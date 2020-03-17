COVID-19 Report: How Many of Amazon's 100,000 New Jobs Have Exposure? Douglas A. McIntyre

Amazon.com Inc. (NYSE: AMZN) said it has a new demand for 100,000 jobs and will begin to hire immediately. Most of these workers will be in fulfillment centers and distribution, which Amazon calls its delivery network. A few people at the Amazon distribution center already have been infected with the COVID-19 virus. People who become part of any delivery network touch customers and parcels, even though some people will opt for deliveries that will leave packages outside.

The Amazon employee ramp-up shows how a large company can have a positive effect on the national job rate. Amazon said as much in its announcement:

We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.

It also will increase pay to some of its workforce. In the United States, this will be $2 for people who make $15 or more. It is another way money is pumped into the economy.

How risky are these jobs? While it is too early to forecast a total possible income, some of Amazon’s distribution workers have already contracted the virus. A recent report from BuzzFeed News indicated that those who are anxious mostly work in distribution centers and places where packages are sorted. A number of workers have asked for time and a half, sick leave and childcare.

While Amazon has not answered many of these demands, many of its new 100,000 workers will feel happy just to have a job. Inevitably, some of these people will be infected. Is the risk worth the reward? That question will have to be answered by each individual.