Meet the Huge New Dunkin' Brands Employment Initiative Chris Lange

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares dipped on Tuesday after the company announced that it plans to hire a huge number of employees to help with the current unemployment situation in the country.

In terms of the specifics, Dunkin’ franchisees are seeking to hire up to 25,000 new restaurant employees at Dunkin’ locations, from the front counter to restaurant management, creating immediate jobs that offer long-term education benefits and key career skills for people all across the United States.

To support its franchisees in hiring and retaining employees, Dunkin’ is taking several steps to welcome new restaurant employees and promote the timely and much-needed opportunities its franchisees are providing.

At the same time, Dunkin’ is beginning a new partnership with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) to offer an online college education to franchise employees, launching its first-ever national advertisement campaign aimed at recruitment, and Dunkin’ restaurants continue to implement strict safety standards focused on the in-store environment for both restaurant employees and guests.

Stephanie Lilak, Dunkin’ Brands senior vice president and chief human resources officer, commented:

Dunkin’ is committed to keeping America running and working. We are proud to support our franchisees who offer much-needed job opportunities, in a welcoming environment where people can feel appreciated and rewarded for serving both customers and their communities during this critical time. With the brand’s new partnership with SNHU, new advertising campaign, and in-store safety measures, our franchisees are providing both new and current restaurant employees a great workplace, and the chance to gain experiences and skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

Dunkin’ Brands stock traded down about 2% Tuesday morning at $69.74, in a 52-week range of $38.51 to $84.74. The consensus price target is $66.15.