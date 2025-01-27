10 Things That Just Aren't Worth the Money at Whole Foods anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

One of the most popular grocery chains in the country, Whole Foods, has only become even more attractive to customers in a post-Amazon-ownership world. Even though the company might only control 1% of the grocery market (compared to Kroger’s 9%), you wouldn’t know it by shopping at Whole Foods as it’s busy open till close.

However, just because a grocery store is popular doesn’t mean you want to buy everything from there. While most people think of Whole Foods as the best destination for organic and fresh produce, the reality is that Whole Foods isn’t always the best deal, and it doesn’t always have the best or even largest product selection.

15. Buy: Canned Beans

One of the areas Whole Foods has Target beaten is its canned beans selection. Not only will you find a bigger assortment of products, but the costs don’t differ enough to worry about shopping elsewhere. The best part is that Canned Beans can last up to five years.

14. Buy: Avocado Ice Cream

For reasons unknown to this chocolate lover, avocado ice cream is the best thing you can buy at Whole Foods. The Cado brand, in particular, is among the favorite brands and has developed a cult-like following for flavors like mint chocolate chip.

13. Buy: Yogurt

If you’re looking for an assortment of healthy yogurt items, you will find it at Whole Foods. While prices can and do vary, there are selections you often cannot find anywhere else, making it worth a little extra premium.

12. Buy: Beef

In my personal experience, I have found that Whole Foods has some very high-quality meat, which is even better than that of Publix. I know Costco shoppers hate to admit anything could be better, but consider this the personal recommendation of this author.

11. Buy: Almond Milk

One of the more popular milk items at Whole Foods is its 365 Almond Milk, which is widely considered to be both budget-savvy and tastes great. It only lasts about a week in the refrigerator, so this is something to consider, but it’s well worth considering.

10. Skip: Bulk Nuts

As attractive as the bulk nuts section might be at Whole Foods, don’t ignore the idea that you are likely being overcharged. The internet and Reddit are filled with customers complaining about paying between $16.99 and $19.99 for pistachios and macadamia nuts when they can usually find these items for half as much at Aldi.

9. Skip: Annie’s Products

There is no question that Annie’s products, especially items like Mac & Cheese, are big favorites with adults and kids alike. The challenge is that Whole Foods sells these products for around a dollar or two more than Target. Over a year, these savings can add up and have you rethinking how many healthy products you can find discounted at other popular grocers.

8. Skip: Veggie Chips

While the name “Veggie Chips” might have you thinking this 365-house branded Whole Foods product will be a healthy alternative to potato chips, they are not. Not only do these have plenty of calories, but they also contain a similar amount of fat as regular potato chats. So, you may feel better eating them but aren’t getting any nutritional benefits. Considering they are also more costly is just another reason to avoid them.

7. Skip: Gluten-Free Products

This will be another unpopular recommendation to skip, but gluten-free products at Whole Foods have a hard time justifying their costs, at least in the pantry department. When Whole Foods shows its pricing to be more than Trader Joe’s on things like quinoa, you know something is wrong, especially when customer reviews indicate it doesn’t taste better enough to justify the higher price tag.

6. Skip: Salad Bar

It will be painful to recommend avoiding the Whole Foods salad bar because it looks appetizing, but the price is just too much. In moments like this, you realize why Whole Foods is nicknamed “Whole Paycheck.” At $8.99 per pound, you can quickly assemble a restaurant-worthy salad that costs more than you would spend going out.

5. Skip: IZZE Sparkling Flavored Drinks

While the IZZE Sparkling Juice flavored drinks might be one of the most popular drink items at Whole Foods, the sugar content, oh my! Starting with either 27 or 29 grams, depending on the flavor, if you’re worried about how much sugar you are ingesting daily, this is one drink you can skip on your shopping list from here on out.

4. Skip: Hot Bar Items

Sadly, I have been guilty of this lately, but the hot bar at Whole Foods, however good, is priced like a restaurant. At $13.99 per pound, filling up a box of food with sides and a main dish could lead you to double the price tag you were expecting to pay. You should spend as much money on DoorDash as possible, get food from an actual restaurant, and pay for something similar.

3. Skip: Croissants

The idea that anyone would recommend skipping a product from Whole Foods’ treasured bakery might seem outrageous, but it’s okay to avoid croissants. Once again, for what you are paying for, you just aren’t getting a massive lift in quality that it makes sense to spend half as much at Target, Publix, or Walmart. Instead, try Costco, where you can get a full dozen croissants for only $1 more.

2. Skip: Rotisserie Chicken

Whatever you do, skip the rotisserie chicken purchase at Whole Foods, as you are paying a lot for what is admittedly a cult favorite. When you consider that you can get more for your money with a rotisserie chicken at Target for $6.99 or Publix for $7.99, it doesn’t make any sense to pay the Whole Foods upcharge of $9.99 for a rotisserie chicken. The same rule applies for going organic at $13.99.

1. Skip: Pre-Cut Produce

The unfortunate truth with Whole Foods and its fresh-cut produce is that you are paying an upcharge and an unnecessary one. There is no question that Whole Foods is taking advantage of doing the work for you. The bottom line is that you can buy a pineapple for under $3, while a pre-cut refrigerated container of pineapple might cost two or three times as much.

