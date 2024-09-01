Over 50, You Should Read This Before Retiring FatCamera / E+ via Getty Images

Key Takeaways:

Sadly, many people in their 50s are not prepared to retire on time (or even have a plan to retire).

Retiring responsibly means developing a sustainable plan, which includes your income, investment strategy, and insurance options.

Understand Medicare’s limitations, consider long-term care insurance, and utilize Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to prepare for potential healthcare costs in retirement.

Read “2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever” for potential income-boosting stocks.

With retirement looming, financial planning in your 50s needs to change, especially if preparing for retirement hasn’t been a top priority. Often, these last couple of decades before retirement make all the difference.

Unfortunately, many people find themselves unprepared for retirement, facing the dual challenges of insufficient savings and rising healthcare costs. One survey found that those between the ages of 45 and 54 reportedly feel the least prepared for retirement, and only 39% of Americans have a plan that allows them to retire when they want to.

If you don’t have a solid plan and are over 50, now is the time! We’ll explore exactly how to design your financial plan in straightforward steps:

Let’s get started.

1. Assessing Your Current Financial Situation

xavierarnau / iStock via Getty Images

Before you can adjust your trajectory, you need to figure out what your trajectory is!

Evaluate Current Savings

Start by calculating your net worth, which includes all assets (savings accounts, retirement accounts, investments, real estate) minus any liabilities (mortgages, loans, credit card debt). This gives you a baseline of your financial health.

Then:

Review your retirement savings specifically – whether it’s a 401(k), IRA, or other investment vehicles. Retirement calculators are very helpful at this point. Use them to help you figure out how many years your savings will last.

Determine Retirement Income Needs

Next, estimate your retirement income needs.

This involves:

Considering your retirement lifestyle

Factoring in essential costs, like housing and food

Accounting for inflation

Compare these to your expected income sources.

Review Existing Retirement Plans

Look at your existing retirement plans, like:

401(k)

IRAs

Pensions

Other savings accounts

Look up rules and penalties for withdrawals on your accounts, as these can significantly impact your retirement income. Review your Social Security benefits and understand how different retirement ages can affect your Social Security payout.

2. Maximize Savings in Your Final Working Years

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

If you’re over 50, you don’t have many years left to save. Even small adjustments can significantly boost your retirement fund, providing you with greater financial security.

Catch-Up Contributions

Want to know one of the most effective ways to increase your retirement savings after 50?

Catch-up contributions.

The IRS allows individuals over 50 to contribute more to their retirement accounts, such as 401(k)s and IRAs, than younger workers. For 2024, the catch-up contribution limit is an additional $7,500 for 401(k) plans and $1,000 for IRAs, on top of the standard limit.

Downsizing and Lifestyle Adjustments

Another strategy to boost savings is to reduce your current living expenses. Consider downsizing your home, especially if your children are grown, and you no longer need as much space. This can free up cash that can be redirected into your retirement accounts.

Also, look for other places where you can cut costs, like reducing discretionary spending.

Diversifying Investments

Fifty and above is also a crucial period for rebalancing your investment portfolio. While it’s important to protect your assets, you’ll also want to ensure your portfolio has enough growth potential to outpace inflation.

You may want to shift some of your investments into more conservative options, like bonds or dividend-paying stocks. Maintain a portion in higher-growth assets to provide a balanced approach, though.

3. Plan for Healthcare Costs

zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

There’s one area many retirees overlook:

Healthcare costs.

Your healthcare costs often increase as you age, and you should budget for this.

Understanding Medicare

Medicare is a great resource for retirees, but many mistakenly believe that Medicare will take care of all their medical expenses. Sadly, it doesn’t.

And it gets worse:

There are many things Medicare won’t pay for at all, such as:

Dental care

Vision

Hearing aids

Long-term care

You’ll need additional coverage options to cover these gaps.

Long-Term Care Insurance

70% of retirees will need long-term care at some point. This is a real possibility that every retiree needs to plan for.

Luckily, long-term care insurance can help cover the costs of in-home care or nursing home care, which Medicare does not cover. Purchasing long-term care insurance while you’re still relatively young and healthy can be more affordable, so we recommend looking into it before you reach retirement age.

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)

Those with a high-deductible health plan can contribute to a Health Savings Account. These help you pay for medical expenses.

But that isn’t all:

They have three major tax benefits: contributions are tax-deductible, the account grows tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are tax-free.

It’s a win-win situation that everyone should take advantage of.

It even gets better:

Even after you turn 65 and are no longer eligible to contribute, you can continue to use your HSA funds tax-free for medical expenses. For those over 50, maximizing HSA contributions can be a powerful tool for managing healthcare costs in retirement.

4. Creating a Sustainable Retirement Income Plan

wanderluster / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A successful retirement requires more than just saving money. It also demands a well-thought-out strategy for turning those savings into a reliable income stream that will last throughout your retirement years.

Sound complicated?

It doesn’t have to be:

Determine Your Retirement Age

One of your most important choices is determining when to retire. Many people try to maximize their Social Security by waiting until 70 to retire, but we don’t recommend this. Trying to retire as early as possible at 62 isn’t often a good choice, either.

Instead, your best bet is somewhere in the middle.

Consider your financial readiness, health, and how much you enjoy your work. Some individuals can drop down to part-time instead of fully retiring, as well.

Social Security Optimization

Social Security is a cornerstone of retirement income for many, but when and how you claim your benefits can greatly affect the amount you receive over your lifetime.

Here’s a quick rundown:

If you claim Social Security at the earliest eligible age of 62, your benefits will be reduced compared to waiting until full retirement age (FRA), which is between 66 and 67, depending on your birth year. Delaying benefits even further, up to age 70, can result in an 8% increase in your benefits for each year you delay past your FRA.

Don’t forget spousal benefits, too, as they can provide additional income and should be factored into your overall plan.

Withdrawal Strategies

How you withdraw funds from your retirement accounts is as important as how much you’ve saved. A common rule of thumb is the 4% rule, which suggests withdrawing 4% of your retirement savings each year to ensure your money lasts for 30 years.

But don’t get too set on this number. You’ll need to adjust to your specific situation.

Another approach (and the one we recommend) is the “budget strategy.” Simply put, you divide your retirement savings into different “buckets” depending on when you’ll need to access them.

The idea is that you keep some funds in low-risk investments for short-term needs, allowing other funds to grow in higher-risk investments.

Remember, your money doesn’t have to stop growing just because you retire!

Annuities and Guaranteed Income

For some retirees, annuities and other guaranteed income may come into play. Annuities can be a valuable tool for managing longevity risk—the risk of outliving your savings.

But it isn’t all good:

They also have fees and no flexibility.

5. Contingency Planning for Unforeseen Events

SDI Productions / E+ via Getty Images

Even with the most carefully crafted retirement plan, life can throw unexpected challenges!

How do you prevent these from derailing everything?

Plan for them.

Emergency Fund

Let’s cut to the chase:

You need an emergency fund.

This safety net is even more crucial in retirement, when you may be dealing with medical emergencies and home repairs.

Financial experts typically recommend having an emergency fund that covers 6 to 12 months of living expenses. This shouldn’t be tied up in investments. Keep a portion of your assets liquid in an easily accessible account.

Estate Planning

65 or 70 is not the best time to start estate planning. You preferably need the majority of this figured out before you retire.

Essential components of estate planning include:

Creating a will

Establishing trusts

Designating beneficiaries on accounts

A will outline how your assets will be distributed and who will manage your estate. Trusts can provide more control over how and when your assets are distributed, often offering tax advantages, too.

Insurance Considerations

As you near retirement, it’s important to reassess your life insurance needs. While your insurance needs may decrease if your mortgage is paid off and your children are financially independent, life insurance can still play a vital role in protecting your spouse or other dependents.

This tax-free payout can help cover things like final expenses. If you already have a policy, now is the time to review it.

You may also want to convert a term policy to a permanent one.

Securing Your Golden Years

SelectStock / Vetta via Getty Images

Your retirement is drought with tons of decisions. But taking a proactive approach allows you to build a foundation that reduces worry later on.

Retirement should be a time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, but that means planning ahead.

The best time to plan is far before you plan on retiring, not when your retirement date has been set. The sooner you start, the sooner you’ll have everything put together!

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.