is almost always the best value and is of equal quality to the brand-name lineup. Whether it’s frozen pizza or chips, always go for the Aldi label.

